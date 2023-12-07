Best Authors of the Year 2023: Books that Change Lives, announced by Fame Finders Media

Fame Finders Media features the top authors of the year 2023 who have continuously produced great content over the past years.

Ranging from fiction to non-fiction, these authors have published mind-blowing books in several genres and charmed their audiences through their powerful words and exceptional writing skills. Here are their names.

Dr. Divya Tanwar

Dr. Divya Tanwar, transcending her expertise in cybersecurity, extends a compassionate commitment to the mental well-being of students. As a professor, she dedicates herself not only to nurturing technological acumen but also to fostering emotional resilience.

Dr. Tanwar's focus on mental health within education highlights her understanding of the intricate interplay between emotional well-being and academic success. By creating a supportive environment that addresses students' mental health needs, she ensures their flourishing as both professionals and well-rounded individuals.

Recognizing the profound impact of a mentally resilient youth on society, Dr. Tanwar invests in the younger generation's mental health, laying the foundation for innovative societal progress.

Aligning with the country's rich cultural heritage, she harmoniously blends ancient wisdom with modern practices, envisioning a society that cherishes its roots while embracing new horizons.

In the realm of mental health advocacy, Dr. Tanwar stands as a guiding light and co-founder of BonanzaTouch.com. Her unwavering dedication has woven a narrative of hope and resilience in the fabric of mental well-being, reshaping the landscape of mental health support. Understanding the courage required to seek help, she manifests her vision in BonanzaTouch.com, a digital haven harnessing technology for accessible mental health support.

The platform, more than a website, thrives as a vibrant community dedicated to comprehensive mental health and well-being. Dr. Divya Tanwar's commitment exemplifies the essence of mental well-being, a journey marked by healing, understanding, and resilience, made possible through the courage to seek help and the compassionate support of a dedicated community.

Ketan Tiwari

A keen observer of human emotions, Ketan Tiwari is an amateur writer whose intricate details of characters and situations help readers visualize the story in its entirety. He is a public speaker, a soft skills coach, and an influencer with an innate desire to decipher complex emotional situations and expound the subtle nuances of Life to thousands of people.

He has delivered numerous discourses for thousands of working professionals and students of prestigious institutions in areas of Profile Building, Interview Skills, Time Management, Goal Setting, Communication skills, Public Speaking, etc.

In this fictional story, ‘Never Get Apart’ he portrays the agonizing dilemma of a lover who finds it hard to move ahead in life after a tragic and tempestuous affair. It aptly gets manifested in the lines…

'The one who gets one in mind is the one to be one with. Oneness with The one is one bliss.'

CA Shankar Anadani

CA Shankar Anadani provides an extremely easy-to-understand explanation of cryptocurrencies in his book "Cryptocurrency in Indian Market." Books on topics such as what is cryptocurrency, how it operates in the Indian market, what kinds of cryptocurrencies are available, the Indian share market, how cryptocurrency works in the Indian market, how it affects the share market, how to make money with cryptocurrency, and its advantages are covered.

Based on his investigation, he discovered that the entire value of the cryptocurrency industry is approximately $1.16 trillion, up 0.83% today. During the same period, the overall volume of cryptocurrency trades rose by 0.83%. Bitcoin has gained 0.68% over the past day and is currently trading at $27,585. The market share of Bitcoin increased by 0.06%, and at now, BTC accounts for 45.91% of all cryptocurrency transactions.

A cryptocurrency is a kind of digital or virtual money that is protected by cryptography and is very difficult to fake or spend twice. A distributed ledger maintained by a dispersed computer network serves as the foundation for many cryptocurrencies, which are decentralized networks built on blockchain technology.

Dr. Smita Ghosh

"Mind Aid Pitara" is an insightful e-book available on Amazon Kindle, written by Dr. Smita Ghosh, a dedicated and knowledgeable author with a Ph.D. in Psychology. In a society where mental health awareness remains limited, this book serves as a valuable resource.

It addresses the prevailing stigma, myths, and misconceptions surrounding mental health that affect individuals of all ages, castes, and genders.

The book is a psychological self-help guide that offers practical and easy-to-implement techniques for dealing with everyday emotional challenges.

These techniques cover a spectrum of issues, such as managing failure, guilt, jealousy, negative thoughts, low self-esteem, and low emotional quotient. By exploring this "pitara" of psychological first aid, readers can enhance their ability to cope with stress and emotions, breaking the pervasive myths that hinder progress in mental health awareness.

Additionally, Dr. Ghosh's work extends beyond mental health; her book "Decoding Mithya" delves into the deeply ingrained stereotypes and myths that continue to influence our society, particularly in the context of gender. She endeavors to challenge these stereotypes, change fixed mindsets, and contribute to the inclusion of women in a patriarchal society.

Dr. Smita Ghosh's ultimate goal is to effect positive change in society. She envisions a future where her expertise in psychology can make a substantial difference in the lives of adolescents and young people during their formative years. With her writing and dedication, she aspires to bring about the transformation from negativity to positivity in people's lives, one step at a time.

Preethi Baladev

Preethi Baladev is an Author who believes that books are the ultimate source of creative expression. In her career spanning nearly 2 decades, she has joyfully dabbled in multiple fields of yoga, mindfulness, and subconscious reprogramming. But books and the written word have always enthralled the Author. A WriteIndia Season 1 winner (crowd-based contest under The Times of India banner), her short story has been published in the book of winning entries.

Preethi feels that reading is the most intimate of connections, with millions of readers delving into the innermost thoughts of the writer, seeing and feeling what the writer wants them to feel. This is the most fascinating aspect of being an Author.

Her novel DIVINE PROMISES is an action-adventure book with a liberal dose of Mythology. Based on the Mighty Lord Hanuman, it explores the classic battle of Good vs. evil with plenty of twists and emotional upheaval. She is presently working on Book 2, the sequel to DIVINE PROMISES. Preethi is also an Author Coach helping aspiring authors, finish writing their books. Her mission is to write books that entertain while delivering a subtle message for living a fulfilling life.

Jaspreet Kaur

She has always taken pride in being a teacher, and a trainer. She envisioned herself in that role. She has worked as a Senior English Faculty with some of the prestigious schools of Delhi and also with Hindustan Times (in their Learning centers called Studymate). She is also a Soft Skills trainer and a trained trainer of IELTS.

Holding on to her love for English as a language enabled her to spread her wings in a multifarious way. The best opportunity came her way when Pran’s Features LLP approached her to join them as a Writer and Translator for their comics which included very famous characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Billoo, Pinki, and many more.

This opened new avenues for her. She could wield her pen to create dialogues and situations peppered with moral values, discipline, and righteousness. These stories depict the cartoon characters dealing with each other through various ups and downs in humorous ways. The young readers see goodness prevailing and come under its impact.

She happily wrote many comics… more are yet to come!!

Dr. Kusum Lunia

Dr. Kusum Lunia is an eminent author, social activist, philosopher, and educationist, who believes “Life is not merely to be alive; but to live life for others”. She has strengthened society by playing a vital role in the development of various societies, organizations, and associations.

Dr. Kusum Lunia is a famous author and socialist. Her book ‘Shakhahar-Shreshth Aahar’ is popular all around the globe. A novel based on the theme of female infanticide, ‘Unchi Udaan’ has been appreciated by many and honored by many organizations and institutes. T.V. serial and film has been proposed based on ‘Shikhar Tak Chalo’, her book on Naxalism.

Dr. Kusum Lunia has been honored with the Dr. Nemichand Jain Award, Karuna International Award, Arya Smriti Award, Gyanoday Puruskar, Sahid Bhagat Singh Samaj seva Award, and many other international, national, and state-level awards.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani

Dr. Parin Somani is an Author, TEDx Speaker, Independent Academic Scholar, Humanitarian, International Motivational Speaker, and Multi-International Award Winner.

She has delivered 300+ talks, including physical/ mental health, and educates 100,000+ people globally. She is an award-winning author, who has written 19 books to help individuals focus on their transformation and enhance their skills to excel in their lives.

She has recently authored a Guinness World Record-breaking book - "23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023," which emerged as ‘The Thickest Book in the World,’ and became the bestselling book on the very first day of its launch.

She has achieved 8 doctorates, was recognized 5 times in the World Book of Records, and twice recognized India Book of Records, the Asia Book of Records, and the Karnataka Book of Records.

After winning many beauty pageants and being honored with the title of Mrs. Universe 2022, was crowned by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chahal, and also after winning Mrs. India 2021 crowned by Bollywood Actress Aditi Govitrikar. She has discovered how to manifest inner beauty and expressed this in her upcoming book named, "Manifest Inner Beauty," part 1 is soon to be launched on Amazon. The book explains the importance of inner beauty and ways to glorify your inner soul.

