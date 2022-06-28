Best Rising Actor award Vipin Kaushik won at Dubai.

Actor Vipin Kaushik continues to create buzz as his last movie Love in Ukraine got good review and appreciated by audiance. Love in Ukraine wins him a nomination under the Bollywood Iconic Actor Award, And finally he won this award and listed his name in Most Iconic Actor in Bollywood. The magnificent ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel at festival city in Dubai organised by Midday. It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.



Vipin Kaushik had made his bollywood debut through Love in Ukraine then his next movie KEEMAT announced soon .





The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Midday International Icon Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai.



Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Isha Kopikar, Pooja Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niharika Raizada, and Rakhi Sawant were honored. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Amrita Fadnavis had a special guest on occasion.