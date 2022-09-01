Big Eyes ,Genopets – New Bitcoin Killer-Coins in the Crypto Space

The Big Eyes (BIG) project aims to create wealth for its community and become an influential part of the crypto space. Big Eyes will leverage blockchain technology to offer a host of exciting services. Some of these include a metaverse feature and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Big Eyes plans to ensure maximum adoption of DeFi globally by delivering optimum services. The creators assume Big Eyes (BIG) will become popular. The token program is transparent, promoting trust among members. The plan is to remain open and low-key while making giant strides.

This trust-led community is further reinforced through the work of its members. With every step the members take, the program is pushed forward toward higher prospects. However, these contributions come with rewards for steadfast members. Big Eyes (BIG) will lay out NFTs, BIG tokens, and other items for the taking.

There are 200 billion BIG tokens in circulation. During the presale, community creators will announce how many tokens are available to the public. Despite this, we advise crypto traders to stay alert, as the BIG token could be the cryptocurrency to buy shortly.

An exciting benefit of joining the Big Eyes (BIG) bandwagon is its tax-free nature. Essentially, there are no gas costs to carry out transactions. In addition, 5% of total tokens are held to contribute to the global conservation of oceanic habitats. Likewise, by saving 5% of token supply in marketing wallets, Big Eyes (BIG) aims to build itself a sufficient reserve.

Examining the Big Eyes (BIG) Project's Theme

The Big Eyes (BIG) neighborhood has a cat theme. Big Eyes (BIG)'s creators chose this theme due to certain characteristics, not just their adorable appearance. Cats are calm and conservative. Likewise, with enough familiarity, cats could be playful to a certain extent.

The properties of cats above extend to the Big Eyes (BIG) project. The community aims to be on the low while avoiding the attraction of unnecessary attention. Also, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to be a program based solely on trust. Thus, its community members can expect to find an enjoyable and playful ecosystem with the complete launch of its services.

Other traits of cats, such as longevity, extend to the program in the discussion. For instance, Big Eyes (BIG) wants to remain in the crypto market for a long time. The aim is to get its prodigy token up and running in the coin market.

The Big Eyes (BIG) Token

The Big Eyes (BIG) token will be community-led and owned by only community members. In addition, the growth of BIG tokens depends on the value of the actions of members. This may be the best time to jump on this bandwagon, as the BIG token is tipped as the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

The Comparison of Big Eyes (BIG) with Other Tokens, Including Genopets (GENE) and Bitcoin (BTC)

With the properties and promises mentioned in the previous sections, it is evident that the Big Eyes (BIG) token is out to run over big games like Genopets (GENE), Bitcoin (BTC), and others on the cryptocurrency list.

Genopets (GENE) and Bitcoin (BTC) Tokens

The Genopets (GENE) is the first of its kind in the crypto space. This move-to-earn NFT game rewards users for engaging in physical activities. The game is fun and rewarding.

The platform’s native token - $GENE, is a governance token holders can use for staking processes. The token represents the game’s central value, with holders gaining access to exclusive facilities in the game.

Bitcoin is the biggest and most developed peer-to-peer online currency for making transactions. As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin breathes directness into transactions by eliminating the role of intermediary networks in the financial process. Essentially, payments are made directly between parties without incurring the services of a financial organization.

It is never too late to join the Big Eyes (BIG) winning train. There are several benefits with limited cons associated with the crypto ecosystem, and the native token is a gem to behold.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

