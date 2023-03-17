Best 5 Astrologer In Ahmedabad Gujarat. ft. Dr. Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji and others

Ramanand Guruji

Ramanand Guruji received award

Ramanand Guruji received award as best astrologer in India from Indian Governor Shri Biswa bhushan Harichandan.

MANOPRAVESH SWAMI RAMANANDA GURUJI

Looking for the top best astrologer in Ahmedabad? Then, you should know about Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji, who has recently been honored as the best astrologer in India 2023 by famous Bollywood singer and celebrity Kumar Sanu, Shilpa Shetty, Governor of India, and many other officials. The award was granted as recognition for Swamiji's expertise in various fields.

Swamiji is a well-known spiritual guru, Yogi, and telepathy expert who spent most of his life in the Himalayan forest, where he learned several disciplines like Vedas, Upanishad, Siddhis, Yoga, Jyothish, and Meemamsa shastras. His years of study have made him a master of Chakra vidya, Mantra sadhana, and Manopravesh vidya, an ancient technique of exchanging thoughts between individuals.

With over 35 years of experience, Swamiji has assisted people worldwide with issues related to Mind to Mind connections, such as love, marriage, and differences between couples. Besides his telepathic abilities, he is also an Indian astrologer, spiritual healer, past life regression expert, and mystic. Swamiji's knowledge includes Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Horoscope Reading, Tarot reading, Gemstones, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu, and Rudraksha suggestions.

Swamiji's recommendations are based on his clients' birth charts, and he often suggests visiting temples, offering prayers, and participating in Shantihomam rituals. He runs an ashram focused on charitable activities such as providing food, Vidyadan, and Vaidyadan for every occasion. His exceptional skills have attracted many NRIs, bureaucrats, government officials, diplomats, IT professionals, and doctors.

Swamiji's dedication to helping people has also led him to run a trust that provides aid to poor and underprivileged people. Anyone in search of the best astrologer in Amedabad should consider Swami Ramananda Guruji, who has been recognized as the best astrologer in Amedabad India 2023.

Contact Swami Ramananda Guruji

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9000992685

Swamiji Website: http://www.swamyramanandji.com

Swamiji Youtube Channel:

VISHVAGNA SIDDHARTH ACHARYA

Vishvagna Siddharth Acharya is a renowned young astrologer in India, particularly among the younger generation, due to his fresh and modern approach to divination. As a young and dynamic astrologer, he is known for his accurate predictions, and his ability to empathize with the concerns and struggles of the youth enables him to provide relevant and relatable insights.

Vishvagna Siddharth Acharya is open to innovative and non-traditional methods of divination, which allows him to provide unique and insightful predictions. He is flexible in his approach and willing to learn and incorporate new techniques and tools of Vedic Science and Astrology, making him a versatile and effective future teller.

Vishvagna Siddharth Acharya Guruji is among the few young and effective future tellers who have built a positive reputation for their accuracy and helpfulness. He has quickly gained a large following among those seeking guidance and advice about their future. If you're looking for accurate and relevant predictions, you can contact him through his phone or WhatsApp

number, which is +91 9966396139.

SAI SURYAVAMSHAM SRINIVAS SHARMA JI

Sai Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma ji is a renowned priest and astrologer who specializes in intuitive astrology. This type of astrology involves using intuition and inner wisdom to interpret astrological charts and provide guidance. Unlike traditional astrologers who rely on fixed interpretations of astrological symbols and planetary positions, Sharma emphasizes personal interpretation and intuitive insights. He believes that the positions of the planets and stars can reveal information about a person's personality, life path, and future potential. He is also known for helping people seeking spiritual growth and self-awareness. Sharma is one of the top best astrologer in Ahmedabad and can be contacted

via phone or WhatsApp at +91 8498083151.

RADHA BHARADWAJ

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is an expert in Vedic astrology and is considered one of the top 5 best astrologers in Ahmedabad for 2023. With over a decade of experience, she deeply understands the everyday aspects of life and her clients include prominent politicians, actors, athletes, and other celebrities. She creates daily or weekly horoscopes, astrology predictions, and other content that is tailored to specific zodiac signs. Her life-changing astrology is often seen as a way to make astrology more accessible and relatable to a wider audience. Dr. Bharadwaj can be reached through

Phone or WhatsApp at +91 9550064984.

DEVENAHALLI SAI UPASAK GURUJI

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is a well-known astrologer with over 20 years of experience in Prasna Vidya, an ancient Indian practice of divination that involves asking questions to gain insights and guidance. Guruji has examined over 30,000 horoscopes and is trusted by prominent members of society such as the politicians, business leaders, doctors, and attorneys. He selects a specific time and place to ask a question and then casts a chart based on that information. The chart is then analyzed to provide answers to the question. His Prasna Vidya is believed to be a powerful tool for gaining clarity and understanding in life and is still widely practiced in India today. Guruji can be contacted through phone or WhatsApp at +91 8099452811.

In summary, these top 5 best astrologers in Ahemdabad each have their own unique specialties and approaches to astrology. Anyone interested in astrology or seeking guidance and insight can contact these astrologers through phone, WhatsApp or their website.