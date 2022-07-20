BC Corp co-founder Ibad Momin bags Iconic Developer of the year - Commercial award

Mr Ibad has a rich experience of 18 Years in the fields of Architecture and Real Estate. His contribution to Design and Development at B. C. Corp Group is immense and noteworthy. His Value Engineering, in terms of Planning and Design, the Technical Support he provides to the Project Team, and his active coordination with various consultants and architects are just some of the factors that have always benefited the organisation. Ibad has nurtured the liaising of the company in an appreciable manner, as he ably deals with varied Government bodies such as the Municipal Corporation, the Revenue Department, as well as the spheres of Urban Development, Environment, Town Planning, MPCB and MHADA.

Recently, Mr Ibad Momin bagged International Awards for Iconic Developer of the year - Commercial in Dubai. The event was grazed with several known personalities from B-Town and elite people across the globe.

While sharing his immense experience and about his firm, he says, "We are a team of like-minded professionals who have come together with a sole focus to create our own, distinct identity in the real estate sector. Currently, we are focusing on making a mark mainly in the Real Estate Industry of Mumbai. As a young, motivated organization B. C. Corp is driven strongly by its set of work ethics and philosophy. The group believes in two important values - zero compromise on quality and timely execution of each project as per its promised schedule. Armed with strong values and a purposeful vision, the B. C. Corp team is working every day to construct a very promising future for each and every inhabitant."

Having a goal to become the market leader in the redevelopment of the residential and commercial sectors - team B. C. Corp believes in four mantras -

1. Leverage and further develop our core competencies in providing solutions to all types of Real Estate needs like Commercial and Residential Development.

2. Design innovative products and services with foresight and user focus for an astutely segmented customer base & to be consistent in delivering at the highest levels in quality, service and technical competence.

3. Invest consciously and continuously in growth of financial, technical and managerial assets and contribute significantly to capital creation and career development of our employees.

4. Act symbiotically with a strong sense of urgency to strengthen statutory authorities, trade bodies, associations and other peer organizations to serve customers better and fulfill national real estate needs.

