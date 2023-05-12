Bhartiya Mall Introduces Playcity For Kids This Summer

This event will be a first-of-its-kind experience in Bangalore and is sure to bring joy and excitement to families and children alike.

Bhartiya Mall, a premier shopping destination in Bangalore, has announced a special holiday engagement and activation event for families and especially for children. Starting on May 5th, the mall will transform into a PLAYCITY in association with HASHBRO, bringing three iconic games in an experiential set-up: NERF, JENGA, and PLAYDOUGH.

This event will be a first-of-its-kind experience in Bangalore and is sure to bring joy and excitement to families and children alike. Customers can shop from the brands in the mall and win entries to different zones of the competition. The event has already started drawing a large crowd, with families and children eagerly anticipating the chance to be a part of an immersive and interactive environment. The set-up will provide new and exciting ways to experience these iconic games and is sure to be a hit with customers of all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring this unique and exciting experience to our customers. Our goal is to create an engaging and enjoyable environment for families and children during this holiday season, and we believe that the PLAYCITY event will achieve that goal," said Mr Mr. S Raghunandhan, President at Bhartiya Urban. Bhartiya Mall is a premier shopping destination in Bangalore, providing customers with a wide range of retail and entertainment options. The mall is committed to providing a superior shopping experience and regularly hosts events and activations to engage and delight customers.