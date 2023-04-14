Bestselling Author, Dr. Sehar Kanyu’s Much Awaited ”Essence and Glory” Is All Set To Be Published With Lieper Publication

The award winning author of Mighty Leaps, which hit the Amazon No. 1 spot in Bestsellers in poetry soon after its release in September 2021.

Since then, it became a favourite. Bagging laurels from all over the nation like Women of Substance & Network- Writers & Authors in Jaipur, Glantor X Leadership Award from Bangalore, India Prime award by Foxclues & Fox Story India, Top 100 Inspiring Authors by Inspirene8X, Sahitkosh Samman, Book Honour & Tagore Commemorative in the literature fest by ne8x official, Mentorship & Fellowship program from Bharat guild and many more. Lieper Publication has also announced the book as its official No.1 Bestseller 2023.

Dr. Sehar Kanyu MD, is a medical doctor and educator, having worked in different parts of India, is now working in Arabian Gulf University, Bahrain. She expresses her happiness & gratitude, whilst talking about her latest book. What inspired her more, was the response from her readers, who not just read but also reached out to her by sending the answers of the questions asked in her book.

I really hope “Essence & Glory” brings the same joy & peace to it’s readers. It is a book on remembrance, heartfelt prayers & virtues. It aims to shed light on the the beauty of terms & words mostly misinterpreted and misunderstood. I am looking forward to share my thoughts with the intention of making a positive difference and carving a way to self discovery.

Partnering with Lieper Publication is always rejuvenating as we share common objectives of instilling zeal and fervour, says Dr. Sehar.

Working with Sehar is always enjoyable for my team and me. "Mighty Leaps," her debut book, was a huge success. Within a month, it became one of Amazon's bestsellers. My team and I are now looking forward to this book” says Faheem Bhat (CEO of Lieper Publication)

This book will be a combination of poems, inspiring verses and intriguing questions. I wish it refreshes your faith, soothes your worries and brightens your heart.