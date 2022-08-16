Bharat24’s foray in the news space creates much anticipation and huge buzz in the media fraternity

Commemorating the 75th year of India's independence, Bharat24 is all set to begin broadcast from August 15, 2022.

The national Hindi news channel which has been launched with a view to disrupt the news environment, emphasises highlighting significant news from all Indian states. The channel with its tagline 'Vision of New India' aims to become the National Voice of Real India in a true sense and resonates the organisation's vision of New India to reality soon. Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24 shares, “With the largest team of more than 4,000 reporters on-field, we will ensure our viewers get the widest range of real news from all the corners of Bharat.”

Bharat24’s primary focus is to provide clear, concise, and accurate news developments covering the length and breadth of the country through its robust network of on-ground reporters and bureaus. The channel is at par with its competitors and understands the quickly changing market dynamics by adapting new-age technologies such as augmented-reality-enabled studios which enable the channel to deliver clean, clutter-free enhanced audio-visual content on-air. The channel has created a huge buzz and anticipation among the media fraternity ahead of its launch. On this Mr Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor, Bharat 24 comments, “Bharat 24 will stand for direct and bold journalism. With the new-age technology, the channel has well adapted to the changing market dynamics and will ensure our news serves the evolving needs of the discerning Hindi viewers.”

While keeping its focus on more news, the National Hindi News channel has strengthened its editorial team with the appointment of popular Hindi news anchors Mimansa Malik, Sachin Arora, Poornima Mishra, Kavita Singh and Naina Yadav. The popular news anchors bring together years of credibility and editorial instincts of providing unbiased news stories.

Furthermore, the logo of the channel has been specially designed keeping in mind the beliefs of the organisation and channel’s tagline ‘Vision of New India’. Launched by Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, Bharat24’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Editor-in-Chief, the logo symbolises 'Boldness and Clarity' that the news channel offers in its content and has been made in the hues of maroon and white. On unveiling the logo, Dr Chandra added, “As the logo of Bharat 24 is revealed, we feel assured that our brand will resonate well with the viewers.”