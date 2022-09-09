Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink and Neo: Crypto Assets To Buy Now!

Profitability in the coin market is a function of the right buy at the right time and selling at the appropriate time. The most important thing to note is "TIME." It determines whether you lose or gain and the percentage of your loss or gain.

To understand this better, imagine purchasing a crypto asset at USD 0.5, which rose to USD 5. Another person purchased at that USD 5, which rallied to USD 8, and your profit margin will be far greater than the other person. If the crypto retraces to USD 4, you'll still be in profit, while the other person will now be at a loss.

This should help you understand why the time of project entry is vital. According to analysts, now is the best time to add some crypto assets to your portfolio with high hopes of a price increase. These cryptocurrency assets include Chain link (LINK), Neo (NEO), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). We review each of them below:

Chainlink (LINK) - Climbing The Ranks Of The Crypto Ladder

Chainlink (LINK) is amongst the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Coin market cap, boasting close to a million watch list inclusion. This is proof of its fair strides in the crypto market since its launch in 2017. The crypto asset enjoyed its best run in last year's bull market rally, peaking at an all-time high of USD 52.88.

Chainlink (LINK) has since then suffered a great price decrease, and analysts believe it slightly above the USD 6 current market price is a good entry point in anticipation of a double-figure rally in months to come. The token powers its block chain network that enables off-chain data integration into smart contracts.

The open-source network boasts a growing ecosystem consisting of smart contract Devs, node operators, data providers, security auditors, etc. This indicates that it has needed community and developers' backing, making it more appealing to adopt the player.

Neo (NEO) - Future Proofing Blockchain

Neo (NEO) is another crypto asset you should closely monitor and probably buy now. The digital asset currently sells below USD 10 but has once reached a three-figure all-time high. Analysts believe Neo (NEO) glory days are far from being over. However, they believe that only long-term holders should consider the project.

The NEO token is the native currency of its ecosystem or blockchain network, Neo, an ever-growing and developing a platform that aims to meet future blockchain demands. The future-proof nature of the crypto assets indicates they will remain relevant for years. This relevance will come in with an increase in value and adoption, giving long-term holders something to cheer on.

The developers of the crypto project have already launched its third version (3.0), which will ensure optimum network security and scalability. It will allow much more transactions per time of processing, increasing its adoption potential and market success probability.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - The Cats Have Come Out To Play

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency asset in the crypto market. If analysts' prediction holds true, there's no better time to adopt the new cryptocurrency than now. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed meme coin with utility in decentralized finance (DeFi). It aims to divert and create wealth in decentralized finance (DeFi) while improving users' accessibility to benefit from this wealth.

Big Eyes Coin will be a blockchain ecosystem concerned with users' personal and financial growth. The platform will leverage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to allow users and community members access to the various opportunities it's bringing into the DeFi space. This could include events, content, incentives, rewards, community governance, etc.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs are billed to rise in value and realized profits could be used towards mechanisms that can further increase Big Eyes Coin token's (BIG) value. This includes auto burning fees, liquidity acquisition, etc. Big Eyes Coin has a high adoption potential due to its hype, utility, and expression of optimism by most analysts.

The project developers are committed to its success, with effective marketing campaigns and other value-increasing strategies lined up after presale. It has already gathered USD 1 million ICO, and you may rue missing out on it at its current low price.

