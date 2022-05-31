Behold! The New Gods of the Digital World: Sanzooz Finance (SZFT), Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS)

Digital currency has been in existence for the past decade. Its rise has been nothing short of overwhelming, with many people already made millionaires because of their investment choices.

With every rising sun, investors are always on the lookout for new cryptos to place their money in. It’s always a battle figuring out which projects to go with. We are going to take a look at the new favourites in the world of cryptocurrency.

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT)

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is a new coin entering the cryptocurrency universe. It comes packed with immense offerings and is created on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) plans to serve as a kind of collateral for many artificial assets using its token that will help investors create numerous artificial assets as soon as the token is locked in contract.

Users on the platform can easily swap assets directly to their different smart contracts and they won’t need any extra body involved.

The creators of Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) are doing all they can to make sure that all artificial assets are done easily and with an array of options to pick from unlike what we have now in the world of Defi.

Heavy research has been ongoing by the Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) developers who aim to find out the most common risk associated with Defi and smart contracts. With this, they’ve created procedures which can help them properly manage investors’ money at any given time. Professional audits from expert auditors will be done regularly on the platform.

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) plans to utilize a governance model ecosystem, although in its case, it’s going to start with a smaller group of DAOs that are working with an advanced core DAO. Every decision that will be made on the platform will have to go through all the members of the platform.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is regarded as a massive coin to own right now, especially if you’re looking for good returns on your investment.

Sandbox (SAND) aims to make all the things in its virtual reality as well as real-life, relatable. It’s able to let users make use of any avatar they create on the platform as they interact and network with others in the metaverse.

Sandbox (SAND) as stated already, has been bringing investors bundles of joy every week. It was able to reach an all-time high of $8.40 back in November last year.

With the recent dip that had just hit the market, Sandbox (SAND) had gone down in price. It’s now looking ahead as it plans its rebound with the possibility of surpassing its all-time high.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is usually called the pokemon of the crypto world. This is because it gives its users the ability with one another using their avatars or AXIEs.

Axie Infinity (AXS) offers Its users the ability to earn more money playing the game, it is absolutely unique in offer and use case.

Players on the platform can easily trade the token they’ve gotten, create an impressive concept and, do battle with other people who own an AXIE or two.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is completely focused on making sure both developers, game players, and investors are part of the community.

It’s obvious that Axie Infinity’s (AXS) unique GameFi offerings will help take the crypto world to another level. Investors are advised to not just key into Axie Infinity (AXS) but possibly every other coin on this list.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”