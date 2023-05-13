Best Weight Loss Supplements & Diet Pills That Actually Work

Weight loss supplements are designed to help you lose those stubborn body fat easily and faster as compared to diet and exercise.

Overview of Weight Loss Supplements

The struggle for losing weight is a real challenge and frustrating for most individuals. Despite placing more energy into strict dieting and exercising the results may not be so pleasing.

Weight loss pills are the solution you need to jumpstart your desire to lose weight. They are designed with ingredients that enhance the body's metabolism, and fat-burning process and reduce food cravings. Weight loss supplements are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and convenience.

With so many diet pills designed by different brands which promise to hasten your weight loss journey, it might be difficult and overwhelming to decide on the right one.

This article provides a guided approach to deciding the best weight loss supplements for your health.

Top Picks in Best Weight Loss Supplements:

PhenQ – Best All-Natural Advanced Weight Loss Aid

MCT Wellness – Ultimate Food Supplement

Phen24 – 24-Hour Metabolism Management Solution

Nucific Bio X4 – Best Weight Management Probiotic

Keto Charge – Advanced Weight Management Formula

Active PK – Best Abdominal Fat Remover

Slendarol – Best Dieting and Exercise Support

Green Coffee Plus – Support Weight Loss With 50% GCA

Golo Release – Dietary Supplements

Provitalize – Weight Management

1. PhenQ

Product summary:

An effective weight loss supplement manufactured by Wolfson Brand that I had been in existence for over ten years with use by over 190,000 customers. With a high number of use by customers, it has a remarkable reputation due to positive reviews of its success.

The supplement aids weight loss by reducing food cravings, boosting energy levels, and shedding body fat. PhenQ uses natural ingredients and a science-backed formula to ensure weight loss in five different ways.

It is a comprehensive weight loss pill for anyone desiring to lose 30 pounds or more. PhenQ is suitable for both men and women accompanied by regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Notable Facts About PhenQ:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $69.99

Category Average Price $40 to $70

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $1.2

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How PhenQ Works

PhenQ contains natural ingredients that make it a 5-in-1 weight loss supplement. âº-Lacys Reset contains alpha-lipoic acid, magnesium, and cysteine base that enhances thermogenesis, suppresses appetite, and quicker workout recovery.

Capsimax powder, L-carnitine fumarate, and Caffeine also enhance thermogenesis and increase energy levels. Nopal cactus contains a fiber known to enhance the feeling of fullness. It also reduces fat accumulation by binding with fat enabling fat to pass through the digestive tract.

Key Ingredients: Capsimax blend, Caffeine, nopal cactus, Chromium Picolinate, âº-Lacys Reset, L- Carnitine fumarate, Cellulose

Benefits

60- day money back policy. Boosts mood, metabolism, and energy levels Suppress cravings and appetite Enhances fat burn through thermogenesis Free shipment Vegan friendly

2. MCT Wellness

Product summary:

Developed by Dr. Steven Gundry, MCT wellness is a dietary supplement that goes to great lengths to facilitate weight loss, boost metabolism, and improve complexion and mental clarity.

MCT wellness is rich in C8 MCT and polyphenols enhance ketone synthesis. It contains a blend of prebiotics that boost energy levels and support mental health. Unlike most supplements, Gundry MD MCT wellness comes in powder form with a refreshing watermelon lemonade flavor that makes it desirable to use with water, coffee, milk, or anything else.

MCT wellness is suitable for individuals in ketogenic dieting as it aids in ketone production.

Notable Facts About MCT Wellness:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Powder

Price/Bottle - $79.95

Category Average Price $50 to $80

Saving/Bottle - 30 scoops

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How MCT Wellness Works

Ketones present in MCT wellness turn the body into a fat-burning state hence helping in weight management. The dietary supplement facilitates weight management as it enhances the feeling of fullness aiding you avoid unhealthy cravings.

MCT Wellness provides anti-inflammatory effects that aid in reducing swelling. It contains nutrients with antioxidant properties and fatty acids that help reduce oxidative stress and protect the body from harmful free radicals.

According to an article by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information , the unique blend of prebiotics helps to improve the quality of life and protect against diseases.

Bioflavonoids contained in red currant Extract contain nitric acid that fuels the action of ketones in the body.

Key Ingredients: C8 MCT Oil powder, Red Grape Extract, Acacia Gum, Black, and Red currant Extracts

Benefits:

Boost skin health Ensure healthy metabolism Enable weight management Increase energy levels Boost mental clarity Gluten - free and Non- GMO Contain organic ingredients 90- day money- back guarantee Vegan friendly

3. Phen24

Product summary:

Phen24 is a weight loss nutritional supplement designed with a unique formula that targets cravings, snacking, and overeating commonly experienced during nighttime.

Phen24 works harder compared to other pills as it is both a nighttime and daytime formula. It is designed to enhance the thermogenesis process during the night ensuring you sleep better and lose weight.

Phen24 is a two-pill dietary supplement that helps you lose weight while also ensuring you do not gain weight due to curb cravings.

Notable Facts About Phen24:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $69.99

Category Average Price $40 to $70

Saving/Bottle 30 Capsules of day pills, 60 capsules of night pills

Price/Capsules $2.33, $ 1.17

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Phen24 Works:

Ingredients contained in the supplement boost metabolism and fasten your weight loss journey. Since a lack of enough sleep negatively impacts your diet Phen 24 ensures you experience a good night's sleep as it reduces the intense cravings.

It contains cayenne powder that boosts metabolic rate and assists in hunger suppression. Natural ingredients such as caffeine and guarana extract in phen24 enhance energy levels.

Phen24 night contains glucomannan helps reduce weight as it regulates appetite. Phen24 generally contains weight loss ingredients that manage your weight round the clock.

Key Ingredients:

Daytime

Caffeine, Iodine, Guarana Extract, Cayenne Powder, Manganese, L- Phenylalanine, Zinc Citrate, Copper Sulphate

Nighttime

Glucomannan, Biotin, Chromium Picolinate, Choline Bitartrate, Thiamine, Ascorbic Acid, Molybdenum, Pantothenic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Green Tea Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Hops Extract, Griffonia Extract

Benefits:

Helps burn more fat during the night Reduce late-night cravings, appetite, and hunger Boost energy levels Improves your mood 60- day money back policy Regulates day and night time metabolism

4. Nucific Bio X4

Product summary:

Bio X4 is a probiotic natural supplement that assists individuals to lose weight by enhancing the fat-burning mechanism. It mainly contains probiotics that aid optimize gut flora digestion, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Each Bio X4 capsule contains ingredients that promote craving control and weight management. Developed by Dr. Army Lee Bio X4 is effective when incorporated with lifestyle modifications such as consistent exercise.

Notable Facts About Nucific Bio X4:

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $49.00

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 90 capsules

Price/Capsules $ 0.54

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Nucific Bio X4 Works:

Nucifix Bio X4 contains epigallocatechin- 3-gallate (EGCG) found in green tea facilitates fat burning and also boosts metabolism. Caralluma Fimbriata promotes weight loss as it suppresses unhealthy cravings. Slimaluma, an craving control ingredient heavily contributes to weight loss by reducing appetite.

Key Ingredients: Green tea Extract, Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, amylase, bromelain, lipase, Slimaluma.

Benefits:

Optimize gut health Boosts metabolism Helps to manage hunger Facilitates weight loss Reduce carb cravings Boost immunity and energy levels.

5. Keto Charge





Product summary:

Keto Charge is a weight management supplement that helps your body get into a keto state more efficiently. A ketogenic diet helps cut down extra weight without complex adjustments.

Keto Charge helps your body combat keto flu associated with pain, headache, and discomfort. The supplement initiates ketosis using charged electrolytes and ketone salts.

It helps replenish electrolytes in the body without the need of increasing salt in the meal or limiting meal options. Keto charge formula encourages the body to burn fat and promote body energy levels.

Notable Facts About Keto Charge:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $59.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Keto Charge Works: This supplement enables or helps push the body to enter a state of ketosis where instead of carbs the body uses fat stores for energy. It contains ingredients that fuel the body with energy, balance glucose levels, and blood flow, and enhance sleep quality.

BHB electrolytes in the supplement combat keto flu symptoms and provide protection from health problems. The revolutionary weight management supplement contains vitamins and minerals such as calcium and magnesium that support muscle function and bone development.

Key Ingredients: BHB Salts and Glycine Amino Acid

Benefits:

Kick-starts ketosis Eliminates keto flu Boost energy levels Reduces pressure and stress Maintain blood sugar levels

6. Active PK

Product summary:

Active PK is a dietary supplement that promotes weight loss by reduction of food cravings, improving AMPK levels, shedding abdominal fat, and boosting metabolism.

The revolutionary formula enables AMP-activated protein kinase to stop storing fat in the abdomen and instead transform them into energy. Active PK is mainly used so that individuals achieve slimmer waists.

The body slimming formula triggers natural enzymes to enhance weight loss.

Notable Facts About Active PK:

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 97.00% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $49.99

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.8

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Active PK Works: Active PK enhances weight loss through a biochemical process. It contains AMPK activators that increase AMPK levels hence one is expected to burn more body fat promoting weight loss.

As the supplements enhance fat-burning, individuals tend to experience high energy levels and less feeling of fatigue. A Journal of Neuroendocrinology indicates that high AMPK levels can significantly reduce food cravings hence less calorie intake.

Key Ingredients: Gynostemma, Quercetin Dihydrate, Berberine HCI,

Benefits:

Regulate blood sugar levels Dairy-free Minimize cravings Promote fat-burning Combact abdominal fat Boost energy levels 90-day money-back guarantee

7. Slendarol

Product summary:

Slendarol is a supplement that supports weight loss and exercise efforts. The weight loss supplement utilizes potent herbal ingredients such as green tea, Garcinia Cambogia, green tea, and raspberry ketones.

Slendarol provides the body with energy that aids the weight loss process and you get to achieve the fitness objective.

Notable Facts About Slendarol:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 97.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $39.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.67

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Slendarol Works: Slendarol contains antioxidant properties that support body weight loss. It also contains hydroxy citric acid which is effective in getting rid of stubborn fat.

As slender boosts energy levels, it enables weight loss as the energy is important for metabolizing fat. The dietary supplement works well when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

Key Ingredients: Raspberry ketones, Green Coffee, Green tea, Garcinia Cambogia, Caffeine

Benefits:

Accelerate metabolic rates Improve energy levels Fight Cravings Combat harmful inflammations Reduces appetite

8. Green Coffee Plus

Product summary: Green Coffee Plus is a weight loss supplement that utilizes green coffee a common weight loss component that assists your weight loss journey.

It directly targets underlying issues of weight gain. It mainly contains 0.5 GCA commonly known as chlorogenic acid which provides the supplement with a variety of health benefits.

Notable Facts About Green Coffee Plus:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.49

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Green Coffee Plus Works: Green Coffee Plus contains caffeine and chlorogenic acids that are potent antioxidants. The caffeine contained in the supplement increases chlorogenic acid levels that help the body shed excess weight.

It helps to lower insulin, elevate blood sugar levels and reduce the absorption of carbohydrates.

The supplement promotes weight loss by reducing the urge to consume calories. It is also an appetite suppressant.

Green Coffee Plus also reduces blood sugar levels and pressure. It reduces the amount of fat and glucose absorbed in the gut.

The unroasted coffee beans in the supplement help boost metabolism.

Key Ingredients: Green Coffee Antioxidant, High Potency Green Coffee Bean extract

Benefits:

Promote weight loss Reduce food craving Improve body metabolism Boost energy levels

9. Golo Release

Product summary:

Golo Release supplement is a plant-based supplement that helps to reduce appetite, curb hunger, anxiety, and insulin resistance, and balances hormones.

The supplement promotes weight loss when accompanied by a golo diet plan. The plan is a calorie-controlled plan that entails the intake of unprocessed food together with regular exercise.

Notable Facts About Golo Release:

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $49.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 90 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.85

How Golo Release Works: Golo release contains magnesium that improves the risk of diabetes. Magnesium helps to reduce high insulin levels and reduce the risk of having type 11 diabetes.

Zinc contained in the supplement helps lower blood sugar levels, promote wound healing and reduce the severity of diseases such as the common cold. Chromium supplement is a mineral documented to improve insulin resistance.

Salacia extract inhibits the activity of digestive enzymes such as sucrase hence preventing carbohydrate absorption. Without absorption of sugars, your body does not store them as fat and you do not experience high blood sugar levels.

Apple extract contains fiber that reduces cholesterol levels in the body.

Key Ingredients: Magnesium, Zinc, Chromium, Rhodiola extract, Inositol, Berberine extract, Gardenia extract, Banaba extract, salaretin, Apple extract

Benefits:

Relieve symptoms of stress and fatigue Support healthy glucose metabolism Healthier immune function Increased energy and reduced fatigue Reduces hunger and craving

10 Provitalize

Product summary: Provitalize is a thermogenic probiotic weight loss supplement that helps in weight loss in a healthy manner. It is one of the best supplements that boost metabolism.

Provitalize is safe for daily consumption as it contains essential ingredients such as Probiotic Blend, Turmeric Root Extract – 350mg, Moringa Leaf -350mg, Curry Leaf – 150mg.

Provitalize comes in capsule form and convenient to use.

Notable Facts About Provitalize:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy - 97.99% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity - 96.05% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety - 98.09% (PASS)

Formulation - capsules

Price/Bottle - $49

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

30 Day Guarantee

How Provitalize Works: Provitalize promotes weight loss by switching the body into a fat-burning state due to an enhanced metabolism rate. It helps in weight management by reducing hunger pangs hence controlling weight gain.

Provitalize contains probiotic strains that boost metabolism, and energy levels hence promoting weight loss.

Provitalize has antioxidant properties and polyphenols that boost metabolism. BioPerine have a thermogenic effect that can assist in fat burning.

Key Ingredients: Moringa leaf, Curry leaf, Lecithin, BioPerine, Vegetable Cellulose

Benefits:

Boost metabolism Promote fat-burning Reduce food cravings Boost energy levels

Is It Possible To Know the Best Weight Loss Supplements?

With the right information and know-how, on what to look for, yes, it is very possible to identify and pick effective weight loss supplements from fake products. Some key areas to check include:

Available feedback and reviews:

Weight loss pills are selected mostly considering customer review rankings. Real-life customer experiences give an excellent insight into the product's effectiveness, safety, and affordability.

It is important to consider researching other social media platforms such as e-commerce platforms, Instagram, and the Better Business Bureau. If your desired product contains a lot of negative comments and a low ranking it might be best to consider another weight loss supplement.

The formula’s composition:

Weight loss supplements contain ingredients commonly termed as 'fat burners'. Richard Tucker a registered nutritionist suggests that green tea extract is a weight loss ingredient rich in caffeine and Polyphenol Epigallocatechin Gallate that enhance thermogenesis.

Fiber is also an ingredient in most weight loss supplements as it reduces levels of ghrelin which is a hunger hormone. Fiber increases the feelings of fullness, hence reducing carb cravings and promoting weight loss.

Yohimbine commonly used as an aphrodisiac enhances the breakdown of body fat. Protein is a satiating macronutrient ingredient found in weight loss supplements. A number of you might have been questioning how it enhances weight loss. ( source )

Protein increases thermogenesis which is a state where the body burns calories to generate heat. It also reduces ghrelin hence a reduction in appetite.

Garcinia Cambogia a pumpkin-shaped fruit contains hydroxy citric acid an ingredient that hinders the enzyme responsible for producing fat. It also increases serotonin levels which reduces cravings.

Caffeine commonly found in coffee is a metabolism booster that helps the body burn more calories and produces body heat through thermogenesis. ( source )

Well-detailed user instructions:

Using the correct dosage in a supplement is very essential. Underdosing weight loss supplements may lead to not experiencing the desired results while overdosing may cause unwanted side effects such as high blood pressure.

Clinically, well-researched supplements such as the ones listed in this review often come with a well-detailed dosage.

Serving and cost-affordability:

A majority of the best weight loss supplements are quite expensive, however, the results are promising. Other weight loss supplements are also pocket friendly.

With interest in the purchasing power of the customer, a number of websites provide discounts for bulk-buying of supplements and promos of free shipment.

Popular Ingredients to Consider When Choosing the Best Weight Loss Pill

Caffeine

Caffeine is a nervous stimulant that passes messages to the brain to break down fats. It releases an epinephrine hormone that enhances the release of adrenaline.

Caffeine agitates the system to increase the breakdown of fats for energy effectively promoting weight loss. Matthew Ganio, Ph.D., a kinesiology professor , suggests that caffeine is effective in enhancing physical exercise endurance. It also boosts thermogenesis and metabolic rate.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia Cambogia contains hydroxy citric acid that blocks the citrate lyase enzyme that is used to make fat. It also raises levels of serotonin that reduce the feeling of hunger.

Garcinia Cambogia lowers levels of fat in the blood and decreases oxidative stress. Studies show that it is effective in reducing belly fat in overweight individuals.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract contains chlorogenic acids that have anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Chlorogenic acids boost fat metabolism, lower cholesterol, and reduce obesity-related hormone levels.

Studies show that by reducing carbohydrate absorption, chlorogenic acids reduce insulin and blood sugar levels. The green coffee extract also contains caffeine that reduces body fat and body mass index.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract contains caffeine, an antioxidant. Catechin and caffeine increase the body's metabolism rate hence promoting body fat burn. Dr. Amy Shah, suggests that green tea extract supports a healthy inflammatory response.

Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) a key antioxidant in green tea inhibits the breakdown of norepinephrine, a fat-burning hormone. When inhibited norepinephrine increases promoting body fat burn. The effect of green tea in promoting weight loss is more effective during exercise.

Types of Weight Loss Pills

Weight pills are designed to target specific pathways that promote weight loss. It is important to correctly identify and understand various weight loss pills in the market so as to directly address your specific weight loss problem.

Appetite Suppressants:

Appetite suppressants promote weight loss by reducing food cravings, and appetite. The pills work by disrupting receptors of the brain to think that you are full.

Glucomannan is an example of an appetite suppressant that absorbs water and swells the stomach relaying signals to the brain that you are full.

Carb Blockers:

Carb blockers promote weight loss by preventing the gut system from processing carbohydrates.

The pills inhibit essential gut enzymes from breaking down carbohydrates, hence carbs pass through the digestive system undigested.

Fat Burners:

Fat burner is a dietary supplement that promotes thermogenesis, an energy-burning process. Thermogenesis helps the breakdown of body fat to be used as a source of energy. It maintains the body's temperature and the number of calories needed in the body.

Fat burners increase the body's basal metabolic rate hence the body starts to burn fat for energy facilitating weight loss. Despite fat burner pills enabling you to get rid of stubborn body fat, they possess side effects as most of them contain stimulants.

Some side effects include nausea and insomnia. Common ingredients in fat burner pills include guarana, Apple cider vinegar, grapefruit powder, Yohimbe, and chitosan.

Conclusion

Weight loss can be a real struggle with all the food cravings and experiencing a low metabolism process. Getting the best weight loss supplement can help you reach your body weight goals faster.

With a variety of over-the-counter prescriptions such as phentermine, it is advisable to first try out dietary supplements such as the ones listed in this article. Prescription weight loss supplements pose certain side effects such as nausea and high blood pressure.

Using weight loss supplements in conjunction with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise may support you to achieve your weight loss goals.

This article gives you a review of the most reputable weight loss pills that have proven to be effective based on their results.

FAQs

Q: Do Weight Loss Pills Boost Metabolism?

A: Yes. Weight Loss pills mainly contain ingredients such as caffeine that boost metabolism. The ingredients boost metabolism through increased thermogenesis promoting faster weight loss.

Q: How Effective Are Weight Loss Supplements?

A: Effectiveness of weight loss pills highly depends on the quality and type of Ingredient used.

The majority of weight loss supplements are highly effective as the ingredients are scientifically tested to promote weight through various mechanisms.

The supplements are also third-party tested ensuring that they produce desirable outcomes.

Q: Do Diet Pills Work?

A: yes. The majority of weight management pills promote weight loss once you determine the best pills that address the root cause problem of weight loss.

Consistency in taking the pills is also needed for you to witness your desired results.

Q: Can Weight Loss Pills Work Without Exercise and a Healthy Diet?

A: Yes, certain weight loss pills that actually work without diet and exercise as they ignite the process of thermogenesis. This type of supplement contains ingredients such as stimulants that have certain side effects.

Generally, all weight loss supplement work better when utilized with exercise and a calorie-controlled diet.

Q: Can I Add Weight When Using Weight Loss Products?

A: While sticking to your diet plan, exercise, and proper intake of weight loss supplements it is highly unlikely for you to add weight.

Not following your healthy diet plan and supplements may not control food cravings causing you to experience weight gain.

Q: Do Diet Pills Boost Energy During Workouts?

A: Yes. Diet pills contain ingredients such as caffeine that boost energy levels making you recover from fatigue easily and have longer periods of workout.

The ingredients boost metabolism through thermogenesis and enhance faster weight loss.

