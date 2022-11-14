Best Cryptocurrency Platforms in India

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency which is managed by the ledger system and not regulated by the central authority.

And with that, there are cryptocurrency exchange platforms where people can work on it. It is under the Blockchain technology solves the issue of prohibiting individuals from duplicating their assets and trying to use them twice, which plagued earlier attempts to establish solely digital currencies.

The best Cryptocurrencies Exchange in India will be able to give you access to a broad variety of digital assets while keeping the trading costs to a minimum level. Those trading platforms that follow regulatory guidelines always provide better and more transparent service to their consumers.

So, we have sorted out top 10 cryptocurrency exchange platforms in India to help people to get a clearer picture. Let us look cryptocurrency trading platform below:

1. BYBIT INDIA

Founded in 2016, BYBIT INDIA is the safest crypto exchange in India at this moment. It is also the best rewarding exchange for any new users globally. The reason I call it the safest exchange is because of its proof of reserve which assures users that their funds are not invested anywhere. As a crypto investor, any user would like to make sure their funds are safe and they can withdraw it anytime he/ she wants. At the same time, if you would like to be a professional crypto investor, you can opt to become the Bybit VIP which gives you a luxurious experience while trading and a lot of gifts of course.



It has zero spot trading fees and the best liquidity at this moment. Right now, there is a special bonus where if you sign up for a Bybit account using this link, you get a USD 20 USDT bonus and receive up to a USD 4,000 bonus when you complete all the tasks available on their platform.

Bybit prides itself with its 24/7 professional customer support, you can reach out to them to answer any queries that you face. This is a very commonly requested feature in the Indian market and they have done it extremely well.

The Bybit cryptocurrency exchange first appeared in 2018. It is a standalone derivative trading platform with inverse and perpetual futures contracts with up to 1:200 leverage. Quarterly USD futures are available at Bybit in combination with BTC, ETH, XRP, EOS, LTC, and multiple tokens. There is a linear futures contract on BTC/USDT. The exchange has several technological advantages: it provides for mutual insurance of market participants against possible sharp price movements. There are offsets for long and short positions, and there is market depth.



Bybit India also makes overall community support very effective by conducting regular competitions and offers. Seeing all the features in mind, we have placed it as the top exchange right now in India.

2. COINDCX

One of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in india, Coin DCX was founded by Neeraj Khandelwal and Sumit Gupta in 2018. It is one of the most trusted exchange platforms in India and has over one crore users till date. People can trade, sell, and attain courses regarding crypto on Coin DCX.

3. WAZIRX

It is a NFT Marketplace where people can buy and sell cryptocurrency exchange and bitcoin. It is also one of the most trusted NFT marketplaces for all creators and artists all over India. Wazirx was founded by Nischal Shetty in 2017. Its headquarters are in Mumbai, India.

4. COINSWITCH

Coinswitch is the biggest crypto app in India with over 18 million users. It is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors like a16z, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital. The company is based in Bangalore, Karnataka, and was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal. The company aims to enable people to make easy, safe, and simple investments in the Crypto world.

5. BITBNS

It is one of the fastest and easiest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in India. It is founded by Gaurav Dahake on December 14, 2017. The exchange platform has over 3.2 million users. The platform allows to trade over 300+ coins and digital assets, bringing in an average monthly trading volume of USD 1.5 billion.

6. ZEBPAY

Zebpay was founded in 2014 by Sandeep Goenka, Mahin Gupta and Saurabh Agarwal. People can trade over 150+ coins on this crypto exchange platform. It has achieved over USD 10 billion in fiat transactions and has currently over 5 million users. The company headquarters are in Singapore.

7. UNOCOIN

It is India’s leading bitcoin company founded by four people- Sathvik Vishwanath, Harish B V, Abhinand Kaseti and Sunny Ray. They aim to make bitcoin a part of everyday household without any hassle and securely. People can buy, sell, exchange bitcoins, conduct over the counter (OTC) trading on the Unocoin App. They have investors backing up like Blume Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Mumbai Angels and BoostVC.

8. KRYPTO

It is India’s one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange and bitcoin app which enables to buy more than a hundred cryptos at the best Indian currency rate, with the highest liquidity. It is founded by Shaaran Laxminarayan in March 2020. Its headquarters are in Bangalore, Karnataka.

9. PROBIT

Probit Global is owned by Ronald Chan and was founded in 2018. It is registered in Seychelles and its headquarters are currently located at Estonia. This cryptocurrency trading platform allows traders to buy, sell, exchange over 800+ coins and has over 2 million active monthly users. Apart from trading, it also provides basic and intermediate courses to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The company has partnered with Block Raise, B R Group, Simplex, Token Minds, A+Ventures and many more.

10. BUYUCOIN

BuyUcoin is founded by Shivam Thakral on July 2016, and is based in Delhi NCR, India. It is a crypto wallet and exchange platform where traders can transact with Bitcoin, Ethereum, ripple, etc. and other digital assets. They are striving hard to achieve their goal of bringing cryptocurrencies in a million Indian pockets. It is a registered entity of iBlock Technologies Ltd.