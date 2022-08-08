Bhagyashree Singh: Taking Marketing and Advertising Industry by Storm

With her creativity, resilience and an urge to level the playing field, Bhagyashree Singh has redefined the Marketing and Advertising space.

Within a decade of laying a groundbreaking foundation with Merakii, she has been the creative genius behind several award-winning campaigns. With the application of new and refined corporate strategies, she has been successful in creating a positive brand image for an array of prestigious brands. Scrutinizing various assignments handled by Bhagyashree, it becomes very clear that she has a great passion for her job, immense creativity and a clear understanding of the intricacies of the marketing field.

Being a graduate in English Honours from Delhi University and a post-graduate in Marketing makes Bhagyashree a great communicator. With her excellent communication and active listening skills, she has been able to understand and interpret the ideas and requirements of her clients quickly and accurately translating them on the canvas. Full of enthusiasm and extreme positivity she draws inspiration from her father and husband.

Today, under her leadership and watch, Merakii is going to turn thirteen and is well recognized as an integrated communications marketing group that offers a wide range of branding solutions to businesses and caters to their marketing needs. In the Marketing industry, where competition is at its peak, Merakii finds an edge over others in the field with an eclectic knowledge of varied verticals/industries and aims at PR, advertising and content to shape brand narratives for its clients. Its list of clients today includes prestigious brands from the government, technology, lifestyle industry, education, hotels and many more domains. Having various awards and accolades to its name, it also holds a strong relationship with all its clients and is constantly delivering quality pragmatic results to them. Merakii has its name attached to some of the most spectacular corporate creative strategies not just in the country but the whole of the world.

As Bhagyashree puts it, “In life what you really want will never come easy. It can only be achieved with talent, drive and sheer love for it. That’s how Merakii has reached where it is today and is further evolving. The challenges, continuous learning and an urge to explore the marvelous world of this industry fuel me and keep me discovering, innovating and growing each day.”