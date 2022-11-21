Big Eyes Coin Hits USD10 Million In Presale While BNB Is Questioned By UK Lawmakers

As we are approaching the end of the year, cryptocurrencies have yet again entered another "crypto winter", which is a prolonged period of low asset prices in the market. This crash has reminded crypto enthusiasts of the volatile and fluctuating nature that cryptocurrencies possess.

BNB (BNB) is a blockchain network at the forefront of this latest crypto crash after purchasing the failing crypto project FTX Token. Many crypto fanatics have speculated this to be one of the main causes of this crypto crash. Meanwhile, the upcoming meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has reached another milestone by raising USD 10 million in presale.

Big Eyes Coin Continues To Thrive In Its Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that entered the market in mid-2022 when crypto was facing one of the biggest crashes of its history. Most crypto experts would’ve viewed the launch of a blockchain network during a crash to be a poor decision as the likelihood of it succeeding would be minimal. However, Big Eyes Coin rapidly impacted the market through its unique branding artwork that differentiates itself from other meme coins. Its artwork is a large-eyed cat designed in a manga/anime style, an aspect that significantly contrasts with the branding of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and FlokiInu, platforms that are all centred around dogs.

Outside of its aesthetically pleasing avatar, Big Eyes Coin aspires to transfer wealth into the decentralised finance ecosystem while aiming to protect the ocean, an important part of the world’s atmosphere. The blockchain network has a designated charity wallet, where 5% of its total supply will go and be donated to ocean conservation institutions. BIG is also built on Ethereum, which recently transitioned from a proof-of-work to a more sustainable proof-of-stake consensus following its merge with The Beacon Chain in September. Within only months of its existence, Big Eyes Coin has managed to earn USD 10 million in presale.

BNB Purchase Of FTX In Question

BNB (BNB) is one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies in the market since it is the largest worldwide exchange by daily trading volume. The Binance network comprises the Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research programmes, all of which leverage blockchain technology to give new-age currency to the world. Binance is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of decentralised, blockchain-powered networks. BNB has evolved to be the cryptocurrency exchange in many nations, and its side enterprises are also gaining traction.

The Binance Network stated on 8 November that it signed a letter of intent to acquire rival FTX Trading, which it claimed was having liquidity concerns. FTX announced a strategic partnership with Binance, subject to due diligence. Earlier this week, The United Kingdom's Parliamentary Treasury Committee requested internal information from BNB about the collapse of FTX. According to treasury committee member Alison Thewliss, the blockchain network responded by sending back news articles, prompting the organisation to question whether BNB's purchase of FTX was necessary.

Final Thoughts

Despite the frequent crashes in crypto, the digital component continues to grow in popularity. This is due to their ability to eliminate the need for centralised banking institutions and promise higher security when conducting financial transactions digitally. As cryptography is still a relatively new concept in modern society, people should be less critical and more optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. With networks like Big Eyes Coin and BNB who are breaking barriers through their innovation which blockchain technology has permitted, it is safe to say that the normalisation of crypto will continue to increase.

