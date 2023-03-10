Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi- Mitra Sareen (Founder) won ILA 2022 Award

Tarot Mitra Won the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 for the Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi

Tarot Mitra’s Team Member receiving the Brand Empower’s ILA 2022 Award

Tarot Mitra garnered massive popularity and was established as one of the most significant astrology companies whose illustrious journey and breakthrough performance in this industry imprinted the path of positivity in society.

Ms. Mitra, Promoter of Tarot Mitra company was felicitated with the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2022 as the Best Tarot Card Reader in Delhi by the most elegant and veteran Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. With the immense knowledge of Universal and spiritual power, Ms. Mitra is dedicated to bringing good fortune to your life and career. She expressed her gratitude after being honored at the marvelous and glorifying red carpet stage of the ILA award 2022, “It’s been 15 years and today, I have earned the real outcome of my immense hard work and dedication by serving my clients with the unmatched Tarot Card and Astrology services. Further, I would thank the jury of ILA who has nominated our company in this respective domain. With our accurate forecasting experience, Tarot Mitra certainly guides you to transform your bad into a good one and also wishes that we will feature again in this eminent corporate award show.”

The name of Industry Leaders Awards 2022 is associated with raising the voice of young business entrepreneurs and MSME businesses. Furthermore, this aspiring award show is organized by Brand Empower , a PR company that has taken a big step towards acknowledging the outstanding performance of the leading businesses. The self-reliant and most admirable personality, Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh is the founder and CEO of leading Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd and Brand Empower. With adequate years of experience, he helped multiple businesses in their journey of becoming brands and provided opportunities to get linked with their targeted audience. In addition, his digital marketing tips and strategies will certainly take your business to new heights.

The ILA award 2022 night wrapped with the uncovered success stories of small but leading business leaders and entrepreneurs. In addition, the chief guest of this successful night was Mrs. Sonali Bendre, one of the most generous and charming Bollywood actresses who honored 100+ business leaders for their hardship and unprecedented strategies that helped to mitigate various problems of their clients and served them the fastest or hassle-free services.

The Founder of Tarot Mitra, Mrs. Veena Sareen, is one of the most empowering and magnificent women who has changed the mindset of people about the world of astrology. Further, with her holistic and sustainable approach, she aims to serve the finest and most innovative techniques of astrology and tarot card reading that probably discloses various aspects of your life events. With the glorifying 15 years of experience in this domain, she laid the foundation stone of this company in 2020 and since then, this company is providing its multifold services in the direction of numerology, tarot card reading, reiki healing, and lama fera healing. Their spiritual methods will precisely pacify your inner soul with divine energy.