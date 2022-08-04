BEAT060 cooperation with MEDIAPMS Company was finalized

The famous hip-hop composer BEAT060 collaborated with Start MEDIAPMS.

According to the news that was announced, the collaboration was supposed to happen soon, and it happened, according to the plans that have been made, all the activities of the well-known composer BEAT060 will be under the supervision of MEDIAPMS, and it is supposed to be all instrumentals in the styles of to be made in the hip-hop genre and enter the global market, therefore MEDIAPMS Company will make all the created music available to the public, those who are interested in listening and following rap style instrumentals can search By typing BEAT060 name in Google, they can access all of his instrumentals, and those who need rap style instrumentals can practice on them and even make a record on them and send them to the composer of BEAT060 for approval between the artist and the composer. Cooperation should be created.

New instrumentals are being made

BEAT060 is producing new instrumentals, and all the music produced have attractive and exciting melodies so that the audience will feel good when listening to them, most of the instrumentals have serious, dumb, street and social protest issues, spend hours on the music. have been worked to reach the final stage and MEDIAPMS company is very sensitive to this issue that quality should always come first and the whole team is deeply trying to get the best output.

You can listen to the music made by BEAT060 from all global platforms, instrumental, Hot Girl , End of Line, and Revolver are among the most heard works of the artist BEAT060, which has made a lot of noise.

Those who want to follow the latest news can find out about all the new events by searching the name BEAT060 or MEDIAPMS on Google or Instagram.

