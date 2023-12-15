Basanti Kapde aur Koffee launched a new store in Jaipur

The event's spotlight was top picks by Tanya Ghavri; Tanya expressed, "The store boasted an array of appealing and attractive items, with ample space.

Recently, #Basanti Kapde aur Koffee, a brand of the "RARO House of Fashion," has launched a new clothing store in Jaipur. The launch of the Jaipur store explores the regional heritage of traditional Indian attire. It marks the beginning of its flagship store in Rajasthan. The launch event was hosted by Tanya Ghavri, a celebrity stylist and influential figure in Bollywood. Tanya is amongst the most influential fashion forecasters in India. Elle India has labeled her one of the most powerful personal stylists in Bollywood. The event was further enriched by the presence of musician Sagarika Joshi, whose captivating live music added an extra touch of charm and allure to the entire affair.

The event's spotlight was top picks by Tanya Ghavri; Tanya expressed, "The store boasted an array of appealing and attractive items, with ample space. Her favorite aspect was the coffee area, where one could savor moments of beauty and relaxation." She further said that all the clothes in the store are so good that you can wear them on any auspicious occasion. When asked about her top picks, she replied that every item in the store is stunning, and it's very hard to pick anyone. She also mentioned her past Jaipur experiences, "I love to be here in Jaipur; it is one of the best places to visit."

Tanya Ghavri is a renowned name in India regarding fashion and style. Tanya, a New York's Parsons School of Design graduate, has established an unrivaled reputation for her work with most of India's leading celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, and many more are some of Bollywood’s a class celebrities who are fond of Tanya's styles. Tanya has styled extensively for the most important international fashion events, including the Pre and Post Oscar parties, the Bafta and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Cannes Film Festival.

As a whole lifestyle reformation, Jaipur's store presents more than a range of selected clothes. Inside the premises, there is also a comfy cafe bar. The store makes sure that every single stitch and step should be vibrant. Give yourself some time to enjoy the flavors of coffee, cookies, and the sweetness of folk Indian music. Envelop your senses with healing scents and embrace the elegant gowns. Let these smiles bloom all over as you enjoy your moments with Basanti.

Utkarsha Ahuja, founder of #Basanti Kapde aur Koffee believes, “Basanti is the Zara of Indian ethnic wear.” Jaipur is one of the most admired cities for its cultural heritage and a dream destination for weddings across the globe. The city is a mix of modernity and a classical touch, filled with the jolly taste of food and traditional clothing. To make the experience even more memorable, '#Basanti Kapde aur Koffee' allows customers to enjoy these delightful moments while dressed in contemporary Indian outfits with a modern twist. Basanti can help women upgrade their wardrobes by serving as a one-stop shop in Jaipur for all kinds of contemporary Indian styles.