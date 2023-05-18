Best Supplement for Menopause Weight Gain - Diet Pills for Menopausal Women for Weight Loss

Weight gain during menopause is common for women in their 40's and 50's, thankfully there is a solution. Adopting a healthy diet and becoming more active can reduce some of the symptoms of perimenopause.

Gaining additional body fat and the inability to lose weight like you once did is a major concern for women going through the change and so this article highlights the best menopause supplements for weight gain available to buy online and over the counter

Best Weight Loss Supplements for Menopause Weight Gain - Quick Look

PhenQ - best menopause supplements for weight gain

Yourbiology Gut+ - best probiotic supplements for weight loss

Capsiplex Trim - best female dietary supplements

All three dietary supplements above are available to order directly from the manufacturers website. They are all reputable brands and offer a long money back guarantee.

1 - PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Supplement for Menopause

PhenQ is a natural weight loss pill designed specifically for women, especially those in their 40s and 50s experiencing menopause-related weight gain. PhenQ diet pill contains ingredients that act as both fat burners and appetite suppressants to produce permanent and healthy weight loss. Here are some of the key reasons PhenQ is one of the best menopause supplements for weight loss.

It boosts metabolism and fat burning. PhenQ contains caffeine and capsicum extract, which have mild thermogenic effects to boost metabolism and increase calorie burning. This can help counter the metabolic slowdown that comes with age and hormonal changes, making weight loss during menopause more achievable. PhenQ Is the best menopause supplement because it reduces appetite and food cravings. Menopause often brings fluctuations in hormones like estrogen and cortisol that can increase appetite and hunger. Ingredients like nopal cactus fiber and chromium picolinate in PhenQ help control your blood pressure and sugar levels and curb appetite to limit excess eating and snack attacks. It blocks fat production. PhenQ contains carnitine fumarate, which aids the transportation of fatty acids to be burned for energy. It also has piperine, derived from black pepper, which can limit the formation of new fat cells. Blocking fat storage and accumulation is key for menopausal weight loss and maintenance. PhenQ improves mood and stress levels. Stress and emotional eating are common challenges during menopause. PhenQ contains compounds like nopal cactus fiber, magnesium, and B vitamins that provide mild anti-stress and mood-enhancing effects. By promoting feelings of calm and wellbeing, it reduces the likelihood of eating in response to stress or low mood. It provides antioxidant support. The fluctuation and depletion of estrogen during menopause creates excess inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Ingredients like piperine, magnesium, selenium, and vitamins C and E act as antioxidants in PhenQ to combat free radicals and support better health and immunity. Reducing inflammation and oxidation is beneficial for weight loss and overall wellness during this transition.

PhenQ is a comprehensive formula with fat-burning, appetite-suppressant and mood-enhancing ingredients tailored to the needs of menopausal women.

By targeting multiple mechanisms related to body weight gain and hormonal changes - including a slowing metabolism, unstable appetite and stress levels, fat accumulation and inflammation—PhenQ provides full support for sustainable, long-term weight loss and health during and after menopause.

With the right lifestyle and healthy diet changes, PhenQ is a great supplement for postmenopausal weight gain in women in their 40s and 50s to overcome weight loss resistance and feel their best during the change.

2 - YourBiology Gut+ - Probiotic Supplements for Weight loss

YourBiology Gut+ is a probiotic supplement designed specifically for women, especially those experiencing menopause symptoms. It is arguably the best probiotic for women over 50 to use.

It contains strains of beneficial bacteria that can help address some of the digestive and hormonal changes that often occur during menopause and lead to weight gain.

Here are some of the key reasons Gut+ may be effective for menopausal weight management:

It contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 and Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14, two strains clinically shown to help lose belly fat and support insulin sensitivity. Decreasing insulin resistance and visceral fat deposition around the abdomen is key for menopausal weight loss. It boosts fat-burning bile acid production. The bacterial strains in Gut+ help the gut produce more bile acids, which are involved in breaking down and absorbing fats. More bile acids may enhance fat metabolism and calorie burning. YourBiology can regulate gut hormones involved in hunger and satiety. The gut microbiome communicates with the brain through hormone signals. Gut+ helps maintain healthy levels of ghrelin, leptin, peptide YY and other hormones that control appetite, food intake and body fat storage. This can aid weight management and reduce body fat, preventing weight gain. It supports gut barrier integrity and decreases inflammation. Gut permeability or "leaky gut" and chronic inflammation are more common during menopause and associated with weight gain and loss of muscle mass. Gut+ helps strengthen the gut lining and reduce inflammation to enhance burning fat and muscle retention. It improves estrogen metabolism. Estrogen levels fluctuate during the menopausal transition, and excess estrogen in tissue may lead to weight gain. Gut+ supports the liver's ability to properly metabolize and remove used estrogen from the body to prevent overexposure and limit fat storage from this hormone imbalance.

YourBiology Gut+ is formulated to target some of the metabolic and hormonal disruptions related to menopause that contribute to weight gain and difficulty losing fat.

By promoting hormonal balance, decreasing inflammation, enhancing fat burning and gut health, Gut+ provides comprehensive support for women struggling with menopausal and hormonal weight gain and loss.

3 - Capsiplex Trim - Best Menopause Supplements for Weight loss

Capsiplex Trim contains capsaicin, a compound that gives chili peppers their heat, to boost metabolism and calorie burning.

Capsaicin activates brown fat and increases body temperature to speed up resting metabolic rate. It also improves insulin sensitivity, reducing fat storage.

With regular use, Capsiplex Trim can increase thermogenesis for up to 12 hours after consumption.

The sustained metabolic boost helps create a small daily calorie deficit for fat loss over time.

For menopausal women struggling with a slowing metabolism, Capsiplex Trim provides a natural solution to overcome hormonal and age-related metabolic disruptions that promote weight gain, making it an effective menopause supplement for a woman.

What is the Menopause

Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstruation and fertility in women, marking the end of a woman's reproductive years. It usually occurs between 45 to 55 years of age, with 51 years being the average age of natural menopause.

Menopause is caused by a decline in ovarian follicular activity, which results in decreased estrogen production. This hormonal change leads to a variety of symptoms and health effects in many women.

During a woman's reproductive years, estrogen is produced primarily by the granulosa cells of developing ovarian follicles. Estrogen impacts many tissues in the body and is essential for female sexual development, reproduction, and overall health.

As women age, the number of ovarian follicles declines and eventually reaches a point where menstruation and ovulation cease permanently. This marks the final menstrual period and the start of menopause.

The diagnosis of menopause is made retrospectively after 12 consecutive months of amenorrhea. The menopausal transition, also known as perimenopause, is marked by menstrual irregularity and can span from 2 to 8 years before the final period.

During this time, hormone levels fluctuate and menopausal symptoms emerge and intensify. The postmenopausal period refers to the remainder of a woman's life after menopause and is characterized by low, stable estrogen levels.

The symptoms of menopause are primarily due to decreasing estrogen but also encompass changes in other hormones like FSH and LH.

The most common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, loss of libido, difficulty sleeping, mood changes, and weight gain.

Long term health impacts include osteoporosis (compromised bone health) and increased risks of heart disease and other age-related chronic illnesses. Diagnosis and management center around symptom relief and prevention of health decline. Options include lifestyle changes, alternative therapies and hormone replacement therapy.

What are the Menopause Symptoms

Common menopausal symptoms include:

Hot flashes

Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth, usually most intense over the face, neck and chest.

They are caused by decreasing estrogen levels and often accompanied by sweating and reddening of the skin. Hot flashes can range from mild to severe and frequent to occasional. They tend to be most common during the menopausal transition but may continue for some time after. You can reduce hot flashes by taking a quality menopause supplement.

Night sweats

Hot flashes that occur during sleep often cause nighttime awakening and sweating. Like hot flashes, night sweats are triggered by high blood pressure and falling estrogen levels.

Vaginal dryness

Estrogen stimulates vaginal lubrication and blood flow. With declining estrogen, the vaginal tissues become drier, thinner and less elastic. This can lead to discomfort, irritation or pain during sexual activity. Vaginal dryness may continue or intensify postmenopause without treatment.

Irregular periods

During perimenopause, the time leading up to menopause, menstrual cycles often become irregular as ovulation becomes more erratic and unpredictable. Periods may be shorter or longer, heavier or lighter or skip some months entirely. Eventually, periods will end completely marking the onset of menopause.

Mood swings

Fluctuating hormone levels, especially estrogen, during the menopausal transition can cause changes in mood and stress levels. Women may experience symptoms of depression or anxiety, irritability or mood swings. Difficulty sleeping is also common and contributes to mood instability.

Weight gain

Lower estrogen levels and changes in other hormones like cortisol during and after menopause can cause weight gain and redistribution of fat to accumulate around the abdomen rather than hips and thighs. Weight gain may be influenced by a slowing metabolism and lifestyle factors as well.

Loss of libido

Decreasing estrogen and testosterone levels commonly lead to a loss of libido or sex drive in menopausal women. Vaginal dryness and discomfort can also make sexual activity painful contributing to loss of desire.

Urinary problems

Loss of bladder control and increased frequency or urgency of urination often occur in menopause. Estrogen helps maintain the tone and support of pelvic floor muscles and urethral tissues. As estrogen declines, these structures weaken leading to stress incontinence (leaking with exercise or movement) and overactive bladder.

Insomnia

Difficulty falling or staying asleep is a frequently reported menopause symptom. It may be caused by hot flashes and night sweats, mood changes like anxiety or depression, or simply hormonal fluctuations. Lack of sleep can intensify other symptoms, stress levels and health issues, so managing insomnia and sleep hygiene are important.

Why Women Gain Weight During Menopause

There are several reasons why women tend to gain weight during and after menopause:

Hormone changes

Declining estrogen levels have widespread effects that promote fat storage and weight gain. Estrogen helps maintain muscle mass, metabolism, and the body's sensitivity to insulin. As estrogen drops, muscle mass and resting metabolic rate decrease, insulin resistance increases, and the body accumulates more fat, especially around the abdomen. These hormone-related changes make weight loss more difficult after menopause.

Aging

Aging alone causes people to gain weight and lose muscle over time. After age 30, most adults gain about 1 pound per year. The rate of gaining weight tends to increase more rapidly with menopause in women. Aging is associated with decreases in growth hormone, thyroid hormone and physical activity - all of which contribute to fat storage and loss of lean body mass.

Lifestyle factors

Women going through menopause often experience lifestyle changes that encourage weight gain like decreased activity and exercise levels, increased stress, and poor sleep quality or insomnia. Stress and lack of sleep enhance appetite and fat storage in the body. Menopause also frequently causes mood symptoms like depression or anxiety that can lead to emotional eating and overeating as a coping mechanism.

Insulin resistance

Dropping estrogen levels cause cells to become less sensitive to the effects of insulin, the hormone that removes glucose from the bloodstream. When cells are insulin resistant, more insulin is needed to clear glucose from circulation. High insulin levels promote fat storage and make losing weight very challenging. Insulin resistance also often develops into prediabetes or type 2 diabetes if untreated.

Leptin resistance

Leptin is the hormone responsible for signaling fullness and controlling appetite. However, many people become resistant to the effects of leptin over time from weight gain, inactivity and aging. Leptin resistance causes people to lose touch with feelings of satiety, making overeating and unhealthy food choices more likely. Estrogen depletion seems to intensify leptin resistance, increasing appetite and hunger in many women during menopause.

Slow metabolism

Resting metabolic rate, the number of calories burned during rest, slows down with menopause by an average of 2% each year. This amounts to gaining a few extra pounds per year if no changes are made to diet or exercise levels. Slower metabolism contributes to fat gain, especially when combined with muscle loss that commonly occurs during aging and menopause support weight loss is due to decreasing hormone levels like estrogen and growth hormone.

How to Prevent Menopausal Weight Gain

Here are some effective tips for how to lose weight during menopause and prevent and avoid weight gain.

Practice strength or resistance training

Strength training builds muscle mass which helps boost resting metabolism and offset age-related muscle loss. Use weights, resistance bands or your own body weight to strengthen major muscle groups 2-3 times per week. Even moderate gains in muscle can help with weight loss.

Focus on cardio exercise

In addition to strength training, engage in regular aerobic activity or cardio exercise like walking, jogging, swimming or biking 3 to 5 times per week. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise on most days. Cardio helps create a calorie deficit for weight loss while also improving mood and sleep quality.

Cut calories and practice mindful eating

Create a small calorie deficit of about 500 calories per day through a diet for healthy weight loss of about 1 pound per week. Focus on lean proteins, high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats. Also, avoid excess sugar and processed carbohydrates. Mindful eating, eating slowly while paying attention to food choice and portion sizes, can help you develop a healthy relationship with food and your body.

Manage stress levels

Chronic high stress maintains elevated cortisol levels which can cause weight gain and storage of belly fat. Engage in daily stress reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, journaling or Tai Chi. Getting enough sleep and rest is also essential for healthy cortisol levels and weight maintenance.

Limit alcohol intake

Post menopausal women should minimize or avoid alcohol consumption altogether. Alcohol provides empty calories and disrupts hormone levels in ways that promote body fat storage in the body, especially around the midsection. Limit intake to no more than 1 drink per day for women, and avoid binge drinking.

Talk to your doctor about hormone therapy

If troublesome symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats or vaginal dryness are significantly disrupting your life or ability to stay active and make healthy lifestyle changes, consider low-dose hormone replacement therapy. Estrogen therapy or combined estrogen/progesterone therapy may help relieve symptoms while also providing some protection against weight gain when used short-term during perimenopause or early postmenopause. However, the risks must be carefully weighed for each woman based on health conditions and family medical history.

Stay hydrated and get enough sleep

Meeting daily needs for hydration and rest are essential for overall health, hormone balance and weight maintenance during menopause. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night and drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Lack of hydration or sleep can cause fluctuations in cortisol and other hormones that influence appetite, stress levels, energy levels and fat storage.

Best Supplements for Menopause Weight Gain Summary

Taking a quality brand menopause supplement is one of the most effective ways of stopping menopausal weight gain and other associated menopause symptoms.

PhenQ and YourBiology Gut+ are two of the menopause supplements with the highest credentials followed by Capsiplex Trim.

These menopause supplements are highly recommended for a woman experiencing perimenopause and also postmenopausal women.

