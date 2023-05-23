Best Kratom Vendors : 7 Brands To Buy Kratom Online In 2023

Looking for a reliable kratom vendor? Explore high-quality products and exceptional service from trusted sources. Find your ideal supplier now!

Kratom is the herbal supplement that has revolutionized the wellness industry by storm. Kratom has a fascinating history that backs centuries. From its origin in Southeast Asia to its recent rise in the Western world, Kratom has become a go-to choice for those seeking natural remedies for stress, pain, and anxiety.

With the increasing demand for kratom, the market has become flooded with different vendors claiming to sell high-quality products. However, not all vendors are created equal, and choosing the right one can be challenging.

So, In this article we’ll guide you through the top kratom vendors in the market, providing you with comprehensive information on their products, services, and customer support. Our selection is based on rigorous research and testing, ensuring that you only get the best of the best. Let us take you to the farms of Southeast Asia to experience the essence of this natural wellness supplement.

Top 7 Kratom Vendors In The Market

Happy Go Leafy - Overall Best Kratom Vendor; Top Selling

Super Speciosa - Most Recommended Kratom Products; 100% Natural

Nova Kratom - Premium Quality Kratom Strains Available Online

Kratom Spot - Popular Kratom Vendor With Multiple Kratom Strains

Golden Monk - High Quality Kratom Products To Lose Weight

Kats Botanicals - Organic Plant Based Kratom With Tasty Flavor

Kraken Kratom - Best Kratom Vendor Available In The Online Market

1.Happy Go Leafy - Overall Best Kratom Vendor; Top Selling

Happy Go Leafy is an emerging brand in the Kratom industry, known for its commitment to high-quality, 100% natural, GMP-certified, and rigorous lab-tested products. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Happy Go Leafy sources its Kratom directly from Indonesia, ensuring that every product is of the highest quality and potency.

At Happy Go Leafy, the team is dedicated to providing a premium Kratom experience to their customers. From the sourcing of Kratom to the packaging and shipping of the products, the brand's goal is to ensure that every customer is satisfied with their purchase.

Whether you're looking for Kratom for pain relief, stress reduction, or relaxation, Happy Go Leafy has many strains to choose from. Each strain is carefully selected and tested to ensure the highest quality and potency.

Product Line:

Happy Go Leafy offers a variety of Kratom products to suit the needs and preferences of every customer. Their product line includes

Kratom Powder: For those who prefer the traditional method of Kratom consumption, the brand offers Kratom powder in three different vein colors - red, green, and white. The powder is sourced directly from Indonesia and is lab-tested to ensure its purity and potency.

Kratom Capsules: Kratom capsules are a more convenient way to consume Kratom, Happy Go Leafy also offers Kratom capsules. These capsules are made from the same high-quality Kratom powder and are also available in all three vein colors. Each capsule contains a pre-measured dose of Kratom, making it easy to take.

Kratom Extract Shots: If you’re looking for a more potent and fast-acting Kratom experience, These shots are made from a concentrated Kratom extract. They're perfect for those who want a quick and easy way to consume Kratom while on the go.

Strains Available:

Happy Go Leafy offers a wide variety of strains including

Maeng Da

Borneo

Bali

Thai

Malay

Trainwreck

Pros:

100% natural and pure ingredients

Same day shipping

Hassle-free returns

30 days satisfaction guarantee

GMP Certified kratom vendor

Cons:

Limited range of Products

=> Visit the website “Happy Go Leafy”

2. Super Speciosa - Most Recommended Kratom Products; 100% Natural

Superspeciosa is a well-known and respected brand in the Kratom industry. The brand is dedicated to providing high-quality Kratom products that are natural, pure, and potent. Superspeciosa sources its Kratom directly from trusted farmers in Southeast Asia, where the plant is grown and harvested using traditional methods.

One of the standout features of Superspeciosa is the variety of Kratom strains that it offers. From classic strains like Maeng Da and Bali to more unique blends like White Vein Borneo, the brand has something for everyone.

In addition to its high-quality Kratom products, Superspeciosa is also committed to providing excellent customer service. The brand offers fast and reliable shipping, as well as a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all products. Customers can also reach out to the brand's knowledgeable and friendly customer service team with any questions or concerns.

Product Line:

Super Speciosa offers a range of kratom products. They offer kratom in the form of powder, capsules, extracts, tea bags, and gummies.

Kratom Powder: Super Speciosa's kratom powder comes in various strains, each with its unique properties and effects. Super Speciosa's kratom powder is an excellent option for people who want a convenient and natural way to manage pain, improve their mood, or enhance their overall sense of well-being.

Kratom Capsules: Super Speciosa also offers kratom capsules as another way to consume the supplement. Kratom capsules are a convenient and discreet way to take kratom, especially for those who are always on the go or prefer not to taste the powder.

Kratom Tablets: Kratom tablets offer a convenient and easy-to-use option for those who prefer not to swallow capsules or taste the powder. Unlike capsules, kratom tablets do not require swallowing a capsule. Instead, you simply place the tablet in your mouth and allow it to dissolve.

Kratom Tea Bags: Super Speciosa also offers kratom tea bags as a convenient way to consume the supplement. Kratom tea bags contain a measured amount of kratom powder, making it easy to control the dosage and ensure consistent effects.

Kratom Gummies: Super Speciosa's kratom gummies offer a unique and flavorful way to consume kratom, providing the same benefits as other forms of kratom, such as powder, capsules, and tea bags. These gummies are infused with measured amounts of kratom powder, making it easy to control the dosage and ensure consistent effects.

Strains Available:

Super Speciosa offers a variety of kratom strains, which are named after the region where they are grown and harvested. Each strain has its unique properties and effects, which are determined by the alkaloid content of the leaves.

Maeng Da

Borneo

Bali

Thai

Malay

Specialty

Pros:

Trusted product sourcing

Excellent customer satisfaction

Free delivery

AKA (American Kratom Association) certified

High-quality ingredients

Cons:

Only available in online stores

=> Visit the website “Super Speciosa”

3. Nova Kratom - Premium Quality Kratom Strains Available Online

Nova Kratom is a renowned and highly regarded brand in the Kratom industry. This brand is dedicated to delivering exceptional Kratom products that are pure, potent, and derived from natural sources. Nova Kratom directly sources its Kratom from trusted farmers in Southeast Asia, who cultivate and harvest the plant using traditional methods.

A distinguishing feature of Nova Kratom is its extensive range of Kratom strains. Whether you prefer classic varieties like Maeng Da and Bali or are looking for more unique blends such as White Vein Borneo, Nova Kratom offers a diverse selection to cater to all preferences.

In addition to providing top-notch Kratom products, Nova Kratom prioritizes exceptional customer service. The brand ensures fast and reliable shipping and backs all of its products with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Furthermore, customers can easily connect with Nova Kratom's knowledgeable and friendly customer service team to address any inquiries or concerns they may have.

Product Line:

Nova Kratom offers a wide range of high-quality kratom strains in various forms, including

Kratom Powder: For individuals who prefer the traditional method of consuming Kratom, Nova Kratom offers Kratom powder available in three vein colors: red, green, and white. The powder is directly sourced from Indonesia and undergoes rigorous lab testing to ensure its purity and potency.

Kratom Capsules: Nova Kratom also offers Kratom capsules, providing a convenient and hassle-free way to consume Kratom. These capsules are crafted from the same high-quality Kratom powder and are available in all three vein colors. Each capsule contains a precisely measured dose of Kratom, simplifying the ingestion process.

Kratom Extract Shots: If you seek a more potent and fast-acting Kratom experience, Nova Kratom presents Kratom extract shots. These shots are formulated using concentrated Kratom extract, delivering a quick and effortless way to consume Kratom, particularly while on the go.

Strains Available:

There are a variety of strains offered by Kratom Spot including

Maeng Da

Indo

Bali

Thai

Malay

Sumatra

Pros:

Exceptional Quality

Diverse Product Range

Outstanding Customer Service

Fast and Reliable Shipping

Convenient Consumption Methods

Cons:

Limited Availability.

Possible Individual Sensitivities

Reliance on Online Ordering

=> Visit the website “Nova Kratom”

4. Kratom Spot - Popular Kratom Vendor With Multiple Kratom Strains

Kratom Spot specializes in providing high-quality kratom products to consumers. The brand offers a wide range of kratom strains, including green vein, red vein, and white vein kratom.

Kratom Spot is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services. The brand uses only the finest quality kratom leaves in its products, and all of its products are lab tested to ensure their purity and potency. The brand also offers a variety of products, including kratom capsules, powders, and extracts.

One of the key features of Kratom Spot is its commitment to customer service. The brand's customer service team is available to assist customers with any questions or concerns about the products or their orders. Kratom Spot is also committed to promoting awareness of kratom and its potential benefits.

Product Line:

Kratom Spot offers a wide range of high-quality kratom strains in various forms, including

Kratom Powder: Kratom Spot offers a variety of high-quality kratom powders that are sourced from the best farms in Southeast Asia. Kratom powder is made by grinding dried kratom leaves into a fine powder, which can then be ingested in a variety of ways.

Kratom Capsules: Kratom Spot offers a variety of high-quality kratom capsules to suit different needs. Their capsules are made using high-quality kratom powder, which is encapsulated in gelatin or vegetable-based capsules. Kratom capsules also offer a more controlled release of the active ingredients, which can result in a smoother and longer-lasting effect.

Kratom Drinks: Kratom Spot offers a variety of kratom drinks that provide a convenient and easy way to consume kratom. Their drinks are designed to be refreshing and enjoyable, while also delivering the many potential benefits of kratom.

Kratom Leaves: Kratom Spot offers a variety of high-quality kratom leaves that are sourced from the best farms in Southeast Asia. Kratom leaves are the raw material used to make other kratom products like powders, capsules, and extracts, and they offer a unique and natural way to consume kratom.

Strains Available:

There are a variety of strains offered by Kratom Spot including

Maeng Da

Indo

Bali

Thai

Malay

Sumatra

Pros:

Fine quality ingredients sourced directly from Southeast Asia

Wide variety of products

Free shipping for over $100

Money back guarantee

AKA GMP certified

Cons:

Can be addictive to some users.

=> Visit the website “Kratom Spot”

5. Golden Monk - High Quality Kratom Products To Lose Weight

Golden Monk is a trusted and reputable brand that provides high-quality Kratom and botanical products to customers around the world. It offers a wide variety of Kratom strains, including Red, Green, and White Vein Kratom, and is known for its high-quality products and excellent customer service.

Golden Monk sources its Kratom directly from farmers in Southeast Asia and rigorously tests each batch for purity and potency to ensure that customers receive the best possible product. The company is committed to providing safe, effective, and natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals.

The company prides itself on its commitment to customer satisfaction and offers a money-back guarantee for all of its products. With a focus on quality and customer service, it has earned a loyal following and is a great choice for anyone looking for natural alternatives to traditional medicine.

Product Line:

Golden Monk's product line offers a wide variety of high-quality Kratom and other Botanicals, with options for customers at every experience level. Golden Monk's Kratom products come in several different forms, including

Kratom Powder: Golden Monk's Kratom Powder is made by grinding the leaves of the kratom tree into a fine powder. The powder is then packaged and sold in various quantities. One of the advantages of Golden Monk's Kratom Powder is that it is a natural alternative to traditional medications. Kratom can provide pain relief, relaxation, and stimulation without the side effects of prescription drugs.

Kratom Capsules: Golden Monk's kratom capsules are made using high-quality kratom leaves, which are carefully harvested and processed to ensure maximum potency and purity. The capsules are easy to swallow and are convenient for on-the-go use, making them a popular choice for those looking for a discreet and convenient way to consume kratom.

Strains Available:

Golden Monk offers a wide variety of Kratom strains. Golden Monk provides detailed information about each strain on its site. Golden Monk’s major strains including

Maeng Da

Borneo

Bali

Thai

Malay

Indo

Pros:

100% money-back guarantee

Free priority shipping on orders above $50

Best quality kratom products

Proper guidance on kratom

AKA certified kratom vendor

Cons:

Products are costlier than other vendors in the market

=> Visit the website “Golden Monk”

6. Kats Botanicals - Organic Plant Based Kratom With Tasty Flavor

Kats Botanicals specializes in providing high-quality natural Kratom products to its customers. All of the products are made with high-quality ingredients and are tested for purity and potency.

One of the things that set Kat's Botanical apart from other brands is its commitment to transparency. The company provides detailed information about the sourcing, production, and testing of its products, so customers can feel confident in the quality of what they are buying.

In addition, Kat's Botanical offers excellent customer service, with a team of knowledgeable staff available to answer questions and provide support. The brand has a loyal customer base, with many customers returning to purchase products again and again.

Product Line:

Kats Botanicals specializes in providing high-quality kratom products. Their product line includes a variety of kratom veins, such as green vein, red vein, yellow vein, and white veins.

Kratom Powder: Kats Botanicals offers high-quality kratom powder that is carefully sourced and tested to ensure purity and potency. Customers can choose from a wide variety of strains and vein colors, making it easy to find the perfect kratom product for their needs. They source their kratom from trusted suppliers in Southeast Asia and carefully test each batch of product for purity and potency.

Kratom Capsules: Kratom capsules from Kats Botanicals offer a convenient way to consume kratom. This is particularly useful for those who are new to kratom and want to start with a low dose. Capsules can be easily stored in a purse, backpack, or pocket, making it easy to take them at work, school, or while traveling. They also offer a discreet way to consume kratom, as capsules can be taken without drawing attention.

Kratom Extract: Kats Botanicals offers high-quality kratom extract that is potent and effective. Kats Botanicals' kratom extract is made by boiling down the leaves of the kratom plant into a potent, concentrated form. This process results in a product that is more potent than regular kratom powder, which means that users can achieve the desired effects with a smaller dosage. Kratom extract from Kats Botanicals is available in different forms, including liquid tinctures.

Kratom Shots: Kats Botanicals’s kratom shots are made from high-quality, organic kratom and are available in a variety of flavors. Kratom shots from Kats Botanicals are designed to be fast-acting and long-lasting. The company claims that their shots are formulated to provide a potent dose of kratom alkaloids that can help promote relaxation, enhance mood, and relieve pain.

Kratom Gummies: Kratom gummies from Kats Botanicals are made using a proprietary blend of high-quality kratom powder, gelatin, and natural flavorings. They come in a variety of flavors making them a tasty and enjoyable way to consume kratom. One of the benefits of using kratom gummies is that they are easy to use and portable, making them ideal for people who are always on the go. They also offer a more discreet way of consuming kratom, as they can be easily consumed in public without drawing too much attention.

Strains Available:

Kats Botanicals comes with a variety of strains on their website including

Maeng Da

Bali

Borneo

Malay

Signature reserve

Pros:

Free shipping over $100

Lab tested products

30 day satisfaction guarantee

24x7 customer support

Cons:

May become addictive to some consumers

Manufacturing process is not transparent

=> Visit the website “Kats Botanicals”

7. Kraken Kratom - Best Kratom Vendor Available In The Online Market

Kraken Kratom is a well-respected brand in the kratom community, known for its commitment to quality, purity, and customer service. Kraken Kratom offers a wide variety of kratom strains, including Bali, Maeng Da, and Malay, in both powder and capsule forms.

The brand is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products, and all of its kratoms are sourced directly from reputable farmers in Southeast Asia. Kraken Kratom conducts rigorous laboratory testing to ensure the purity and potency of its products, which are all free of additives and contaminants.

Kraken Kratom has gained a reputation for its excellent customer service, and the brand's knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and provide guidance on choosing the right products.

Product Line:

Kraken Kratom offers a wide range of high-quality kratom products to suit the needs of different users.

Kratom Powder: Kraken Kratom's powder comes in a variety of strains, including Maeng Da, Bali, and Thai. Each strain has its own unique effects and potency. The kratom powder sold by Kraken Kratom is made from high-quality leaves that are harvested from mature trees and then dried and ground into a fine powder. The powder is then tested for purity and potency to ensure that it meets the company's standards for quality.

Kratom Capsules: Kraken Kratom capsules are a popular option among customers, offering a convenient and effective way to consume kratom. Their capsules are made from high-quality kratom powder, and each capsule contains approximately 0.5 grams of powder. Customers have reported that Kraken Kratom's capsules are potent and effective, and have helped alleviate pain, anxiety, and other issues.

Kratom Extract: Kraken Kratom extracts are concentrated forms of kratom that are made by extracting the alkaloids from the leaves of the plant. Kraken Kratom offers several different types of kratom extracts. While kratom extracts can be very potent, they should be used with caution and in moderation. Kraken Kratom recommends starting with a small dose and gradually increasing as needed.

Liquid Kratom: Liquid kratom is a form of kratom extract that is made by steeping crushed or powdered kratom leaves in water or alcohol. The liquid extract is then strained, and the resulting solution is bottled for use. Liquid kratom is a popular choice for those who want a convenient and easy-to-use way to consume kratom. These products are available in a variety of strengths and flavors.

Apart from kratom, Kraken Kratom also offers other natural supplements such as kava tea and kava extract. These supplements are known for their potential benefits such as relaxation, stress relief, and mood enhancement.

Strains Available:

Kraken kratom offers a wide variety of strains including

Maeng Da

Borneo

Bali

Thai

Dragon

Kali

Sumatra

Pros:

Great variety of products

Free Shipping

Hassle-free returns

AKA GMP-certified kratom vendor

Reward program available

Cons:

May not be potent for the regular consumers

=> Visit the website “Kraken Kratom”

Ranking the Kratom Vendors Online

With the increase in the popularity of kratom due to its alternative approach to wellness and pain management we have prepared a list for where to buy high-quality Kratom online. As a result, numerous kratom brands have emerged in the market. With so many brands available, it can be challenging to differentiate between them and choose the right one for you. To rank the top kratom brands, we consider several factors such as

Quality of the product: The quality of the product is an important factor while ranking top kratom brands. High-quality kratom products are more likely to provide the desired effects and benefits to the users. The potency and purity of kratom can vary depending on factors such as the strain, growing conditions, and processing methods.

The safety of kratom products is crucial for the well-being of the users. Poor-quality kratom products may contain harmful substances or contaminants that can pose a risk to the health of the users. Therefore, top kratom vendors prioritize quality control measures to ensure that their products are free from harmful substances and meet industry standards.

Variety of strains: The variety of strains is crucial when ranking top kratom vendors because different strains of kratom have different effects on the body. For example, some strains are known for their energizing properties, while others are more relaxing or pain-relieving.

Having a wide variety of strains available allows customers to choose the strain that best fits their needs and preferences. This also indicates that the brand has a good understanding of the different strains and their properties, and is committed to providing a diverse selection of high-quality products. So, offering a variety of strains can be an indicator of the brand's commitment to sourcing kratom from different regions, which can result in a broader range of effects and potential benefits.

Transparency and lab testing: Transparency involves being open and honest about the sourcing, processing, and manufacturing of kratom products. It allows consumers to make informed decisions about what they are buying, and it builds trust between the brand and its customers. When a kratom brand is transparent about its practices, it shows that it is committed to providing high-quality products and that it values the health and safety of its customers.

Lab testing is also crucial because it ensures that kratom products are free from harmful contaminants and are accurately labeled. Testing can detect heavy metals, bacteria, and other impurities that may be present in the product. It can also verify the levels of active compounds in kratom, such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. Lab testing provides consumers with peace of mind that they are purchasing a safe and effective product.

Brand reputation: Brand reputation of the trusted Kratom suppliers reflects the level of trust and credibility that a vendor has established with its customers. Customers tend to rely on well-established brands that have a good reputation in the market, as they believe that these brands are more likely to provide high-quality products and reliable customer service.

In the kratom industry, where there is a lot of variation in product quality and safety, having a strong brand reputation can help differentiate a vendor from others and instill confidence in potential customers. Moreover, vendors with good brand reputations are more likely to have a loyal customer base that can help promote their products through word-of-mouth, online reviews, and social media.

Social responsibility: Kratom is a relatively new and controversial product, and social reputation can be even more important. Kratom vendors who have a good reputation are likely to be more transparent about their products, their sources, and their manufacturing processes. They are also more likely to offer high-quality products that meet safety standards and are free from contaminants.

Furthermore, social reputation can also be an indicator of a vendor's commitment to customer service. A vendor with a good reputation is more likely to respond to customer inquiries and complaints promptly and professionally. This can be particularly important in the case of kratom, which can have complex effects and may require guidance and support from knowledgeable vendors.

By taking into account these factors, we can provide consumers with a complete and unbiased ranking of the top kratom vendors in the market.

FAQs about Kratom Vendors

1. What are the potential benefits of Kratom?

Kratom has potential benefits such as pain relief, mood enhancement, energy, and focus, treatment for opioid addiction, and digestive aid. However, its safety and effectiveness have not been fully established due to limited research, and it has the potential for abuse and addiction. It's important to use caution when using Kratom and to consult with a healthcare professional before use.

2. Is Kratom legal?

The legal status of Kratom varies by country and jurisdiction. In the United States, Kratom is legal on a federal level, but some states and cities have banned its use and sale. As of 2023, Kratom is illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Some cities such as Denver and San Diego have also banned Kratom.

3. How is Kratom consumed?

Different Kratom strains to explore depend on your personal preference. The most common method is through oral ingestion, where Kratom leaves are chewed or brewed into tea. However, the bitter taste of Kratom can be unpleasant, so many users prefer to mix it with other drinks or foods. Kratom is also available in capsule or tablet form, which makes dosing more convenient and discreet.

4. Is Kratom addictive?

Yes, Kratom can be addictive. Kratom contains alkaloids that bind to the same receptors in the brain as opioids, which can produce a euphoric effect and lead to physical dependence. Regular use of Kratom can result in tolerance, meaning that higher doses are needed to achieve the desired effects, which can increase the risk of addiction. As with any substance, responsible use and moderation are key to minimizing the risk of addiction and other potential negative effects

5. What are the potential side effects of Kratom?

Kratom has the potential to cause several side effects, especially with regular or high-dose use. Some of the common side effects of Kratom include nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, loss of appetite, and sweating. These effects are usually mild and short-lasting, but they can be more severe in some cases.

Long-term use of Kratom can also lead to liver damage, kidney damage, and other health problems. Kratom has the potential for abuse and addiction, and withdrawal symptoms can occur when use is stopped abruptly.

6. Is Kratom a natural alternative to opioids?

Kratom has been promoted as a natural alternative to opioids for pain relief, but its effectiveness for this purpose has not been fully established. Exploring Kratom's role in pain management shows alkaloids that bind to the same receptors in the brain as opioids, which can produce pain-relieving effects. While Kratom may have potential as an alternative to opioids for pain management, it also has the potential for abuse and addiction, and its safety and effectiveness for long-term use are not well understood.

7. Where can I buy Kratom?

When purchasing Kratom, it's important to choose a reputable supplier who can provide information on the product's quality and purity. There are a few vendors who conduct third-party lab testing on their products and provide information on the specific strain and origin of Kratom. Happy Go Leafy is one of the emerging kratom brands in the market which is known for its high-quality products.

8. Is Kratom safe for consumption?

The safety of Kratom for consumption is a topic of debate and is not fully established. Kratom has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia for medicinal and recreational purposes, but its safety and effectiveness have not been extensively studied in modern research.

While Kratom is generally considered safe when used responsibly and in moderation, it can have potentially negative effects on health, especially with regular or high-dose use. Kratom can interact with other medications and may have adverse effects on individuals with certain health conditions.

Related Content:

Where to buy High-Quality Kratom online

Trusted Kratom Suppliers

Different Kratom Strains to explore

Exploring Kratom's Role in Pain Management

Discover unique Kratom Strain varieties

Summing Up The Best Kratom Vendors On The Market

Choosing a high-quality Kratom brand is crucial for ensuring a safe and effective experience. Based on our research, we have identified several reputable brands that prioritize quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

One brand that stands out among the rest is Happy Go Leafy. They are committed to using only the finest Kratom leaves and employing rigorous testing processes to ensure the purity and potency of their products. Furthermore, their dedication to customer service means that buyers can trust a hassle-free experience when shopping with them.

If you're looking for a reliable and trustworthy Kratom brand, we highly recommend giving Happy Go Leafy a try. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore the benefits of Kratom.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.