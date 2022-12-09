Big Eyes Coin: Can this New Meme Coin Surpass Enjin Coin and Elrond?

Since FTX's announcement that it would be filing for bankruptcy one week ago, the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing the negative effects of this development.

big eyes coin

Since FTX's announcement that it would be filing for bankruptcy one week ago, the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing the negative effects of this development. Ever since crypto investors have withdrawn their holdings and moved them to platforms that accept fiat currency in response to the widespread fear brought on by the massive downward trend.

One of the best ways to make money in the cryptocurrency market will be through coin releases. Here, we'll analyze Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) competition with other prominent tokens like Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Elrond (EGLD).

Enjin Coin (ENJ) - The Multi-purpose Blockchain

Tokenized as an ERC-20 token, the Enjin Coin (ENJ) can be purchased on the Ethereum network and used within the Enjin ecosystem. The project can be used in various transactions, including the acquisition, disposal, and exchange of non-fungible tokens, and it can be integrated with games (NFTs).

The Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a digital currency used to purchase in-game assets in various games and virtual worlds. In addition to buying NFTs, they can be used as a standard currency in financial markets and are subject to speculation.

The initiative gained traction among gamers, and its platform and marketplace quickly became among the most significant ways NFT lovers could learn about and exchange NFTs. Its ENJ token is highly regarded as well.

Elrond (EGLD) -

Elrond is now going by the name MultiversX after changing its identity. Its primary goal at this time is the expansion of its Metaverse. These advancements will release the xWorld, xPortal, and xFabric Metaverse integration processes.

Elrond plans to do what everyone else is doing in this field. Its creators claim they've achieved originality by making use of the Metaverse. This means that anyone with an EGLD can enter the Metaverse at will.

Elrond previously functioned on a proof-of-stake blockchain before it was rebranded. Adaptive sharding is the key to the platform's scalability. The new advancement in it has the potential to be game-changing.

The Metaverse can now be accessed from Elrond or MultiversX. This endeavor has the potential to usher in a brand-new category of Metaverse initiatives. Tri-partite platform MultiversX is now available. The features and capabilities offered by each platform will be unique.

It streamlines the process of interacting with the Metaverse for its users. Some features are social interactions, a payment mechanism, and a Metaverse that can communicate with one another.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin has seen a meteoric rise in market value as one of the most promising new digital currencies. The success of the presale rounds demonstrates that investors are confident in this new asset. Sales are through the roof, and many media publications covering cryptocurrencies have hailed it as the next Bitcoin.

Many market analysts are impressed by this BIG token's ability to pull in capital. The coin serves as a decentralized token for the financial sector to attract more investment to the DeFi ecosystem. The Big Eyes Coin site will house a wealth of resources for members, including tutorials and how-to instructions.

Promotion of the Big Eyes Coin and the DeFi ecosystem will receive 5% of all tokens created. It's good news for many folks working in the crypto industry. For this reason, the new money has been widely adopted.

After launch, the BIG Token can be bought, sold, and traded on all major exchanges for digital money. The presale is the best moment to purchase a large number of tokens.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is doing a bonus tokens giveaway. To redeem the bonus tokens, use the code: BCUTE120 when buying BIG tokens.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”