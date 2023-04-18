Best General Physician near me - Dr Nitin Garg

Dr Nitin Garg is a renowned Physician and ICU Specialist from New Delhi with over 19 years of experience in working with some of the Delhi’s leading Hospitals.

With a compassionate approach to healthcare, Dr Garg has worked at top hospitals of Delhi, including AIIMS, Fortis Healthcare, Max Hospital, Rockland Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. Dr Nitin Garg has contributed significantly in treating Covid 19 patients during the pandemic in OPD and in the ICU. But presently he is more involved in the consultation of highly prevalent medical conditions affecting the general population such as Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Heart Diseases, Kidney disease, etc.

Check out the Website- http://www.doctornitingarg.com

Book an appointment now, Contact number- +91-8383819383

In the current days when an individual has multiple co-morbid conditions, it becomes necessary to have a general physician reviewing the patient for an overall understanding of the patients’ ailments and provide an all-inclusive treatment plan, as opposed to separate doctors for separate conditions. One can then have a concise list of medications and advise to follow in a single prescription only.

This is the specific aim of the comprehensive treatment plan provided by Dr Nitin Garg. He has treated patients from various clinical backgrounds with complicated diagnostic issues throughout his career. He provides advanced treatment to patients with life-threatening diseases with his vast experience as a certified critical care specialist in India. As a result of the myriad of medical conditions reviewed by him during the course of his career, Dr Garg is able to provide a generalised approach to his management plan, which is easy to understand and follow through. This makes Dr Nitin Garg the ideal candidate to consider as your General Family Physician.

Dr. Garg believes in providing personal medical care and has managed cases like surgical, cardiac, neurology, oncology, and post-operative, trauma patients. Some of the benefits his patients have experienced during his medical practice include improved patient outcomes, early mobilization, enhanced quality of care, shorter ICU stays, decreased ICU costs, etc. Once discharged from the hospital, Dr Garg ensures regular reviews done in his Outpatient Clinic, or through Telephonic conversations, staying up-to-date with the patients’ progress towards a full recovery with minimal complications. We recommend seeking the care of Dr Nitin Garg for your medical complaints today!

Dr. Garg completed his MBBS from Medical College, Gwalior, followed by an M.D. from Medical College, Kanpur, and a fellowship from Escorts Heart Institute. He also holds a European Diploma in Critical Care Medicine. His extensive training has allowed him to develop deep functional expertise in clinical theory, practice, and the management of complex diseases.

Check out the Website- https://doctornitingarg.com/

Contact no- +91-8383819383

Book an appointment now, checkout the Location

C.K. Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Apollo Clinic, C-70, Opposite Madhav Park, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.