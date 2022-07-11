Bangalore based IT professional makes an impression at Mrs India World

Mrs. Tina Das is a full-time professional employee at IBM India Pvt Ltd who is one of the most influential women in her community who has achieved such success.

She has a strong sense of wisdom, a realistic attitude and a positive outlook that define her personality.

Born and raised in Odisha, Tina is passionate about living a sustainable lifestyle.

Her diligence and perseverance led her to reach the Top 20 Finalists in the most prestigious pageant in India for married women, Mrs. India World 2022.

As Tina says, "It is an honour to be selected in the Top 20. Always keep a positive attitude and you can conquer the entire world."

With a passion for public speaking and becoming an international speaker, she hopes to establish a brand of her own. She is currently working on her first book, "One last time."

She also added "This 5 months of training till the finale has been a voyage for self-discovery and has been incomparable in terms of learning and transformation as Mrs. India Inc gives the opportunity to participate in international pageants, and a key part is the semi-finalists are trained by industry experts." I finally have the opportunity to speak out for the Women community here- "Life is all about how you perceive it."

She addressed the question asked to her at by former Indian cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin " What do you expect to gain by participating in pageants and why? " She responded enthusiastically by stating, "I feel giving back to the society is important. You don't need a crown to give back to society but I do expect this pageant to give me an imaginary wand, where in I can change many lives for good "

Being a person who believes strongly in change, Tina has raised funds for children who are battling cancer and supports women in climate change. The experience has given her a sense of purpose in life and has encouraged her to become involved in more social campaigns that encourage positive behaviours.

'Mrs. India Inc. has given wings to my dreams and now there is no turning back for me" - Tina Das

She aspires to represent India at an international pageant.

Tina's only advice for the next generation is to do what you love. “Your passion will naturally lead you to success. You shouldn't be too worried about obstacles along the way.

Don't doubt your potential, have faith, and be patient."