Be an International Star with the Best Hula Hoop Dance Studio in Delhi/NCR

Unleash the journey via hoop like none other

Founded by professional dancer, educator, and director Neeti Ahuja, Neeti's Dance Studio! The best hula hoop dance studio in Delhi/India is delivering hooping with a difference. A variety of fusions in this incredibly well-done dance form will draw you deeper and deeper into the realm of dancing, so open your heart up for it.

Get an insight into their hooping story

The renowned Neeti's Dance Studio is one-of-a-kind in India and is recognized internationally. The studio's floor is rocking on a global scale with the help of more than 1000 hoopers worldwide who joined online. Nothing prevented them from connecting with a supportive, upbeat group of hoopers, who represented them proudly in worldwide forums.

One of the popular art forms, dance not only promotes physical health but also helps with mental health, mood enhancement, and anxiety reduction. Neeti Ahuja, a director, and experienced dance instructor established Neeti's Dance Studio in line with this notion! in the center of Delhi.

"We endeavor to make the hula hoop accessible to everyone—regardless of age, culture, or region," says Neeti Ahuja, founder of Neeti’s Dance Studio.

Hooping on a global scale

Neeti's Dance Studio is one of the few studios in the country to have earned international certification from Hong Kong, Australia, London, and Indonesia. Following her passion for dancing, Neeti herself has taken training from different countries on this dance form. They hold workshops for students and invite famous hoopers from around the world to teach them new skills.

Earned the title of Hong Kong Hooper from Hong Kong's top hoop school. With so many accolades and recognitions, Neeti's Dance Studio is Delhi's premier dance school.

The Best Hula Hoop Dance Studio in Delhi/NCR emphasizes originality, excellence, and effort to help student’s perfect hoop dancing. Neeti's Dance Studio students learn various international-level dance styles and perform at prestigious city events, exclusively booked to showcase the dance performance on gala nights. Neeti's Dance Studio has attracted many dedicated aspiring dancers who want to perfect the art of hula hooping.

Dance for all

Neeti’s Dance Studio's youngest member is four years old, and the eldest is 80 years old. “One of our core beliefs is that it is never too early or too late to start dancing,” she says.

The studio is renowned for planning annual events where the students get the chance to show their talent in front of a live audience, which increases their confidence. The students are exceptionally gifted and are frequently requested to perform at the most prestigious events in Delhi/NCR. They frequently appear in India's top publications like the Times of India and HT city.

Neeti’s Dance Studio is not just limited to Hula-Hooping. They also teach styles like Hip-hop, Bollywood, contemporary, bhangra, freestyle, semi-classical, wedding choreography, and folk dances.

Be “UNSTOPPABLE” in December @ Delhi

1000+ people to attend "Unstoppable" by Neeti's Dance Studio on 10th December.

The mega event will be a chance for many hula-hoopers in Delhi to showcase their talent on the big stage. Run by dance director and educator Neeti Ahuja from Delhi, the famous Neeti's Dance Studio will be organizing a Gala event called “UNSTOPPABLE” to give aspiring hula-hoopers a chance to perform in front of a large live audience. More than a thousand plus spectators are expected to attend the event, where all the performers will also be presented with trophies and certificates. The event is part of multiple other events organized by Neeti’s Dance Studio every year, along with their very successful annual stage show, which sees all of their 1000+ students performing.

What's the holdup? Bring out your inner dancer with Neeti's Dance Studio. Visit Neeti's Dance Studio's Instagram and Facebook pages for additional information.