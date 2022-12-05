Bakingo Plans to Expand The Current Outreach In Mumbai

After having a stronghold in major cities like Delhi and Bangalore, Bakingo has announced its plans to widen its reach in Mumbai.

While the major areas are already covered, the bakery foresees a good potential market and will be marking its presence in more areas through cloud kitchen and franchise stores.

Whilst the brand has been deeply focused on stretching its footprint since its incorporation, growth has always been a focus but has never been a flaky and over-anticipated move. Marking the presence in different cities and adding new & western desserts to the menu, every single step is precisely planned and based upon data analysis. As per the brand’s data, Bakingo cakes are bringing in the most number of orders, while new dessert options have shown a positive response. “In Mumbai, we have recorded an upscaleofaround 200%in year-on-year growth in 2022 in our website traffic, and direct footfall to the franchise store has also witnessed a substantial surge. The numbers have provided us with a clear vision of the potential growth that lies ahead on the business journey. We are currently offering 1000+ SKUs under our brand, and along with geographical expansion in Mumbai, new SKUs will also be added.” quoted ShreySehgal, Co-founder of Bakingo.

The momentum has never stopped from the first-ever order that Bakingo received in Mumbai. As of now, the bakery brand is operational with its Centralized Kitchen (located in Andheri), Franchise Stores, and 10 Cloud Kitchens that provides the accessibility to cover 60% of the city’s landscape with doorstep delivery service. The focus is to cover the most popular locations of Mumbai within a few months and to expand the reach to Navi Mumbai and Thane within a year. Bakingo follows a delivery-first approach from the beginning, and cake delivery in Mumbai is executed in accordance with the traffic routine of the city.

Bakingo is operational in 30+ Cities as of now, including major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. Along with expansion plans, new additions to the menu will keep coming on. And to establish a strong brand image, Bakingo will mark its presence in major events and food festivals. With quality delicacies, Bakingo has also earned a spot among top-rated bakeries on Swiggy&Zomato.

About Bakingo

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is the brand that deals especially in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in 36 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.