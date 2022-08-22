Bigg Boss 16 contestants, elimination, News updates of All Episodes

It is well known that Bigg Boss is one of the most anticipated reality shows in India as well as other countries.

It is an Indian reality TV show in which famous personalities from all over India come to live under the roof of the majestic Bigg Boss house for a hundred days and sometimes more. This show is inspired by the famous international reality show Big Brother. Bigg Boss is very popular because of the interaction of different celebrities and the drama that builds with that.

It is full of controversies, fights and also romance keeping its audience engaged throughout the whole season. One of the things that people love about Bigg Boss is its host because it is hosted by India’s biggest and most famous celebrity Salman Khan.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been hosting Bigg Boss since the very first season. Similarly, BB16 will be hosted by none other. Fans are particularly excited to hear the interesting remarks of Salman Khan on the performance of all the contestants throughout the week.

Basic Information:

Show Name: Bigg Boss

Based On: Big Brother

Telecasted on: Colors TV

Official Website: colorstvhd

OTT Broadcaster: Voot App

Country: India

Host: Salman Khan

Episode Duration: 1 hour daily and 2 hours on Sat/Sun

Bigg Boss is once again coming to your screens with a bang with all new exciting personalities. This show is all set to test its contestants’ wits and patience with new tricky but entertaining challenges that will push them to their limits, both physically and mentally.

For those Bigg Boss enthusiasts who couldn’t wait for the actual show to know about the contestants, don’t worry we got you! In this article we’ll tell you all about what to expect from Bigg Boss Season 16.

Date and Time of Bigg Boss 16:

One of the many interesting things about this season is that it’ll air in October as opposed to its usual airing month. The highly expected date for the airing of first episode of BB16 is 1st of October, 2022.

This show, as usually will be aired on Colors TV. The timings will also be the same as of previous seasons. 10:30 pm-11:30 from Monday to Friday and 9:30-11:30 on Saturday and Sunday for the infamous ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ with the legendary Salman Khan.

Contestants for Bigg Boss 16:

Like all the previous seasons, this season will also be packed with celebrities that will keep you entertained with their unique personalities. Throughout the show there will be interesting tasks and challenges that will test the contestants’ limits almost to the breaking point. So this show will very fun to keep up to.

Full List of Bigg Boss 16 Contestants:

One thing the Bigg Boss fans are impatiently waiting for are the faces that will appear in the Bigg Boss house. Luckily, we are here to provide you with the complete list of all the familiar and some unfamiliar faces that will appear on BB16.

Click Here to Watch Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss 16 List:

Shamita Shetty

Nishant Bhatt

Jay Bhanushali

Afsana Khan

Karan Kundra

Vidhi Pandya

Meisha Iyer

Akasa Singh

Pratik Sehajpal

Ishaan Sehgal

Donal Bisht

Vishaal Kotian

Tejasswi Prakash

Umar Riaz

Sahil Shroff

Bigg Boss Contestants:

Umar Riaz:

Umar Riaz is a surgeon turnet model and actor. He is the younger brother of Asim Riaz who also appeared on bigg boss. Umar is very well known because of his striking looks.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash is a famous Indian television actress who has appeared in shows Swaragini and Naagin 6.

Karan Kundra:

Karan Kundra has appeared in a number of various Indian movies as well as shows. He has also appeared in some reality shows like Roadies.

Nishant Bhatt:

Nishant bhatt is an Indian dancer, choreographer and actor who appeared on a show called Dance Deewane. He has also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT.

Donal Bisht:

Bisht is a model and actor who appeared in a couple of television shows. She started as a journalist and turned to acting.

Akasa Singh:

Akasa is a singer and performer. She went famous with her song Naagin that was quite a hit in the listeners. She also sang songs for movies.

Shamita Shetty:

Sister of famous Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty has also appeared in various Indian movies and TV shows. She bagged an IIF Award for her performance in movie Mohabbatein.

Sahil Shroff:

Sahil Shroff is a Bollywood actor who made his debut with King Khan’s film Don 2. He also starred in Behind the Trees and Desi Magic.

Vishal Kotian:

Vishal Kotian gained fame with his comedic role as Birbal in Akbar ka Bal Birbal.

Vidhi Pandya:

Making her debut in an Indian show Tum Aese Hi Rehna, Vidhi Pandya has landed herself interesting roles in multiple Indian television shows.

Ishaan Sehgal:

Ishaan Sehgal initially worked in Jet Airways International but later quit his job to pursue his passion for acting and modelling.

Afsana Khan:

Afsana Khan is a famouse singer songwriter and performer. She first showcased her talent from the platform of a singing competition called Voice of Punjab. She has given multiple hit songs like Titliyan and Jodaa.

Jay Bhanushali:

Jay bhanushali is a host and actor who is famous for his various roles. He became famous with his role as Neev Shergill in Kayamath. He has also done a couple of Bollywood movies like Hate Story 2 and Ek Paheli Leela.

Now that the new contestants of Bigg Boss are revealed, the fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for Bigg Boss season 16 to finally air.

FAQS:

How can I watch Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss is telecasted on Indian channel Colors TV. The timings are from 10:30 to 11:30 (Mon to Fri) and 9:30 to 11:30 (Sat and Sun). Bigg Boss can also be streamed on Voot website or Voot App.

What is Bigg Boss about?

Bigg Boss is a reality show inspired by international show Big Brother in which celebrities like actors, singers and public figures come together to live in one house for about three months. The show visualize their relationships and interactions with each other by putting them under various challenges. Purpose is to take the audience through their journey of evolving as contestants and as humans.

Can I enter Bigg Boss?

The show that started as an all-star cast later turned into a commoner vs celebrity aspect in which random commoner for India can apply to be a part of Bigg Boss. So yes you can apply for Bigg Boss 16. All you have to do is make an auditional video on why you are worthy to be on show, take a personality test and get some references. Later auditions will be held and contestants will be selected to go on the show.

How can I vote for Contestants on Bigg Boss?

You can vote for your favourite contestant to save him/her from elimination by going to the official website of Colors TV and go to Vote on Bigg Boss. You can also watch the 24/7 live footage of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants activity on the above website.

Who won bigg boss 16?

The winner of Bigg Boss season 16,if you know then visit above link for watching all updates of this show. BB16 (2022) finale episode which aired on Sunday on ColorsTV as the top five contestants.

