Big Eyes Coin Has Set Its Sights on the Top to Rival Litecoin’s Success

Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) mission statement immediately stands out for its crystal-clear articulation of the coin's ideals and the ways in which they will help advance the DeFi ecosystem.

bigeyescoin _01

Finding ways to bring together crypto enthusiasts who might join the project is crucial to its success. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might be doing it correctly, as its pre-sales have brought in nearly $10 million.

Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) mission statement immediately stands out for its crystal-clear articulation of the coin's ideals and the ways in which they will help advance the DeFi ecosystem.

To this day, using Litecoin (LTC) to conduct transactions and make payments is one of the most cost-effective ways to do so, all without sacrificing the level of security or quality of service provided by traditional methods.

The purpose of this post is to take you on tour via Big Eyes Coin and show you the potential it may provide you in comparison to Litecoin (LTC).

Even while its fast transaction times and low transaction fees have made it a competitive alternative to Bitcoin, it still has a significantly lower network hash rate. Individuals are able to mine Litecoin on their own with the assistance of specialised hardware referred to as mining rigs.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to create a network effect that will lead to exponential growth and long-term viability through the use of NFTs. Holders of NFTs will be given special privileges inside the community, such as invitations to private events.

As expected, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has successfully completed a number of stages of its goal and is now moving on towards the end of the pre-sale. The charming meme token is gradually getting great affection and respect from the DeFi community.

The primary goals of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are still the same: to move capital into the DeFi ecosystem and safeguard the global oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already begun donating 5% of its entire supply to create and maintain ocean sanctuaries, demonstrating the company's dedication to its principles.

During its ICO, up to 90% of its tokens will be made available to the public, with the remaining 5% set aside in a dedicated marketing wallet. The revenue generated by the project will stay within its ecosystem if this plan is implemented. Big Eyes Coin will shortly be listed on the Uniswap platform.

Use this code for a BIG bonus!: BCUTE615

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL