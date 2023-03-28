Best Probiotics for Women Over 50, Top Probiotic Supplements for Menopause Symptoms

There are many reasons why women over 50 should take probiotic supplements.

They are great for gut and skin health too, digestive issues and even weight loss and skin conditions like acne or eczema. Probiotics are very beneficial for women in their 40’s and 50’s. This article lists the best probiotics for women over 50 going through menopause.

Best Probiotics for Women Over 50

Which Probiotic Supplement is Best for Menopause?

Probiotic supplements are becoming increasingly popular. People from all walks of life use them to support good gut and digestive health and benefit many other areas of their lives.

Research shows certain species of probiotic bacteria can even relieve the symptoms of menopause. Not surprisingly, many women over 50 choose to make taking a daily top-up of probiotic bacteria part of their everyday lives.

Most women begin experiencing symptoms of menopause during their mid to late 40s but, for some women, "the change" does not come until they are in their 50's. Regardless of when it arrives, menopause is a difficult transition.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is by far the most common way of treating the symptoms of menopause. There are other options but, in the majority of cases, doctors prescribe estrogen pills.

Although HRT is generally considered to be a safe option for most women, the treatment may present side effects. Typical HRT side effects may include headaches, nausea, bloating, leg cramps, and tenderness or swelling of the breasts.

Fortunately, side effects such as these usually pass after a few weeks. However, HRT has also been associated with more worrying issues, such as blood clots and strokes. For this reason, some women decide HRT is not for them and choose to use a natural treatment, such as a daily probiotic, instead.

1. Yourbiology Gut + (Best Probiotics for Menopause)

Yourbiology Gut+ is a probiotic pill that is formulated especially for women. It provides bacteria that are a good fit for the needs of women of all ages.

However, some of the benefits this supplement provides, such as healthier skin and weight management support, are likely to be especially attractive to women in their 40’s.

As with similar supplements, Yourbiology Gut + is primarily marketed on its ability to enhance gut health. The manufacturer also draws attention to the supplement's ability to increase energy, help alleviate stress, improve immune function and prevent bloating.

However, the official website fails to mention the supplement contains probiotic strains that can help women going through menopause. That's a pity because many menopausal women will fail to realize its value in this area.

Each pill provides 40 billion culture-forming units (CFU) from several probiotic species. Most of them belong to the Lactobacillus family.

We have already mentioned the value Lactobacillus bacteria offers to menopausal women. It enhances immune function, supports good vaginal health, and may reduce the risk of atherosclerosis. [2,3]

Yourbiology Gut + is a high-quality product. Unfortunately, you can only buy it online but the manufacturer backs it with a 60-day money-back guarantee so you can buy it and try it with nothing to lose.

Why YourBiology Gut+ is Recommended

All the top probiotic supplements provide prebiotic fiber. This type of fiber feeds the probiotic bacteria in your gut, helping them multiply. The best type of prebiotic fiber is fructooligosaccharides (FOS). That's what Yourbiology Gut + provides.

Each pill has a special Maktrek coating. Maktrek is a patented bypass technology made from brown seaweed extracts. The coating protects the pill from being broken down by the own digestive system and enzymes in the stomach. It doesn't disintegrate until it reaches the intestines.

By delaying disintegration in this way, Maktrek protects the probiotic bacteria in Yourbiology Gut +. Without it, some of the probiotics would be destroyed by the enzymes. That's one of the big failings with probiotic foods such as yogurt - not all the beneficial bacteria reach the gut alive.

Other Benefits at a Glance

Creates a healthy digestive system

Combats irritable bowel syndrome

Improves overall gut health

Improves urinary tract

Key Probiotics Strains

The three most important probiotics in Yourbiology Gut + are Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus paracasei.

We have already mentioned the value of Lactobacillus more than once. Now we will take things a step further and look at the value of the three Lactobacillus species the supplement provides

We'll begin by taking a look at Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Research available online at the National Library of Medicine shows this probiotic species can significantly reduce the symptoms of menopause.

The research paper is detailed but lengthy. Nevertheless, it's highly supportive of using bacteria strains from this species. The paper concludes by drawing attention to the value of Lactobacillus acidophilus as a safe alternative to HRT. [5]

Menopausal weight gain is another problem many women 40 and over have to endure. Lactobacillus acidophilus provides help in this area too. It's one of the best probiotics for supporting weight loss.

Some research suggests it may achieve this by activating brown adipose tissue (BAT). [6]

Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei are equally good inclusions. Both species are well-studied and show value in many areas, including reducing the risk of osteoporosis. As you may be aware, the risk of osteoporosis increases after menopause. HRT is one way to reduce the risk. Using these two probiotic bacteria strains is another.

One study shows the value of both these bacteria species. That's the one we are linking to because it helps us to avoid providing too manly links. [7]

The results of a study involving obese children suggest Lactobacillus paracasei is another probiotic that's good for weight. loss. [8]

Yourbiology Gut + offers many other benefits to menopausal women but our evaluation suggests improving bone health and tackling menopausal weight gain are two of the areas where it excels.

2. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a supplement made by a company called 1 MD. Although it's better than all the other probiotics we reviewed, it's not quite as good at Yourbiology Gut + so we are making it #2 on our list.

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a popular option with women who are over 50. A lot of younger women swear by it too. However, we have a feeling most of them may not have heard about Yourbiology Gut +. It's a newer addition to the market and word has still to get around.

Complete Probiotics Platinum is mainly marketed on its strengths as a gut health product, energy provider, and immunity booster. The manufacturer makes no claims about reliving the symptoms of menopause. It's another unsung hero.

As with all the best probiotic pills, you can only buy Complete Probiotics Platinum online. It's not unduly expensive though, and 1MD offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Why is 1MD Recommended?

With a CFU of 50 billion, Complete Probiotics Platinum is one of the strongest probiotic pills on the market. However, you need to be aware this is spread over a lot of bacteria species.

Like all the top probiotics, Complete Probiotics Platinum provides prebiotic fiber. The pills also have the Maktrek coating to keep the probiotics safe on their journey to the gut.

Key Probiotics for Women's Health

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides Lactobacillus acidophilus. All the top probiotics do, so get used to seeing it around. As we mentioned in the Yourbiology Gut + section, this species is one of the best probiotic alternatives to HRT. [5]

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides Lactobacillus gasseri as well. It ranks among the best probiotic species for reducing mild menopause symptoms in middle-aged women.

Nutrients journal recently published a study (May 2022) that shows the value Lactobacillus gasseri has in this area.

Eighty women took part in the study. All of them were aged 40-60. As is typical for this type of research, some of them got the probiotic in a pill and the rest got a placebo.

All the participants completed questionnaires. The answers they provided suggest Lactobacillus gasseri can deliver significant reductions in the symptoms of menopause. [9]

3. Probiotic 40 Billion

Probiotic 40 Billion takes the #3 spot on our list of best probiotic pills for women aged 50 and over. It may be a poor match for the previous two probiotic products but it has greater value than most of the other pills we reviewed.

Probiotic 40 Billion is a unisex product and, although the manufacturer has much to say about its abilities, it makes no claims concerning the symptoms of menopause. Again, though, as with the previous options, the supplement provides probiotics that have value in this area.

This is another probiotic you can only buy online. It's also another one that has a money-back guarantee. In this case, the guarantee is good for 100 days. So, if we were ranking the probiotics on their guarantee instead of their bacteria species, Probiotic 40 Billion would take the top spot.

Why is Probiotic 40 Billion Recommended?

Probiotic 40 Billion provides 40 billion CFU. The name makes that obvious.

As with the other top options, Probiotic 40 Billion provides FOS and the pills have the Maktrek coating.

Key Probiotics

Probiotic 40 Billion provides Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. These are the two species that are so valuable for helping to prevent osteoporosis. [7]

The pills also contain Bifidobacterium lactis. This species should be good for helping prevent menopausal weight gain.

Research from Japan shows Bifidobacterium lactis was successful in delivering decent reductions in visceral fat in overweight or mildly obese people. [10]

No. 4 - Biotics 8

It's a good job that we chose the top 4 probiotics based on their probiotic species. If that were not the case, Biotics 8 would not appear on our list because it's marketed as a probiotic for men.

However, when we looked at the probiotics it provides, it was obvious Biotics 8 does not provide any special value to men. In fact, as with Yourbiology Gut +, this option will be more beneficial for women. Especially women aged 50 and over.

Why is Biotics 8 Recommended?

Biotics 8 is very different from the three previous probiotics and probiotic products in general because it has some additional (non-probiotic/prebiotic) ingredients.

First things first though, we must point out the presence of FOS. It's an important inclusion and something you are unlikely to get from probiotic yogurts.

Unfortunately, this option does not have the protective Maktrek coating. In this case, it would be somewhat pointless because the pills contain digestive enzymes.

Unless there is some clever design feature that's not highlighted, this will reduce the probiotic potency. Nevertheless, a lot of the bacteria should survive long enough to join the colony already active in the healthy gut microbiome.

Digestive enzymes in supplements are good for improving digestion. By doing this, they can reduce fatigue by helping the body extract energy from food. Fatigue is a problem that's common to many women aged 50 and over, so this is no bad thing.

Biotics 8 is also enriched with Vitamin D. Many people are Vitamin D deficient. There also appears to be a link between Vitamin D deficiency and menopause so this is certainly a useful addition. [11]

As you are probably aware, Vitamin D aids immune function. Bearing in mind the link between menopause and impaired immunity [1], it would be hard to find a better nutrient to support immune health to throw into this probiotic mix.

Vitamin D also aids calcium absorption. By doing this, it helps support good bone health. [11] Again, this makes it a very appropriate inclusion that may help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

All things considered, it's ridiculous to try and market this option as a probiotic for men.

Formulated Probiotics Key Ingredients

Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei are two of the most valuable probiotics in Biotics 8. Their presence will further contribute to the supplement's ability to reduce inflammation and improve bone health. [7]

What are the Symptoms of Menopause?

Some of the most common symptoms of menopause include:

Hot flashes

Anxiety

Worsening of memory

Problems concentrating

Insomnia

Night sweats

Mood swings

Reduced interest in sex

Vaginal dryness

Greater susceptibility to vaginal infections

Weak bones/osteoporosis

What are Probiotics?

The term probiotic is used to refer to healthy bacteria or to helpful bacteria species that are naturally occurring in the human gut. These days, it's also often used to refer to food and supplements that provide live probiotic bacteria.

The other gut flora is also home to more dangerous types of bacteria and similar pathogens. Probiotic bacteria is seen as "good" because it fights these pathogens. By doing this, it supports good gut health.

The state of the gut microbiome can affect many other areas of human health. For instance, poor gut health can make you more susceptible to allergies, yeast infections, rashes, and a surprising number of other maladies. By slowing metabolism, an unhealthy gut microbiome may also cause weight gain.

There are many strong arguments for topping up your levels of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

Optimizing your existing gut microbiome can bring untold health benefits to, including helping provide relief from the symptoms of menopause.

Finding the Right Probiotic Supplement for a Woman: What You Need to Know

All the top probiotic supplements improve gut health and can provide many other benefits, including immune system support. Research suggests menopause may weaken both immune system health and function [1], so this alone is a notable benefit.

However, finding the probiotics that work best for menopause is not easy.

Even when supplements contain probiotic bacteria that can control the symptoms of menopause, the manufacturers seldom focus on this ability.

So, when a probiotic supplement offers value in this area, unless you are an expert on probiotics, you would never know.

We have evaluated the probiotic profiles of all the most popular probiotic pills on the market. After a thorough comparison, we have found the four that work best for menopause.

In choosing these four, we concentrated solely on the strengths of the probiotic strains, not the marketing claims.

We only used respected sources of information such as scientific journals and the National Library of Medicine.

During our product breakdowns, we reference relevant studies. The links to these studies are available at the bottom of this page. So, if you want to review the study data, it is easy to do.

Best Probiotic Supplement for Women Over 50 (Going Through the Menopause)

All four of these probiotic supplements provide bacteria from the Lactobacillus family of bacteria.

Lactobacillus is one of the most prevalent bacteria types in the vaginal microbiome. Menopause often changes the vaginal microbiome for the worse, making women over 50 more susceptible to bacterial vaginosis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Not surprisingly, probiotic products that provide Lactobacillus can improve immune health and the vaginal microbiome. By doing so, they can reduce the likelihood of these types of vaginal infections. [2]

Lactobacillus bacteria also support healthy immune system function and may offer protection against atherosclerosis. [3]

Menopause has been linked to an increased risk of atherosclerosis so, again, Lactobacillus bacteria can offer a lot of benefits to menopausal women. [4]

Probiotic yogurts provide bacteria species from the Lactobacillus family, so they have value in these areas too. However, certain species of Lactobacillus bring very specific benefits to the table that make them more valuable during and after menopause.

We will detail some of these benefits when we take a look at each probiotic product's key bacteria strains.

Research Sources and Clinically Studied Strains Info for 2023

Best Probiotic for Women Over 50 Summary

In summary and to conclude: When a woman reaches 40 and starts to experience initial signs of the perimenopause a good probiotic is recommended. When a woman hits 50 and the symptoms of the menopause take effect, a good probiotic supplement can be life changing.

A high quality probiotic supplement such as Youbiology Gut+ contains the correct good bacteria and probiotic strains that a woman's body needs to adjust to the change.