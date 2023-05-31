Best Supplements for Men Over 40 - Top Supplements for Male Menopause and Anti Aging

When a man hits 40 it usually signals the start of the male menopause (or andropause). Testosterone (or lack of) is more often than not the root cause.

Lack of energy levels, loss of libido, prostate health concerns, a reduction of muscle mass and fat accumulation are the main concerns for men around 40 or 50.

Thankfully there are supplements, minerals and vitamins that a man in his 40's can take that are extremely beneficial. This article lists and details the best supplements for men over 40 can take to improve their health.

Supplements for Men Over 40 - Quick Look

Testo Prime - Best Supplement for men in their 40's and 50's Prostadine - Best for prostate health Dim 3X - Best for estrogen blocking

All three products can be taken together - separate purchases are required.

Best Supplements For Men Over 40

We reviewed the abilities of dozens of male supplements for men in their forties. Testo Prime is the top choice as it contains a broad set of ingredients aimed at solving the main health concerns of 40 year old men.

However, we also found two additional products that may be other options for men who are having very specific (and limited) problems due to male menopause.

1 Testo Prime (Editors Choice)

Put Testo Prime in a head-to-head competition with any of the other popular testosterone boosters or andropause supplements and it will always be the clear winner.

Most testosterone-boosting supplements are designed for bodybuilders. Although they can deliver dramatic improvements in lean muscle mass, they cannot match Testo Prime's ability to tackle the symptoms of male menopause. It's by far the best anti-aging supplement for men over 40.

Regardless of whether andropause has caused you to become too tired to be productive, caused you to feel weak or wreaked havoc with your sex life, Testo Prime can turn things around.

Customer reviews show this supplement has already helped thousands of men to reclaim their lives. In addition to being safe and effective, it also has a Lifetime Money-Back Guarantee.

What Makes Testo Prime Great for 40 Year Old Men's Health

In addition to providing some of the best natural testosterone boosters, Testo Prime also contains additional ingredients that combat aging in men.

The formulation contains 12 ingredients including Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, fenugreek, and green tea.

Panax ginseng is renowned for its ability to fight stress, invigorate the body, and promote good cardiovascular health. It's also a popular Asian aphrodisiac and "life-giving herb."

But does ginseng really work? Yes. Research proves its ability to reduce erectile dysfunction and also supports the claims made for its anti-aging capabilities. [2, 3]

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a powerful Indian herb that reduces stress, improves fertility, and has been shown to boost testosterone by up to 22% in as little as three months. [4]

Research involving elderly people shows ashwagandha can also improve mental alertness and quality of life. [5]

Fenugreek is another Indian herb. A popular curry ingredient, it's also one of the best natural testosterone boosters and offers additional value to aging men.

Research proves fenugreek can significantly increase testosterone and indicates it may also help prevent skin aging. [6, 7]

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that protect against oxidative stress and help prevent cell damage.

Often considered a superfood, green also provides anti-inflammatory compounds that are good for heart health and can enhance cognitive function. It aids weight loss and has anti-cancer capabilities too. [8]

Research suggests green tea may also help prevent age-related bone loss and osteoporosis. [9]

Testo Prime also provides B vitamins, to boost energy and stamina, along with vitamin D to further support bone health and enhance your immune system function. It's an unbeatable formulation that offers andopausal men an exceptional level of support.

2. Prostadine (Prostate Health)

Prostadine is a supplement designed to support prostate repair.

It contains herbal extracts and amino acids that have been shown in studies to improve symptoms of an enlarged prostate. The main ingredients are saw palmetto extract, Pygeum africanum extract, and amino acids like L-arginine and L-lysine.

Saw palmetto extract works by inhibiting the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, a hormone that stimulates prostate cell growth. Several studies have found that saw palmetto can reduce frequent urination and improve urine flow.

Pygeum africanum extract may help reduce prostate inflammation and slow prostate cell growth. Some research suggests it can improve nighttime urination and urinary symptoms.

The amino acids in Prostadine work to produce proteins and hormones that support prostate function. They have been shown to relieve symptoms of an enlarged prostate like weak urine flow and difficulty emptying the bladder fully.

The herbal extracts and amino acids in Prostadine work synergistically to maintain normal prostate cell turnover, reduce inflammation, and improve urinary symptoms. Prostadine can be an effective supplement for men seeking to relieve symptoms of an enlarged prostate through natural means.

Because Prostadine is made with natural ingredients, it generally has fewer side effects than prescription drugs used to treat prostate issues. However, men should still consult their doctor before taking this or any supplement for prostate support.

Why Prostadine is an Important Supplement for Men Over 40

A healthy prostate becomes critically important as men age into their 40s and beyond. Prostate cancer becomes more common after age 50 while prostate enlargement often begins in the 40s. Maintaining a healthy prostate can help reduce the risks of these conditions.

Supplements for men over 40 should include ingredients that support the prostate. Saw palmetto and Pygeum extracts have many health benefits as they block hormones that stimulate prostate cell growth. Amino acids also play a vital role by providing the building blocks for protein synthesis within the prostate.

A balanced diet with plenty of vitamins and minerals is essential to prostate health. The prostate needs zinc and selenium, two essential minerals that support enzyme function and cell growth. A healthy diet rich in antioxidants from fruits and vegetables can help fight inflammation, an underlying cause of prostate disease.

Other lifestyle factors also impact the prostate. Regular exercise not only supports cardiovascular health but also promotes overall health of the urinary tract. Maintaining a healthy weight and lean muscle mass through proper nutrition and exercise fills nutrient gaps that could otherwise lead to prostate issues.

3. Dim3X (Best Estrogen Blocker)

Dim3X is an estrogen blocker. Although it would be impossible to rank it as the top andropause supplement, it may be the best option in some cases.

Even when testosterone production is reasonable, the amount present in the blood can drop due to aromatization. This is a natural process that converts testosterone to estrogen (the female sex hormone).

The conversion is carried out by an enzyme known as aromatase.

Men need a little estrogen to maintain healthy sexual function, but testosterone has far greater importance because it's the male sex hormone.

Aromatization helps regulate testosterone levels and estrogen. Unfortunately, sometimes things go wrong, causing the hormone ratios to fall into an unhealthy balance.

Several factors can cause this to happen. One of them is excessive levels of belly fat.

If you are experiencing any of the classic symptoms of male menopause and believe it is because you are overweight or obese, Dim3X may be the best supplement to pick.

Excess belly fat has the potential to cause relatively young men to exhibit andropause symptoms. However, in a case such as this, the problem is due to increased testosterone conversion instead of low secretion.

Dim3X works by inhibiting aromatase. It also balances estrogen by converting the bad form (16-alpha-hydroxyestrone) to good estrogen (2-hydroxyestrone).

To put it simply, Dim3X can help you to enjoy all the many health benefits testosterone brings by balancing your hormones.

If you are experiencing menopause symptoms due to being overweight, Dim3X could be the answer. It's a high-quality supplement developed by a reputable company that offers a 67-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

How Does Dim3X Help A Forty Year Old Man's Overall Health

It may not be the best choice for all menopausal men but, when it comes to blocking estrogen, Dim3x is the supplement that's leading the way. None of the other estrogen-blocking supplements we reviewed even came close to matching its power.

The main ingredient is DIM (Diindolylmethane). It's a natural compound that's present in cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and cabbage.

Dim3X allows you to take advantage of DIM's hormone-regulating ability without having to eat like a pig and take in a truckload of calories.

Due to the relationship between high estrogen and breast cancer in women, DIM's abilities have been the subject of numerous clinical trials. There have been enough positive outcomes to encourage attempts to develop DIM into a pharmaceutical drug. [12]

Dim3X only contains three additional ingredients: vitamin E, Bioperine, and Astragin.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that supports good eyesight, aids digestion, and helps keep hormone levels in balance.

Bioperine and Astragin are included in the formulation as helper ingredients. Both of them are bioavailability enhancers that are present to help the body absorb the maximum amount of DIM.

Bioperine is a patented black pepper extract that's 95% piperine. Standard extracts contain less than 10%.

Piperine is an alkaloid that's so good at improving bioavailability it's present in many natural dietary supplements and even certain pharmaceutical drugs.

Astragin is another patented ingredient. It provides the herbs Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng.

Panax notoginseng is not the same as Panax ginseng. It is a different herb entirely and not nearly so useful.

Astragalus membranaceus is a Chinese medicinal herb that appears to reduce inflammation and boost immune function.

When it comes to improving ingredient absorption, this is a case where a compound has become greater than the sum of its two parts.

Supplements For Male Menopause for 40 Year Old Men

Also known as male menopause, andropause is a condition caused by a natural decline in testosterone production, it usually starts to happen when men reach their 40's.

Although men's testosterone levels gradually diminish after they reach adolescence, it generally takes a few decades before levels become sufficiently low to cause the symptoms that indicate andropause.

The first symptoms of andropause generally don't manifest until men are aged 40 or over. However, the condition can affect younger men. When it comes to human biology, nothing is written in stone.

Several things can influence the onset of andropause including diet, lifestyle, regular exercise habits, body mass index (BMI), and personal genetics.

Men experiencing the symptoms of andropause have two main options. They can either undergo testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) or use a natural andropause treatment.

Several TRT options are available to "menopausal" men. Testosterone patches and gels remain popular choices, as are topical gels. Subcutaneous pellets are also available. These are inserted beneath the skin every 3-6 months. Each treatment option has its pros and cons.

Unfortunately, although all these options can be effective, TRT can present dangerous health risks including blood clots and pulmonary embolisms. [1]

Natural andropause supplements encourage the body to produce more testosterone instead of offering a synthetic replacement. Unlike TRT, they do not have dangerous side effects. This has allowed them to become very popular alternatives to testosterone replacement therapy.

When they are used before andropause begins, the best natural andropause treatments may also have the potential to delay the onset of the condition.

Are Supplements for Men Over 40 Necessary?

We no longer live in the dark ages. Men don't have to accept the cards Mother Nature has dealt them and drag themselves through life day after day.

However, all menopausal men have the right to choose to do so if they please.

To a certain extent, dietary improvements and other healthy lifestyle changes, such as drinking less alcohol and getting more exercise, may help to improve natural testosterone production, but supplements can deliver faster and better results. As can TRT, but the risk of side effects makes this option somewhat of a double-edged sword.

Andropause can sap men's strength, impair thinking ability, and make having sex more of a challenge than a pleasure.

Collectively, the changes male menopause brings can put a strain on even the most loving of relationships, make going to work feel harder than it used to be, and take much of the joy out of life.

So, although andropause supplements are not strictly necessary, they can be an absolute godsend.

Where to Buy the Best Supplements for Men in their 40's

All of the top natural andropause supplements are only available online. In all cases, you can only get them via their official websites.

Although this means there are no opportunities for shopping around, when you buy direct, you can always be certain you are receiving genuine products. Buying direct also makes it easier to get a refund if you are not happy with the results.

Best Supplements for Men Over 40 Summary

Here is a 250-word summary of the best supplements for men over 40:

Supplements can help men over 40 in many ways. Vitamin D supplementation benefits bone health and may improve muscle mass. Vitamin D also plays an important role in testosterone levels and healthy sexual function.

Amino acids are essential nutrients for men over 40. Amino acids from foods and supplements support protein synthesis, helping maintain lean muscle mass and testosterone production. They also aid muscle contractions and tissue repair.

Saw palmetto extract has many health benefits for men. It helps prevent prostate growth that can lead to prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction. Saw palmetto blocks hormones that stimulate prostate cell growth, particularly in older men.

Men over 40 should aim for a balanced diet with all the key vitamins and minerals. This includes zinc and selenium for prostate and cardiovascular health, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil for heart health, and magnesium for regulating blood pressure.

Research suggests regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight through a nutrient-dense diet can maximize the benefits of supplements. Muscle growth and fat loss both depend on proper nutrition and exercise.

The best supplements for men over 40 address nutrient gaps, support hormonal balance, and promote overall health. Saw palmetto, amino acids, and vitamin D are among the most effective supplements.

However, supplements work best when paired with a healthy lifestyle of exercise, stress management, and balanced nutrition. Some men over 40 may benefit from blood tests to identify any nutrient deficiencies before deciding on supplements. Following a diet high in nutrients from whole foods should always be a priority.

