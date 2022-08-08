Benevolent Research scholar Chirantan Gosh channelizes his entrepreneurial mindset toward social welfare

A computer science researcher with an interest in computer vision, data science, machine learning, and robotics, Chirantan Ghosh has dedicated most of his life to come up with solutions to societal and scientific problems.

The journey of Chirantan Ghosh is about passion, perseverance and humanity.

Ghosh found his interest in research work while pursuing a master’s at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Information Systems. A man of grit and determination, he soon enrolled himself in another master’s program in Computer Science at the University of Delaware. Ghosh channelized its passion for research to solve complex environmental, scientific and societal obstacles.

“Every youth is an asset to its society. Not everyone is privileged in this world, achievements are to be carved out of situations. A person can channel their achievements for their own benefit or utilize them for the welfare the society. It all depends on which path one chooses to walk. But the satisfaction and self-respect derived by serving for the greater good of the society is unmatched”, said Chirantan Ghosh.

The journey started while pursuing his master’s at the University of Delaware when Chirantan Ghosh was working on a project named ‘The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’ by the US Government. It involves predicting the event of surface runoff and its magnitude for alerting the farmers.

Surface Runoff occurs mainly due to heavy precipitation leading to nutrients being washed away into the water bodies. It affects both the economy and the environment. It negatively affects crop production and profit due to the loss of nutrients from the agricultural fields. It also pollutes the water leading to harmful algal blooms and hypoxia in the Great Lake region water bodies. Thus, the alerting system is essential to prevent water pollution by mitigating the effort, cost, and time of the farmers. The existing physics-based model used by NOAA does not show good performance.

Therefore, the goal of his research was to improve the performance by utilizing a machine learning algorithm and risk level prediction of surface runoff. Ghosh predicts that this research can move in the direction of deep learning and has a scope of improvement to enhance model performance.

With his thirst for knowledge and determined mindset, Chirantan worked on another project for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US government. In this project, he used the deep learning-based multi-segmentation method to segment tiny RNA cells. This helps to automate the process which reduces the complexity of manually segmenting the cell wall and minimizes error and time.

These research experiences have motivated him to continue his studies for a doctorate in computer vision and deep learning at Lehigh University beginning in the fall of 2022. Chirantan will once more do research at Lehigh that will benefit society. One of his research projects will involve identifying fake news or videos from the plethora of online news available as videos or image content. This will help to prevent or control the spreading of misinformation across the web and stop any damage that occurred due to it.

His research skill along with his entrepreneurial mind has made him think about creating a startup named Camai.us, which is in the early stage. Camai.us plans to solve any object detection or identification problem like google lens but with better accuracy and on any device with a camera.

Chirantan’s concern for society and women’s security has pushed him to think about starting another organization named Hap.ai which will use computer vision and deep learning-based surveillance methods to detect and identify any threat and alert the appropriate organization and the subject in concern. It will help to overcome most of the challenges and security concerns related to women and promote a safe and healthy society.

