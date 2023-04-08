Big Feature For Indian Fashion, Nisha Srivastava's Appointment As National Head Of World Designing Forum For The USA

Nisha Srivastava, a Member of the National Core Committee of the World Designing Forum and a Well-Known Fashion Designer, Takes Charge as National Head of the World Designing Forum in United States of America to Promote Indian Handmade Fabric in USA Culture

In a landmark appointment, Nisha Srivastava, a prominent fashion designer and a member of the National Core Committee of the World Designing Forum, has been appointed as the National Head of the WDF venture in United States of America to promote Indian handmade fabric in American culture. The appointment was announced by the core committee of the World Designing Forum and it is expected to strengthen the cultural ties between India and the United States while promoting the rich heritage of Indian textiles in the American market.

As the National Head for the United States of America, Nisha Srivastava will be responsible for spearheading initiatives to promote Indian handmade fabric, such as handloom textiles, traditional weaves, and artisanal crafts, in the American fashion industry and consumer market. She will work closely with the US fashion industry stakeholders, government officials, and local communities to raise awareness about the unique beauty and craftsmanship of Indian textiles and encourage their integration into mainstream American fashion and lifestyle.

Nisha Srivastava brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. As a renowned fashion designer, she has been associated with the Indian fashion industry for over two decades and has been a vocal advocate for sustainable fashion and the preservation of traditional crafts.

Her designs have been showcased in prestigious fashion weeks in India and abroad, earning her critical acclaim and a strong following among fashion connoisseurs.

In addition to her design credentials, Nisha Srivastava has been an active member of the National Core Committee of the World Designing Forum, a global platform that promotes sustainable design practices and fosters cross-cultural collaborations among designers, artisans, and policymakers. Her association with the forum has given her a deep understanding of the social, economic, and environmental aspects of the fashion and textile industry, and she is well-equipped to drive initiatives that promote Indian handmade fabric in the United States in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Expressing her excitement about her new role, Nisha Srivastava said, "I am honored and thrilled to take on the responsibility of promoting Indian handmade fabric in the United States of America. Indian textiles are a treasure trove of rich heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, and sustainability, and I am committed to showcasing their beauty and value to the American market. I look forward to working closely with the US fashion industry and communities to create awareness, foster collaborations, and promote sustainable fashion practices that benefit both India and the United States."

The appointment of Nisha Srivastava as the National Head of WDF in the United States of America has been welcomed by both the Indian and American fashion communities. Industry experts believe that her extensive experience, creative vision, and commitment to sustainable fashion will contribute significantly to the promotion of Indian handmade fabric in the American fashion landscape while strengthening the cultural bonds between the two countries.

As Indian textiles continue to gain global recognition for their uniqueness and sustainability, Nisha Srivastava's appointment is seen as a significant step towards promoting the rich heritage of Indian handmade fabric in the United States of America and fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries in the realm of fashion and textiles. Her leadership is expected to pave the way for increased collaboration, innovation, and awareness about the beauty and value of Indian textiles in the American fashion industry and culture.