Bhajji Reveals What Makes Him A Champion In Makeo Toothsi's Smilekachampion Campaign

Earlier today, Bhajji posted a 40-second comical reel on his social media platforms, where he’s trying multiple activities that he's got no expertise in, such as hula hooping, skipping and salsa dancing. Mid way, he gives in and starts doing bhangra – a quick reminder of how the audience loves his carefree nature.

Known for their quirky campaigns, makeO toothsi once again hits a six with their all-new #SmileKaChampion campaign that has roped in India’s beloved Bhajji aka Harbhajan Singh.

The cricket champion goes on to share his expert advise, “log sach kehte hai, expert ka kaam ussi ko saaje, ussi se toh bante hai woh champion” (It’s true what they say, leave it to the experts, that’s what makes them a champion), before putting on makeO toothsi’s clear aligners to share “Jaise yeh, aapke daanton ke gap aur tedhe-medhe daant fix karne ka expert hai. 100 se bhi jyaada orthodontists and dentists ki backing hai aur US FDA cleared bhi hai” (An expert in fixing the gaps in your misaligned teeth, makeO toothsi is backed by 100+ orthodontists & dentists and is US FDA-cleared).

Bhajji ends the reel with the campaign slogan, “makeO toothsi clear aligners, expert hai, toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, because they’re experts, they’re the champions of smile).

Bhajji’s reel is a humorous addition to the brand’s undying commitment to the world of cricket. With national icons Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, makeO toothsi is also recalled as the 'Great Smiles Partner' for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022, their exciting collaboration with Ranveer Singh's 83 and this year’s recurring IPL advertisements that have made the audience go “easy, peasy, toothsi”.

Shuchita Wadha, Head Of Marketing & Founding Member, makeO toothsi shares “Our focus has always been to incorporate fun & quirky ways of educating the consumers about the field of orthodontics and the lifestyle solutions that we provide. makeO toothsi’s #SmileKaChampion campaign combines cricket legends from past and present to showcase what makes each one a Champion. Our first reel highlights toothsi’s expertise in the field of clear aligners, just like Bhajji’s expertise on the cricket field. As India’s first and only consumer-facing clear aligner brand to receive the US FDA-510(K) clearance, we have created a robust ecosystem of medical professionals, experience centers and partner dental clinics that make us the premier provider of orthodontic treatment in the country.”

Stay tuned to find out which other Cricket champions join makeO toothsi in their Smile journey this IPL season.

