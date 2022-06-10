Beyond Kings and Queens: A Size Guide to Buy Bedsheets Online

Our bed is one of our favourite spots of all time. After all, this is where we lounge, rest, and soothe our tired limbs through the sweet escape of sleep.

One of the most important aspects of this process is the use of bedsheets. This handy product has many functions. It helps keep your mattress clean, provides an extra layer of softness to your skin, and increases the aesthetic beauty of your room. Bedsheets are easy to use and come in a vast variety of colours and styles. This makes them a great way to customize your space and change the look of your room with minimal effort. But you can’t just pick any bed sheet for use; the size of the bedsheet matters the most. After all, much like Goldilocks, you want something that’s not too big or too small; it should fit just right!

So here is a handy guide of what you should consider before buying your bedsheets online or otherwise in terms of sizes:

What to check before you begin

There are two major categories of bedsheets available in India - Flat Sheets and Fitted Sheets. Flat sheets are the regular bedsheets we are more familiar with. As the name suggests, they are flat pieces of cloth, that you cover your mattress with and tuck the remaining cloth under the sides. Fitted sheets are tailored bedsheets. These are easier to use as compared with flat sheets, as they are made to fit your mattress and you simply must tuck the elastic corners of the sheet under the mattress.

To get the smoothest sleeping conditions, there are several things you should keep in mind before buying your bed sheets. The chief among them is measuring the size of your mattress. While many people remember to do this, they often only check the length and breadth of the mattress. But it is just as important to check the depth of the mattress, otherwise, you may end up with a bedsheet that is too small to cover your mattress effectively.

In addition to this, you also need to account for any additions to your mattress, like a mattress protector. This will increase the dimensions of your mattress, and you will have to adjust your bedsheet size accordingly.

Size guide for bedsheets in India

The common bed sheet sizes available are king size bed sheets, queen size bed sheets, single size bed sheets, and double bedsheets. The common dimensions for these sizes are stated in the table below:

Variant

1.King Size

Flat sheets – 108” x 108” inch

Fitted Sheets - 78” x 72” x 10”

2.Queen Size

Flat sheets - 90” x 100” inch

Fitted Sheets - 78” x 60” x 10”

Single Bed

Flat Sheets - 60” x 90” inch

Fitted Sheets - 78” x 36” x 10”

Double Bed

Flat Sheets - 78” x 98” inch

Fitted Sheets - 75” x 48” x 10”

If your mattress is not the standard size, you can also look for custom-sized bedsheets. The closer the size of the bedsheet is to the mattress, the easier it is to use. This also helps to give your bed a neat and smooth appearance, making it more inviting and comfortable.

Important things to note about bedsheets

While it is important to check sizes before buying your bedsheets, finding the material that matches your needs and caring for your sheets is equally vital. Bedsheets come in a variety of materials like cotton, silk, polyester and more. Each of these materials has specific cleaning instructions, which you should follow to prolong the life of your bed sheets.

Bedsheets are the jewel of every bedroom. They play a major role in building the ambience of your room, and in making you bed look and feel its best. That is why it is vital to buy bedsheets online that match the dimensions of your bed correctly. If you follow the above-mentioned guide, you will have no problem buying your sheets that elevate your room’s aesthetic features. If you have any more doubts about bedsheets and their sizes, visit the SPACES website today.