Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Review Of Top 5 Fake Pee Brands

Drug Tests are very common, especially in educational and professional settings.

Schools and companies want their students and employees to be drug-free for more than one reason. Failing a drug test in such circumstances can result in grave consequences. This is why we bring to you, the best synthetic urine kits to help you effortlessly pass your drug screenings.

Not just in educational or professional settings, but you can be asked to take a drug test for legal, and court evidence as well. And the consequences of getting a positive report are more severe in this case. You might even have to pay heavy fines, or worse, serve jail time.

Modern drug tests can now detect substance use over a span of 48 days. This puts casual users, who only take recreational substances once or twice a month, at risk of getting caught as well. Where one option could be to use someone else's urine sample, there is no guarantee that this sample is 100 percent "clean" as well.

The best bet? Use a synthetic urine kit! With a clean lab-synthesized urine sample that perfectly imitates actual human urine, these kits come with everything you need to pass a drug test with ease. Just follow all the instructions given and guarantee yourself a clean drug test report.

Best Synthetic Urine Kits

1. Clear Choice Incognito Belt: Overall Best Synthetic Urine Kit, Editor’s Pick

To kick off our list, we have the overall best synthetic urine kit in the market, the all-inclusive, Clear Choice Incognito Belt.

Drug tests are common and you never know when you'll be obliged to take one at a short notice. School and corporate drug tests are usually taken with a few days' notice, sometimes not even that. This gives you very little time to prepare and is almost impossible to completely detoxify your body. This is where synthetic urine kits come to play. With a guaranteed clean lab-synthesized urine sample, you can be sure to ace that drug test effortlessly.

Clear Choice is one of the most well-reputed and trusted synthetic urine brands in the field. The company has a wide range of products and has helped thousands of people clear their drug tests with flying colors. The Incognito Belt is one of their most successful products which not only comes with a synthetic urine sample but also provides you with an effective way to hide it.

The whole kit includes a fully adjustable Velcro belt that fits all waist sizes, 3.5 ounces bladder bag, premixed synthetic urine, a temperature strip, and heating pads. The kit also comes with complete instructions as to how to use it properly for the best results.

There are different kinds of synthetic urine kits available in the market. Some come with premixed liquids whereas some have powdered synthetic urine. The Clear Choice Incognito Belt is a premixed solution synthetic urine kit.

The kit comes with 100 ml of lab-synthesized urine that almost perfectly imitates real human urine. This fake pee has the same texture, smell, and color as well as the same chemical composition as that of real urine. This sample is guaranteed clean, and it contains no germs, unlike real human urine.

The Clear Choice liquid synthetic urine has been created with a special formula that perfectly matches the chemical composition of real urine. Real human urine contains urea, ammonia, uric acid, and creatinine along with sodium, potassium, chloride, and phosphate ions. You'll be amazed to know that Clear Choice synthetic urine contains all these compounds which makes it practically undetectable.

The best thing about the Incognito Belt is that it gives you a way to hide synthetic urine. The bladder bag is attached to the Velcro Belt which you can easily wear around your waist, and under clothes. The belt is adjustable and fits almost all waist sizes so you do not have to worry about that as well. This way, you can undetectably sneak in your synthetic urine sample.

The kit is extremely simple to use. The bladder bag, attached to the belt has a clear tube coming out of it. This tube has a valve. When you're asked to give the sample and are alone, simply open this valve to let the synthetic urine flow into the test cup. Once you have enough synthetic urine in the cup, close the valve, tuck in the tube and you're good to go! It's as simple as that.

Even if you do not understand, the kit comes with complete instructions so you won't face any difficulty while using it.

The Incognito Belt has a high success rate and you can check out some amazing customer reviews and success stories on the brand's official website. The site is highly elaborate and contains a lot of useful information. Moreover, in case you have any questions about the product, reach out to the brand's amazing customer support which is available 24/7.

Pros

Overall number 1 synthetic urine kit in the market

A compact kit that has everything

Well-reputed and trusted brand

Perfect chemical composition

Gives a way to hide synthetic urine sample

Comes with complete instructions

Undetectable synthetic urine

24/7 available customer support

Cons

At $130, the Incognito Belt is a bit expensive compared to other kits on the list

Click here to buy Incognito Belt

2. Quick Luck Premixed Synthetic Urine: Best Liquid Synthetic Urine Kit

At number 2 on our list, we have the Quick Luck Premixed Synthetic Urine kit. Quick Luck is another successful product by Clear Choice that has helped a lot of people successfully clear their drug screenings. The kit comes with liquid synthetic urine that has an undetectable formula and almost perfectly imitates real human urine.

Unlike powdered synthetic urine, Quick Luck synthetic urine is pre-mixed and all you have to do is pour a sample into the test vile and you're good to go.

Drug testing is a constantly advancing field and we're now seeing drug tests that can even tell if a sample of urine is lab-synthesized or real by studying its chemical composition. Even if the drug test is not that advanced, trained lab attendants can flag a fake urine sample judging from its smell, texture, or color.

Most brands in the market do not guarantee that their fake pee is undetectable, however, Clear Choice does! The brand guarantees that its synthetic urine cannot be detected as fake by even the most advanced drug tests. This is one of the biggest pros of the Quick Luck Synthetic Urine kit.

Clear Choice has created the formula for its fake urine after years of research and improvements. The brand took special care to match the chemical composition of real human urine as much as possible. Even the smell, color, and texture of the synthetic urine are the same as that of actual human urine.

The whole kit includes a 3-ounce bottle of prepared, premixed liquid synthetic urine, a test vial, heating pads, along with heat activator powder. The kit also comes with complete instructions so you can get the best results. Use the Quick Luck Synthetic Urine Kit to pass any urine drug test with ease.

Keeping the temperature of the urine sample in the right range is extremely important. A trained lab attendant can easily detect a fake synthetic pee sample if it is too cold. Moreover, some advanced drug tests also record the temperature of your provided urine sample. This is why it is important to maintain the temperature of the sample to precisely 37 degrees Celsius.

37 degrees Celsius is the normal body temperature and it is also the temperature of human urine. To maintain this temperature, the Quick Luck urine kit comes with heating pads and heat activator powder. Just add the heat activator powder before giving your urine sample and have yourself a perfectly heated fake urine sample.

One of the best things about the Quick Luck kit is that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So in case you are not satisfied with the results, you can return the product and get a full refund.

The Quick Luck kit comes with 3 ounces of synthetic urine that can be used for multiple drug tests. The whole kit is very reasonably priced at $105.

However, one shortcoming of the Quick Luck kit is that it does not come with a way to sneak the sample into the screening. However, you can hide the fake urine vial in your clothes or in the sole of your shoe.

Pros

Best premixed liquid synthetic urine on the market

Guaranteed to be undetectable

100 percent success rate

Comes with heat activator powder for heating synthetic urine

30-day money-back guarantee

Reasonably priced at $105

Cons

Does not provide a method to sneak the sample into the urine test

Click here to buy Quick Luck Synthetic Urine

3. Sub Solution: Best Fake Pee To Pass A Weed Test

Next up on our list, we have the Sub Solution Powdered Synthetic Urine Kit that will make passing drug tests look like a piece of cake! The best powdered synthetic urine available on the market, Sub Solution features a near-perfect formula.

Clear Choice has many successful synthetic urine products and the Sub Solution kit is one of them. The brand boasts the kit's 100 percent success rate, and you can also check out the official site to read some amazing success stories. Pass any important drug test effortlessly with the Sub Solution Powdered Urine Kit.

The Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit comes with a plastic solution bottle to make synthetic urine samples. This bottle has a sprout cap and a temperature strip attached to it that will help you monitor the sample temperature. You will also get a glass vial containing the powdered urine along with a test vial and heat activator powder.

The kit is extremely simple to use and the whole process only takes a couple of minutes. All you have to do is fill the solution bottle with around three ounces of distilled water. Do not, in any case, use tap water to make your synthetic urine sample. A lot of rookies make the mistake of using tap water to make their synthetic urine. Using tap water will change the composition of the urine, making your sample detectable. This is why you should never use tap water.

Once you've added the water, now add the given powdered synthetic urine and shake thoroughly. It is important that you shake the bottle rigorously to make a uniform solution. Also, make sure that there is nothing sitting at the bottom of the bottle.

Now that your synthetic urine is ready, all you have to do is add the heat activator powder and you're good to go. Add the powder 1 to 3 hours before appearing in the test. Once you've added the heating mixture, the solution is only usable within the next 10 hours, after which it will go bad. So keep this in mind.

Powdered urine has a comparatively longer shelf life than liquid synthetic urine so you can store the kit away for weeks, even months! However, once you have prepared the solution, make sure to use it within a week.

The prepared solution will have all chemical components present in real urine, such as ammonia, uric acid, urea, potassium ions, sodium ions, and chloride ions.

The Sub Solution synthetic urine is pesticides free and unisex which means that it can be used by both men and women.

Check out some amazing customer reviews on the brand's official website. Customers especially love the end solution's uncanny resemblance to natural urine. The solution even foams up when poured into the test vial.

Pros

Premium quality powdered synthetic urine kit available in the market

By an experienced brand, Clear Choice

Long shelf life

Uncanny resemblance to real human urine

Similar chemical composition as that of real urine

Complete kit, along with instructions

Cons

The solution has to be prepared before-hand

Not the best for surprise urine tests

Click here to visit the official website of Sub Solution

4. Urinator: Fully Electronic Urine Sample Warmer

At number 4 on our list, we have a state-of-the-art gadget that will help you keep your fake urine sample at the perfect temperature! Say hello to the Urinator.

A big reason why a lot of people fail their drug tests, or worse, get caught using fake synthetic urine is that their sample is not heated up to the ideal temperature. Professional drug testers can easily tell if your urine sample is prepared beforehand and is not real just by judging from its temperature. Moreover, most drug tests now, also record the temperature of the urine sample received.

And getting caught using fake lab-synthesized urine can result in grave consequences. Your educational institute or company can even take legal action against you or oblige you to pay heavy fines. If you're caught using fake urine in a legal court matter, you might even have to serve time behind bars.

This is why it is extremely important to have your urine sample warm at just the right temperature. Because however perfect your sample is, if it is cold, all your efforts would go to waste.

To save you from this, we bring to you a fully electronic, state-of-the-art urine warmer that will make sure your urine sample is maintained at just the right temperature. Say hello to the Urinator.

The Urinator is a complete kit that's only purpose is to keep your urine sample warm. It consists of a leak-proof 100 ml IV bag that has two openings, an electronic controller that regulates the heat, a steel rod that accurately measures the temperature strip, two flexible heaters made of silicon, and a large 60 ml syringe. The whole gadget is powered by two 9-volt batteries which can easily be replaced if they run dry.

The kit is extremely simple to use. Just pour your urine sample into the leak-proof bag and set the right temperature from the controller. Within just a few minutes your sample will be ready.

The Urinator is pre-set to keep your urine sample at 37 degrees Celsius. This is the normal human body temperature.

Another very notable feature of the Urinator is that it gives you a way to sneak the sample into the drug screening. You might think how could you take a whole heating gadget inside the testing lab, but interestingly, the Urinator can very easily be worn around the waist. It also has a spout opening so you can comfortably pour the fake urine into the test vial.

The Urinator is priced a bit high at $189.95 but considering that it is a fully electronic urine warmer, the price seems quite reasonable. Another amazing feature of the Urinator is that it can be used for multiple drug tests. Just change the batteries when they run dry and you're good to go.

Pros

Best urine sample warmer in the market

Fully electronic

Can be used for multiple drug tests

Can be worn around the waist

Leak-proof IV bag

Comes with an insulation blanket to maintain the urine temperature

Cons

Non-rechargeable batteries

5. Test Clear Powdered Urine Kit: Best User Feedback Kit

Finally, we have a highly successful synthetic urine product, the Test Clear Powdered Urine Kit. Test Clear is a well-known brand in the drug testing field and the company manufactures many amazing products. The powdered urine kit is one of their most successful products which unbelievably has a 100 percent success rate.

Test Clear claims that its powdered urine is actually real dehydrated urine, and has never failed since its launch. These big claims are supported by the hundreds of positive customer reviews available on the brand's official site.

The whole kit includes a sample vial, a small glass bottle containing the dehydrated urine, a big 50 ml bottle for preparing the urine solution, temperature strips, and two air-activated heaters. The kit also comes with complete instructions on how to use the powdered urine kit.

The Test Clear Powdered Urine Kit is very easy to use. The first step is to add around three ounces of distilled water to the preparation bottle. After that, add the powdered urine mix and shake thoroughly. Make sure that the end solution is uniform and has no excess powder settling at the bottom.

Also, keep in mind to only use distilled water while preparing your fake urine sample. In case you mistakenly use tap water, you might end up failing the drug test, or worse, getting caught.

Once you've made the urine solution, attach the temperature strip to one side of the bottle and the heaters to the other side. Use the temperature strip to measure the temperature and that's all you need to do.

Once the solution is prepared and heated, it is ideal to use it within 6 hours for the best results. You can use the kit for multiple drug tests.

The Test Clear Powdered Synthetic Urine kit is the most reasonably priced on our list at $49.95. Moreover, you can also benefit from the various discounts and offers available on the brand's official online store.

Pros

Most popular powdered synthetic urine kit available on the market

Real dehydrated urine

Guaranteed undetectable

Easy preparation method

Reasonably priced at $49.95

Amazing customer reviews

100 percent success rate

Cons

Short shelf life after preparing

What is Synthetic Urine?

Synthetic urine is a lab-synthesized liquid that almost perfectly imitates actual human urine. It has the same color, texture, and smell, as well as the same chemical composition as that of real urine.

There are a lot of synthetic urine brands in the market that sells synthetic urine in bottles, as well as complete synthetic urine kits. You might think that such products are only used for pranks or in TV and films, but that is actually not true. In fact, synthetic urine has a lot of uses, especially in drug testing and medical fields.

Synthetic urine is created with a specially researched formula that contains all the compounds present in real urine. Actual human urine contains chemical compounds like ammonia, urea, uric acid, Chloride ions, Potassium ions, and Sodium ions. All these compounds are also present in synthetic urine. It smells, feels, looks, and foams up just like real urine as well.

Since synthetic urine perfectly imitates real urine, it can be used to pass a drug test. All you'll have to do is sneak the sample into the drug testing and you're good to go. Due to its uncanny resemblance to real urine, the synthetic urine sample will be undetectable. Even the most advanced drug tests cannot detect fake urine, that is if you prepare it right.

You also don't worry about getting your hands dirty because a synthetic urine sample, unlike real urine, is completely clean. Just pour enough fake urine into the test vial and make sure its temperature is right, that is all.

Types of Synthetic Urine?

Two types of synthetic urine are available in the market depending upon their state. These are liquid and powdered synthetic urine. Both have their pros and cons and are available in different kits. Let's have a closer look at them.

Powdered Synthetic Urine

First off, we have powdered synthetic urine. Powdered synthetic urine is available in solid, powdered form in small glass vials. This type of synthetic urine requires a bit of preparation. The test sample has to be prepared beforehand.

Powdered synthetic urine is actually dehydrated human urine. This means that powdered synthetic urine is made by removing all water content from actual urine. In this way, powdered fake urine has the same chemical composition as that real urine since it is made directly from it.

But unlike real human urine, powdered synthetic urine is free of germs since it is sterilized while packaging.

Powdered synthetic urine kits come with everything you need to make a usable test sample. It is extremely easy to make a fake urine sample from powdered urine. All you have to do is pour distilled water into the solution bottle, add the powdered urine, and shake thoroughly to have yourself a clean fake urine sample.

One thing you'll have to be careful about is to only use distilled water while making urine samples from powdered urine. A lot of people make the mistake of using tap water while making their samples. This can put you at risk of failing your drug test, or even worse, getting caught.

Powdered urine only has one shortcoming and it's that it has to be prepared beforehand. This makes powdered synthetic urine kits useless in case of a surprise drug test. However, if you have even a day's notice before your drug screening, these kits guarantee a clear report.

Pros

Easy to store

Longer shelf life as compared to liquid synthetic urine

Real dehydrated human urine

Exactly the same chemical composition as that of real urine

Easy to prepare

Cons

Not the best option for a surprise drug test

The solution can be hard to get right

Liquid Synthetic Urine

Next up, we have liquid synthetic urine. Liquid synthetic urine is available in the liquid state and is sold in bottles and vials. Liquid synthetic urine kits are more expensive as compared to powdered ones because liquid synthetic urine is premixed and requires no preparation.

Liquid synthetic urine is created according to a special formula so that it matches the chemical composition, pH, specific gravity, color, and even smell as that of actual human urine. It has all major chemical compounds present in real urine such as ammonia, creatinine, urea, uric acid, and various ions.

One of the biggest pros of liquid synthetic urine is that it is already prepared. All you have to do is pour enough solution into the test vial, heat it and you're good to go. Heating the fake urine sample is crucial because a cold sample can easily give off the fake synthetic urine. And getting caught cheating on a drug test can have consequences.

This is why all our selected synthetic urine kits come with ways to heat the urine sample. You can use heat activator powder or heating pads to heat your urine sample. Make sure to maintain your test sample at 37 degrees Celsius before handing it over to the lab attendant.

Pros

Premixed synthetic urine solution

perfectly matching chemical composition as that of real urine

Requires no preparation

Kits come with heating methods to maintain sample temperature

Undetectable synthetic urine

Cons

Has a relatively shorter shelf life

Liquid synthetic urine kits are a bit more expensive

Buyer’s Guide: How We Made The List Of The Best Synthetic Urine Products?

There are a lot of synthetic urine kits and brands available in the market and as discussed earlier, all of them have their pros and cons. What's concerning is that there is a surplus of substandard, low-quality synthetic urine kits out there. These kits can not only cause you to fail your drug test but you also might end up getting caught.

And getting caught cheating on a urine drug test can have major consequences depending on the importance of the test. Your school or company might even take legal action which will further make things difficult for you. And if the test was for court evidence or a legal matter, you might even have to serve jail. Which is something you definitely don't want.

This is why it is important to choose the right synthetic urine kit wisely. We understand that not everyone has the time to research products and compare their pros and cons. Thankfully, we have done just that for you.

After carefully researching dozens of synthetic urine products, and comparing them, we have made a list of the best synthetic urine kits available in the market.

Here is a summary of some of the factors we considered while compiling this list.

Reputation Of The Company

The very first factor we considered while making this list was company reputation. You do not want to buy such a crucial product from a shady, unknown company as most of them sell substandard products.

This is why we only included products from well-reputed brands that had a name in the drug testing industry. All our selected synthetic urine kits are from companies that have years of experience in the field.

Product Reliability

While compiling this list, we ensured to only include products that were reliable and had a positive record. The kit you're going to use in your drug test has to be reliable so you don't end up failing your drug test or getting caught.

Product Success Rate

The synthetic urine kit you're going to use for your drug test needs to have a high success rate so you know that it won't fail you. While compiling this list, we made sure that our selected products worked and had a high success rate.

User Reviews

User reviews can reveal a lot about a product, which is why we carefully went through reviews of all our products before giving them a place on this list. You can check out dozens of amazing customer reviews for each of our selected products on the brands' official sites.

Product Pricing

Last, we made sure that the kits we selected were not too expensive. All our selected synthetic urine kits lie in the affordable range, and won't be a burden on your budget.

FAQs Related To Fake Pee

Q1. What is the shelf life of synthetic urine?

The shelf life of a synthetic urine kit is normally around 2 to 4 years. It is the time for which the kit is usable for a drug test.

Q2. Can you freeze synthetic urine?

Yes, you can freeze and unfreeze synthetic urine, however, it is not recommended.

Q3. Can a test detect synthetic urine?

No, if you prepare the synthetic urine sample correctly and maintain its temperature around 37 degrees Celsius, a drug test won't be able to detect it.

Q4. Can you hide synthetic urine in drug tests?

Yes, you can hide synthetic urine in your clothes, or in your shoes in drug tests.

Q5. What is the cost of synthetic urine?

Synthetic urine kits usually range from 30 to a couple of hundred Dollars. You can choose any of our selected kits as all of them lie in the affordable range.

Q6. How much synthetic urine do I need?

You need enough synthetic urine to fill the test vial.

Q7. Is synthetic pee unisex?

Yes, synthetic pee is unisex as both male and female urine have nearly the same chemical composition.

Q8. Is synthetic urine legal?

Yes, the sale and purchase of synthetic urine are completely legal.

Final Thoughts

Drug tests are common and you could be asked to take one at school or at your workplace for more than one reason. Failing these screenings can result in serious consequences. This is why we have something to help you effortlessly pass your drug tests; synthetic urine.

Synthetic urine is lab synthesized and has the exact same chemical composition as that of real urine. Since it is undetectable, you can use it to pass drug tests with ease.

We have compiled a list of the best synthetic urine kits available in the market so that you won't have to look anywhere else. Choose any one of these kits, use it correctly and guarantee yourself a clean drug test report.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.