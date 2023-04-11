Best HGH Supplements-The Top 5 All-Natural Products

HGH, a.k.a. Human Growth Hormone, is essential for many healthy bodily functions. Yet, as we get older, we’ll naturally secrete less and less HGH, potentially leading to a severe decline in vitality.

The best HGH supplements are formulated to help us fix this critical issue.

Produced in the pituitary gland, HGH peaks in childhood and adolescence. By the time most people reach their mid to late 20s, a precipitous drop in HGH levels has already begun.

The results of this decline may include:

Increased Body Fat

Reduced Muscle Mass & Strength

Declining Bone Health

Lessened Energy & Stamina

Mood Swings

Lowered Cognitive Ability

Are you more irritable or lacking in energy these days? Have you experienced a decline in daily energy levels? Maybe it’s become more challenging to stay fit?

If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, and you’re over 30, lowered HGH levels are likely playing a role in these difficulties.

According to a study published in Growth Hormone in Aging, the average person will lose 15% of total HGH every decade after age 30.[1] In other words, by the time most of us get into our 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond, we’ll have just a tiny fraction of our youthful HGH levels.

While that may be alarming, not all hope is lost. We can choose to take action and fight back against declining HGH production. We’ll tell you how and give you an in-depth breakdown of the 5 best HGH supplements right now.

5 Methods To Naturally Increase HGH

We can all take up several daily practices to maximize our existing HGH levels and naturally increase the HGH produced by the pituitary gland.

1. Get Adequate Sleep

Did you know most of your growth hormone is produced while you sleep?

It’s true. Once we fall asleep, we experience a significant spike in HGH secretion. And evidence suggests sleep deprivation can seriously damage HGH-related health factors, like weight regulation and cell regeneration.

7-9 hours per night is recommended to promote healthy pituitary gland function.

2. Work Out Regularly

Exercises, such as high-intensity interval training or resistance training, can help boost growth hormone production.

That’s because HGH is crucial to rebuilding your muscles post-workout. Your body triggers more growth hormone production to meet this growing demand.

Health professionals suggest exercising for approximately 30 minutes every day.

3. Eat Clean

As they say, “You are what you eat.” This rings true in many cases, especially so for your hormone levels.

Focus on eating lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

These foods are full of HGH-promoting amino acids and nutrients and can help to control blood sugar levels (high blood sugar reduces HGH production).

Try to get more:

Zinc

Vitamin D

Magnesium

Amino Acids (Proteins)

These compounds naturally promote HGH increases in humans.

Additionally, avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and eating within 2-3 hours of bedtime.

4. Reduce Stress

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on overall health and well-being. It also damages HGH production.

This is primarily due to the release of the “stress hormone” cortisol, which actively inhibits the release of HGH by the pituitary gland.

If you’re constantly stressed out, try:

Yoga

Breathing Exercises

Mindfulness & Meditation

More Time With Family

More Leisure Time

Stressors are everywhere these days. We must do what we can to manage and reduce our stress to maintain HGH levels.

5. Use A Natural Supplement

The best HGH Supplements are all-natural polyherbal dietary aids packed full of amino acids, nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and other compounds, proven to boost human growth hormone production.

These supplements contain ZERO synthetic growth hormones. Instead, they nourish the critical HGH-producing cells in your body, allowing them to operate at peak efficiency.

The best HGH supplements have no reported negative side effects. Though they’re not made to treat severe health problems, they can help people with average HGH decline. Be sure to discuss any new supplement with your doctor.

Lifestyle practices can go a long way in helping you to maintain healthy HGH levels. Yet, these aren’t overnight fixes. They do require time, consistency, and patience.

Adding the best HGH supplements to your daily regimen could be vital to keeping your youthful, healthy spark going for years to come.

The Best HGH Supplements On The Market

We’ve been in the lab studying products and pounding the pavement talking with users to put this list together. Through that research, we’ve discovered the 5 best HGH supplements available.

Our top 5 supplements are:

These all-natural supplements are the cream of the crop. However, what’s right for you may not be suitable for others.

That’s why we’ll give you a thorough report on each of the best HGH supplements. Our hope is that you’ll find the ideal product for you. That way, you can relish the benefits of healthy HGH levels and the enhanced quality of life that comes with it.

Are you ready to optimize your quality of life and experience more vitality?

Let’s get into it.

1 GenF20 Plus—Best Overall

Our team’s consensus rankings place GenF20 Plus as the best HGH supplement overall. And rightfully so, this potent formula is chock-full of admirable qualities.

If you’re looking for an all-natural supplement with no reported negative side effects, no filler ingredients, and no frills, you’ve come to the right place.

The HGH boost from GenF20 Plus can offer benefits like:

Boosted Energy & Stamina

Improved Skin & Reduced Wrinkles

Higher Libido Function

Growth In Lean Muscle Mass

Reduced Fat & Better Bone Health

The secret to GenF20 Plus and its unmatched power lies in the compounds comprising this proprietary formula.

Ingredients

We are enamored with the ingredient list making up GenF20 Plus. It’s safe to say that from top to bottom, this formula is superior.

Key ingredients include:

GTF Chromium

L-Arginine HCL

L-Glutamine

L-Glycine

L-Lysine

L-Ornithine

L-Isoleucine

L-Tyrosine

L-Valine

Phosphatidylcholine

GABA

Deer Antler Velvet

Colostrum

Astragalus Root

Anterior Pituitary Powder

This mixture includes 15 natural compounds, incorporating amino acids and plant extracts, that work cohesively to maximize HGH production by massaging the cells and glands that produce the essential hormone.

Many of the amino acids in GenF20 Plus naturally enhance HGH levels. For instance, a clinical review found supplementing with L-arginine “will enhance the growth hormone response”.

Money-Back Guarantee & Price

GenF20 Plus starts at $69.95 for a month’s supply (120 capsules). Though, buying in bulk does offer significant savings.

If you buy directly from the manufacturer, you’ll get a 67-day money-back guarantee. You can purchase and even use GenF20 Plus, but if you don’t like it, return it for a refund of the purchase price.

It’s essentially a “free test drive” for 2+ months. And since most users report experiencing benefits in 4-6 weeks, you’ll have plenty of time to judge the results for yourself.

Where To Purchase

Check out the manufacturer’s official homepage for the best deals and free shipping in the USA.

2 HyperGH 14X—Best For Lean Muscle Mass

The second best HGH supplement is the lean, mean muscle fueling machine HyperGH 14X. This all-natural formula has been helping men and women to add lean muscle and strength for years.

This is the best HGH supplement for you if you’d like to get or maintain an impressive physique. Yet, that’s not all you’ll get with HyperGH 14X.

Benefits include:

Enhanced Fat Burning

Muscle & Strength Growth

Boosted Energy

Improved Mood

Increased Confidence

If you feel like you’ve been off your game physically, HyperGH 14X could be your best HGH supplement. It can help women and men to add lean muscle mass efficiently with no reported negative side effects.

Ingredients

HyperGH 14X uses multiple amino acids and plant extracts that can help you naturally produce more HGH with a focus on increasing lean muscle mass.

The essential ingredients are:

L-Arginine

L-Glutamine

L-Lysine

L-Glycine

L-Ornithine

L-Tyrosine

L-Valine

Tribulus Terrestris

Astragalus Root

Deer Antler Velvet

Anterior Pituitary Powder

Phosphatidyl Choline

Overall, the HyperGH 14X ingredient list is dynamic and certainly one of the best. Multiple components have been shown to boost HGH levels, muscle growth, and fat burning.

A 2019 study published in Nutrients noted that supplementing with L-glutamine reduces waist circumference in humans.

Money-Back Guarantee & Price

HyperGH 14X starts at the affordable price of $51.97 for a month’s supply (120 capsules). Buying 3 or more months’ worth can save $25-$50.

This muscle-fueling HGH booster comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. You can return it and collect a refund of the purchase price, no questions asked.

Users report experiencing benefits in 4-6 weeks on average, well within the 67-day time frame, effectively giving you a “free trial” of sorts.

Where To Purchase

Head to the HyperGH 14X official homepage for the best price, excellent customer service, and the money-back guarantee.

3 HGH-X2—Best For Bulking

The next best HGH supplement is the natural formula for bulking, HGH-X2. As you know, growth hormone is essential for continual growth, and this product looks to amplify that effect.

If you would like to tack on mass and gain physical strength, look no further. HGH-X2 combines multiple natural compounds known to help men and women add mass.

Other benefits include:

Reduced Recovery Time (Post Exercise)

Promotes Fat Burning

Boosts Muscle Growth

Have you found it difficult to get stronger as you get older?

If so, there’s no shame in it. It happens to the sturdiest of people. HGH-X2 is designed to help you.

Ingredients

HGH-X2 uses a proprietary formula built with a single amino acid and 3 plant extracts. It also contains 6 supporting ingredients, which don’t contribute to HGH production.

The key ingredients are:

Maca Root

Hawthorne Berry Extract

Mucuna Pruriens Extract

L-Arginine

This formula isn’t the most dynamic on our list of the best HGH supplements. It’s simple yet still largely effective.

That said, it could use a few more potent HGH-boosting amino acids. And their omission is somewhat glaring.

A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences determined that Maca could naturally enhance muscle growth.[4] Researchers noted that Maca could be an effective means for reducing age-related muscle loss.

Money-Back Guarantee & Price

HGH-X2 starts at $64.99 for a month’s supply (60 capsules). Buying 3 or more bottles will save you some serious coin.

This HGH booster comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can use HGH-X2 for up to 60 days and return it for a refund of the purchase price.

This is a solid money-back guarantee, but not the best on our list. Users report noticeable results in 30-50 days.

Where To Purchase

Learn more at the manufacturer’s official webpage.

4 Provacyl—Best For Men

The 4th best HGH supplement is Provacyl, the all-natural mixture designed to optimize male hormonal balance. This dietary aid could help men increase HGH and testosterone.

Sometimes called “male menopause,” andropause occurs due to declining testosterone levels in men. Like HGH, testosterone (the male hormone) decreases with age in guys.

This formula is designed to combat this issue with ZERO known negative side effects.

Benefits include:

Boosted Testosterone

Increased HGH

Enhanced Energy

Muscle Growth

Greater Energy Drive

The common symptoms of testosterone decline are similar to that of HGH decline in men. The active ingredients in Provacyl may help guys to reverse these common pitfalls of aging.

Ingredients

Provacyl is powerfully constructed with many masculine-enhancing compounds known to fuel HGH and testosterone production.

The critical ingredients are:

Glutamine

L-Arginine

L-Lysine

L-Glycine

L-Tyrosine

L-Pyroglutamate

GABA

Muira Puama

Ginkgo Biloba

Magnesium

Acai Fruit

Ginseng

Swedish Pollen Flower

Longjack (Tongkat)

Soy Phosphate Complex

Anterior Pituitary

DHEA

Hypothalamus

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Provacyl offers an impressive ingredient lineup consisting of 23 compounds in total. You’ll get multiple potent vitamins, testosterone-boosting plant extracts, and HGH-fueling amino acids.

A 2022 clinical review found that Longack, a.k.a. Tongkat (Eurycoma longifolia) supplementation, could naturally promote enhanced testosterone production.[5]

Money-Back Guarantee & Price

A month’s supply of Provacyl (120 tablets) goes for $59.95 on the manufacturer’s official homepage. Buying in bulk will save you loads of money (up to 80%).

This testosterone and HGH boosting supplement comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. And right now, it’s available with free shipping in the USA.

Users report seeing benefits in 30-40 days on average, allowing you plenty of time to try it out. These outcomes are in line with many of the other best HGH supplements.

Where To Purchase

We’d recommend buying directly from the Provacyl official website.

5 GenFX—Best For Symptoms Of Aging

The number 5 best HGH supplement is the all-natural anti-aging formula, GenFX. This HGH releaser could mitigate several symptoms related to aging.

If you’re feeling older, lacking energy, or noticing growing skin imperfections, GenFX might be your ideal HGH supplement.

Benefits include:

Improved Skin

Reduced Wrinkles

Boosted Energy

Enhanced Cognitive Function

None of us are getting any younger. A significant cause of age-related decline is due to a lack of HGH.GenFX is formulated to help combat this problem and has no reported negative side effects.

GenFX is backed and recommended by board-certified doctor Dr. Karen Vieira. The University of Florida Medical School graduate regularly suggests this supplement to middle-aged men and women.

Ingredients

GenFX contains 17 compounds, including a laundry list of amino acids and several powerful herbals.

The critical ingredients are:

L-Lysine

L-Arginine

L-Glutamine

L-Glycine

L-Pyrogulutamate

L-Tyrosine

L-Isoleucine

L-Methionine

L-Phenylalanine

L-Threonine

L-Valine

Panax Ginseng Powder

Soy Phosphates Complex

Anterior Pituitary

Hypothalamus

Phytosterol Complex

GenFX has a diverse ingredient list incorporating several well-known HGH boosters that can aid cell regeneration and metabolic function.

L-glycine is the primary ingredient used in collagen synthesis. Collagen is a protein critical to skin, cartilage, and bone health.

A recent study determined that a higher intake of L-glycine could result in improved collagen synthesis.

Money-Back Guarantee & Price

GenFX costs $49.95 for a month’s supply on the official manufacturer’s webpage. This is the most affordable supplement on the list. And buying in bulk will save you even more.

This anti-aging HGH releaser has a 67-day money-back guarantee, similar to several other best HGH supplements. You can return it, even if used, for a refund of the purchase price.

Many users report noticing benefits in 30-50 days. So you’ll have plenty of time to judge whether it's effective. Though, more than 90% of GenFX users report achieving significant improvements.

Where To Purchase

Check out the GenFX official homepage for the best deal.

The 5 Best HGH Supplements—Concluding Thoughts

Human Growth Hormone is essential to many components of health and well-being. Simply put, HGH will significantly impact your overall quality of life.

Most people just accept that they will lose a great deal of vitality and youthful exuberance as they age. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way.

The best HGH supplements can help you to maximize your happiness and remain strong, sharp, and hopeful well into the future.

Don’t wait. You can try the best HGH supplements risk-free right now.

