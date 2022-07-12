Bengaluru-based LiveAltlife aims to eradicate Diabetes safely, naturally, and sustainably

The Indian population is home to 250-300 million individuals suffering from metabolic disorders, and India has the second-highest number of diabetics in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

With current lifestyle habits and the ease of access to unhealthy choices, reports now point out and show the younger generation getting diagnosed with one or two lifestyle diseases.

Founded in 2018, HealthTech startup LiveAltlife helps people battling metabolic disorders like Diabetes, PCOS, Obesity, Cardiovascular Health etc., to restore and reverse their health in a safe & natural way.

The founding team of LiveAltlife have all suffered one or two lifestyle diseases. When Vivek, the Founder & CEO of LiveAltlife, exited his IDG & Sequoia funded startup Fintellix to NASDAQ listed Verisk Analytics, he should have been doing well after the exit. However, the moment to celebrate was being silenced by his Diabetes, which became his growing partner over the years. Vivek wanted a diabetes-free life to break the chain of his yearlong medications. Diving straight into deep research to understand the root causes of metabolic disorders like Diabetes, to find the answers to:

Why is Diabetes termed chronic & progressive? Why does medication increase over time instead of decreasing?

To find the answer, he conducted a pilot experiment consisting of participants with lifestyle conditions such as Diabetes, PCOS, Obesity, etc. The pilot program included: fasting, physical activities, and better meal plans focused on macro and micronutrient balanced food. The results? Unbelievable, and it worked! The participants revered their lifestyle diseases, with all health metrics showing 'green' indicators.

Encouraged by the results, Vivek co-opted the other co-founders, Kartik, Monika, Naren, and Puru, battling their own metabolic disorders. A collaborative effort to reverse their lifestyle diseases led to LiveAltlife.

LiveAltlife's approach to reversing Diabetes or other lifestyle conditions is by fixing the root cause with precise nutrition, including 100+ rules - calibrated nutritional metrics using AI.

The realization that it's not easy for people to create the same formulated recipes at home led to an insight of LiveAltlife becoming an execution-centric company instead of an advisory-centric company, delivering tasty meals wherever you are.

LiveAltlife's client, Sanjay Sunku, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, had uncontrollable Diabetes and was told to be on medicines and most likely insulin injections for the rest of his life. He had a fasting glucose level of close to 400 and an HbA1C greater than 12. Sanjay enrolled in LiveAltlife's Health Restore Program. He started seeing results within a week and was elated. Within 90 days, he had been off all medications, had lost more than 15 kilos, and his HbA1C had dropped from 12.4 to 4.6. He was no longer a diabetic! Please visit the link for more information : livealtlife.com/sanjay-sunku/

LiveAltLife witnessed 100s of such transformations with different stories among their clients and continues to see more, helping them understand that lifestyle diseases can be reversed with the right intervention. Currently based in Bangalore, LiveAltlife plans to raise capital and expand across multiple Indian cities to create a diabetes-free nation.