Big Eyes Coin Earns 9.7 Million In Presale While Tezos Introduces MinterPress

The crypto market is a consistently growing one with many new blockchain networks coming into existence daily. With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies currently in existence, it can be extremely difficult for blockchain networks to distinguish themselves due to the market being oversaturated.

One upcoming crypto coin that has managed to brand itself distinctively is Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme token that incorporates fun and utility to cryptocurrencies. The newcomer has quickly gained a buzz on Twitter, having over 56,000 followers. Meanwhile, Tezos (XTZ), one of crypto's major networks, has developed a WordPress NFT tool for entrepreneurs. The inventor of XTZ has also criticised one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for its unsustainable nature.

The Rapid Rise Of Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has managed to quickly captivate the attention of crypto users during a time when the state of cryptocurrencies has been the most volatile. Big Eyes Coin's unusual feline mascot has enticed crypto influencers such as Gino Assereto, Ieda Wobeto, and Rafa, all of whom have huge Twitter followings, to actively promote the meme coin. The cat figurehead is designed in an anime/manga style, an industry that is estimated at $24.80 billion in 2021.

BIG's primary purpose is to leverage the strength of its community to become the world's premier meme coin. It includes a charity wallet in which 5% of the entire supply is donated to ocean conservation organisations. Big Eyes Coin's sustainability stems from its use of the Ethereum blockchain, which has recently switched from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to a proof-of-stake consensus (PoS). Proof-of-stake is a more ecologically friendly technique since it employs less specialised equipment, potentially reducing electronic waste.

BIG also plans to launch a one-of-a-kind NFT collection where content providers may market their items. Their NFT marketplace is the 'NFT Sushi Club,' and it is a club for NFT holders who enjoy owning lovely things, eating fish, and having fun. Big Eyes Coin has already distinguished itself in the competitive area of crypto and meme currencies due to its distinct branding, NFT objectives, and real-world value. It just generated $9 .7 million during the sixth stage of its presale, and BIG shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Tezos Brings MinterPress To Crypto

Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain network built on smart contracts and intends to provide more advanced infrastructure, which means it may develop and improve over time without the risk of a hard fork. The Tezos blockchain network, which is backed by a global community of validators, academics, and developers, aims to deploy sophisticated smart contracts for asset settlement and decentralised apps (DApps).

Tezos promises to make complex tools and products more accessible to developers, while new users may enjoy NFTs, DeFi, gaming, and other features across hundreds of Tezos-powered DApps. The network's goal is to allow high-value use cases at both the protocol and application levels by simplifying formal verification, a method widely utilised in mission-critical companies ranging from nuclear to aircraft to semiconductors and beyond.

Recently, Tezos announced MinerPress, an NFT tool that ensures that NFTs minted through Minterpress are energy-efficient, without the negative downsides of a first-generation NFT. The release of the WordPress NFT plug-in adds value for creatives all around the world by allowing them to mint and show their work as NFTs directly from a WordPress website.

