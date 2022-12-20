Best Places in Goa to Celebrate New Year 2023

So, just about 20 odd days are left before the curtains come down on the year 2022 and the New Year 2023 begins.

You may have already started planning to celebrate the new year, calling your friends, getting the reservations done, or making a checklist. But, if you are still undecided on the location, you can ring in the New Year in Goa. After all, it is the ultimate 'party capital of India.'

The tiny state nestled between Maharashtra and Kerala, Goa, is blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the country and a ton of picturesque places. The place has a reputation for hosting some of the best New Year parties, and Goa New year celebrations are nothing short of epic!

Whether you like to party at a club or prefer a simpler new year celebration with just your loved ones, there are many places in Goa that will make your new year's eve memorable. Here are our suggestions for the best places to celebrate New Year in Goa.

1. Baga Beach

2. Basilica of Bom Jesus

3. Boat Party over Mandovi River

4. Night Markets at Arpora

5. Club Mahindra Resorts

Baga Beach

Baga Beach is undeniably one of the most popular beaches in Goa. Great food, gorgeous sand, calm blue waters, and various water sports activities draw many tourists to it. During New Year's Eve, the entire beach turns into a party ground, as many events and parties are held right on the beach.

If you have no specific plan for New Year's Eve, Baga Beach is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Goa during the New year. Seeing all the parties and events and people making merry will surely get you in the party mood, and you can join any group, and guess what? They will be more than welcoming!

Basilica of Bom Jesus

Goa is home to some of India's oldest churches, like the Basilica of Bom Jesus church in Old Goa, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. If you are a spiritual person, you can ring in the near year at this stunning church in Goa. It holds a midnight mass, and many locals and tourists visit the church to attend the mass and welcome the new year with prayers and greeting each other. If you like a simple and spiritual start to the new year 2023, this church is the place to be!

Boat Party over Mandovi River

New Year celebration in Goa on a cruise! Sounds fun? Well, you can enjoy a boat party as many cruise ships host New Year's parties and take you on a night-long journey over the calm waters of the Mandovi River.

You can dine on delicious seafood, sip on the best cocktail and mocktails, and dance all night. Some cruises also host many live events and musical shows. As the clock strikes 12, all the guests sing 'Happy New Year,' and the cruise owners light up the sky with an awesome display of fireworks.

So, get your booking early, and enjoy a night you will remember for life!

Arpora Night Market

Goa is known for its various night markets that remain open till the wee hours. If you are looking for some offbeat thing to do to celebrate New Year 2023, the Arpora night market is the place to be. Here you can indulge in retail therapy and shop to your heart's content.

Typically, the retailers and shopkeepers bring in their freshest and latest supplies and items during December, considering the number of tourists visiting the market. The market boasts a unique vibe, and you can celebrate the new year by getting amazing deals.

Club Mahindra Resorts

If you have a Club Mahindra membership, you can visit Goa for the new year and check in at any of the resorts in Goa of your choice offered by Club Mahindra. These resorts not only provide you with the most comfortable stay, with premium amenities and world-class hospitality but also are known to host one of the best New Year events.

You can participate in these events and ring in the new year with great joy with other guests. If you are visiting the resort with your spouse and want to host a special celebration for them, the staff members can help you host a party or a special romantic candlelight dinner by the beach.

So, you have the best places to visit in Goa to celebrate the New year 2023. Choose your pick, and enjoy a grand celebration.