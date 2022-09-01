Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Hedera Are Building Decentralized Ecosystems

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed cryptocurrency. But don't get it wrong. It is not just a meme token but a blockchain project aiming to be a leading player in shifting wealth to Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

The Big Eyes Coin project is the result of the adventures of a big-eyed cat. After facing many hurdles at sea, it decided to harness the true beauty in its cuteness. Therefore, Big Eyes Coin devised a plan to pull the resources of a community of people who want to own a stake in the world's financial system.

To achieve its plan, Big Eyes Coin will always put its community first. More so, part of its resources will go into saving the fish in the world's oceans. By doing this, Big Eyes Coin will create a fully decentralized ecosystem that also secures the future of cats like it.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) and Hedera (HBAR) are eco-friendly blockchain networks. Through the proof-of-stake consensus model, Avalanche and Hedera secure their networks without harmful carbon emissions. Moreover, Avalanche has a community with thousands of members across 15 countries.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Avalanche (AVAX)

The Big Eyes Coin project is not an over-hyped meme coin. It provides actionable plans and takes action accordingly. Likewise, Avalanche does not make unending future promises. But it delivers scalability on the go.

The BIG token is the internal currency of Big Eyes Coin with a definite supply of 200 billion. At launch, 90% of BIG's supply will be available for sale to community members.

AVAX is a native cryptocurrency that helps to secure the Avalanche blockchain. When performing transactions on Blockchain platforms running on Avalanche, users pay gas fees with AVAX. Currently, AVAX is worth over $6.7 billion by market cap.

Big Eyes (BIG) Token and Hedera (HBAR)

Big Eyes Coin plans to dedicate 5% of the total supply of BIG to protect world oceans. This cause is essential due to the unending degradation of sea life around the world.

In like manner, Hedera only consumes 0.00017 KW of power per transaction. Thus, HBAR does not contribute to world problems like traditional banking systems. HBAR transactions are also fast and are recorded on a public ledger.

NFTs in the Big Eyes Ecosystem

From the onset, Big Eyes Coin will launch non-fungible tokens that will fuel the growth of its ecosystem. Owners of these artworks will gain exclusive access to community events. Additionally, Big Eyes plans to push its NFT collection to the top-ten spot through value-based marketing.

Hedera Hashgraph has been an open-source and affordable network for creating blockchain projects. The cost of building a collection of 10,000 artworks on Hedera is only $1, while the cost of minting is $77. In comparison, minting a collection of 10,000 NFTs on Solana will cost more than $1,600. At the moment, about 500 NFT projects run on Hedera alongside a marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

Big Eyes Swap

Big Eyes Coin will create a decentralized exchange (DEX) that will primarily serve its ecosystem and secure a vital part of the world's ecosystem. This DEX will be much different from existing ones because it will provide comprehensive guides on how people can use it. Further, Big Eyes developers will make this exchange very easy for newbies and pro traders to use.

ParaSwap, Trader Joe, and Pangolin are popular decentralized exchanges on the Avalanche network. These platforms allow you to buy and sell tokens running on the network alongside Ethereum-based tokens. In addition, Avalanche has created a decentralized bridge where its users can convert ETH or ERC-20 tokens to AVAX and vice versa.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project focuses on providing value and wealth to its community members. At the same time, it plans to donate generously to causes that keep the oceans clean. By purchasing BIG tokens, you can partake in protecting the world's financial and marine ecosystems.

