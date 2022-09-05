Big Eyes Coin Solving Problems In The Defi Space And Acting To Protect Of The Ocean Competing With Chiliz

Decentralized Finance (Defi) is the innovation brought about by cryptocurrencies to put financial powers into the hands of the average individual.

With Defi, you can make better decisions about your finances without the restrictions placed by authorities in the traditional financial system. However, Defi is still only available to about 1% of the world’s population, a problem Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was created to address.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) got its name from most cats' wide and cute eyes, and the feline theme continues throughout the platform. However, it’s one ecosystem that hopes to stand out from the multitude, like Chiliz (CHZ), in addressing certain issues. For instance, Chiliz (CHZ) is a top fintech provider of entertainment and sports using the powers of blockchain technology. And as one of the first crypto platforms to tackle problems in the sector, Chiliz (CHZ) has grown to be a highly valuable platform.

As a result, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) doesn’t solely focus on making the benefits of Defi available to a wide audience; it also seeks to protect the ocean and water sanctuaries. Generally, cats are known to consume fish, and as a crypto platform themed after cats, Big Eyes Coin wants to protect the aquatic life in the world’s ocean bodies.

As a result, Big Eyes Coin will have an NFTs platform that specifically displays the beauty of the ocean and the several fishes inhabiting it. In addition, these NFTs will serve as passes to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) special events and boost the ecosystem's value and tokens. With efforts from the team and decentralized community, these NFTs will break the top ten NFTs market to establish the presence of the Big Eyes Coin platform.

Big Eyes Coin Coin (BIG) And Chiliz (CHZ) - Ecosystems Focused On Making A Change In The World

Chiliz (CHZ) came into the crypto space as a platform to help fans connect with their favorite sports club and entertainment platforms better. With Chiliz (CHZ), you can make payments with crypto to renew membership subscriptions, get jerseys, and perform other activities that improve your fan engagement experience. Not many crypto platforms had done what Chiliz (CHZ) came with, which made it a high-earning platform in no time.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to emulate the uniqueness of Chiliz (CHZ) in its aim to help protect ocean bodies and spread Defi's reach. The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is big on community and will work with boulder holders to help breathe life into all its planned projects. This will be in cooperation with influencers and mainstream media to establish Big Eyes Coin as the meme coin of the year.

As publicity increases, the ecosystem will hold an “NFTs beauty contest,” a form of art that showcases life in our water bodies. With the contest and publicity in the works, the platform hopes to attract more investors and increase the value of the Big Eyes Coin token. Furthermore, the platform will have a merch store that’ll be digital and physical to widen the scope of the Big Eyes Coin token and also fundraise for the project.

With its aim to make Defi more accessible to the average person, Big Eyes Coin will have guides, back-end systems, tutorials, and a swapping protocol to establish just how simple Defi is. The Big Eyes Coin community will also be self-propagating, which means every element built with it works to generate wealth for its users, increase publicity, and inch it towards protecting our valued water bodies.

The Finer Details – Big Eyes Coin Coin (BIG)

The project has 200,000,000,000 BIG tokens with tax-free shopping for community members. 90% of these tokens will be available at launch, and 5% will be in the visible charity wallet to save the ocean. In addition, 5% will go into marketing to bring the platform’s popularity to that of Chiliz (CHZ).

You can make Defi available to a wider range of audiences and save the ocean today by purchasing BIG tokens. The platform also promises great profits in the long run.

Enter Presale: https://bigeyes.space/

