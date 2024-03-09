Be Ready to Experience the Epitome of Luxury Fitness: Fitness Spa Gym in New Friends Colony

The fitness gym Fitness Spa Gym is eager to introduce its upcoming luxurious gym located in New Friends Colony at the music of its clientele.

Fitness Spa Gym

This seminal inauguration ceremony is on 11th March 2024, at 12:00 noon, and will be graced by the attendance of Ms. Manmeet Nanda (IAS), Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, Union Govt. of India, and actor as well as producer Mr. Nikhil Nanda.

Fitness Spa Gym, which is located at 47, on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor of Community Center, NH-19, Block A, Friends Colony East, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, is not just a fitness center but is a place where all members of the society who share a passion for healthy lifestyle meet, communicate and work together. It is such a personal retreat where every person tries to be better to redefine luxury by fitness standards. Intended to fit clients, the exercise dates are reviewed and tuned up considering clients’ experience and their special needs. The fitness area is crafted to fulfill gym lovers' expectations; every aspect of each activity location has been designed to cater to customers' needs and to create an environment that complements and enhances their workout.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as Fitness Spa Gym activities are concerned there is an astonishing experience nowhere else. Be ready for splendid workout sessions, with True Fitness machines, their well-equipped facility with the latest machinery will be at your service. The facility contains uniforms that are the most enticing for exercising and yield an environment of solace that brings forth these feelings. These perks are added to already most-approached services, like posing studio, and steam and sauna rooms, adding up a lot to the fitness experience of all clients.

At Fitness Spa Gym, Atul Singh Rana is a professional certified personal trainer with 10- years of work experience and achievements of being previously in the competitive sports arena. He is the expert in creating personal workout plans that require great effort but also make doing so fun. The goal of Fitness Spa Gym is to put people of every fitness level on the path to success, whatever it is they aim to do- moving away from being weak and feeling timid to becoming strong and confident and eventually looking and feeling great.

As a founder of Fitness Spa Gym, Atul Singh Rana establishes a community environment that provides the members with a sense of home at the gym and the inspiration to continue improving endlessly. By providing a varied products and services portfolio, the unique fitness needs of every client are met and ensured they can fulfill their fitness objectives. In Fitness Spa Gym, every visit to the state-of-the-art facility aims to exceed the client's expectations.

Not only fitness is the key feature at Fitness Spa Gym, but the emphasis is indeed on complete well-being. Ultimately, it is a community made up of people with the same goal: to support each other by boosting morale and making the gym a warm-hearted space for one and all. A rich repertoire of classes and individualized training options encompassing varied tastes and choices as part of it can be selected to suit different appetites. With their top-of-the-line and modern Fitness Spa Gym facility, they guide all fitness lovers through the process of unveiling their real potential while they simultaneously make a step towards the accomplishment of their peculiar sports goals. In addition, Fitness Spa Gym also organizes online training for clients who cannot come and join the gym but need expert guidance.

The official launch on the 11th of March 2024 is anticipated to turn out as the special day of the year. In the high-value presence of Mr. Nikhil Nanda and Ms. Manmeet Nanda IAS, a Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat in the Union Government of India, this occasion becomes even more of an event worth commemorating. Attendees to the event will have the choice of going around to see the wonders of the fitness spa events at the gym, catch and realize demonstration of the new age fitness regime, and gain knowledge from the fitness industry experts.

About Atul Singh Rana:

Atul Singh Rana is a certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience and a record in sports. He acquired all these experiences when playing as a professional athlete with a background in a competition for athletes. And more importantly, he is dedicated to creating individualized fitness courses for every fitness level people. At Fitness Spa, he is committed to education, he takes special pleasure in advising clients, and also when they improve their strength, acquire confidence by achieving their fitness goals.

Stay updated with every update by visiting our websites and following our Facebook and Instagram handles. Fitness Spa Gym - fitnessspa.in the official website takes updates and provides the opportunity to learn more about this gym.

Lending its hands to the people, Fitness Spa Gym invites all on March 11, 2024, at 12:00 noon, to create a thriving community of luxury fitness in the New Friends Colony.