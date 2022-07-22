Bitcoin Will Bounce Back, Says Venture Capitalist Tatiana Koffman

World-renowned crypto expert, thought leader, and venture capitalist to the stars, Tatiana Koffman believes investors should not lose faith in Bitcoin just yet.

In this post-pandemic world, things are undoubtedly unusual for investors – for example, eighty percent of all the US dollars that exist today have been printed within the last twenty-four months, and inflation is set to hit a new high not seen in the last thirty years.

Many investors would be forgiven for wondering what to invest in next and specifically, the best crypto to invest in 2022 . For Tatiana Koffman, the answer could still lie in Bitcoin, despite its recent $35,000 (50%) fall.

“Right now, Bitcoin is extremely undervalued globally, and yet it could easily become a $1,000,000 asset by 2027,” Tatiana explains, “And at the same time, I truly believe that all other crypto projects are vastly overvalued – even at their current low prices.”

WHY WOULD BITCOIN STILL BE THE BEST CRYPTO TO INVEST IN , ACCORDING TO THIS RESPECTED VENTURE CAPITALIST?

First of all, Tatiana believes that there is still uninvested capital in Bitcoin – something that many investors may find interesting to know. Second, Bitcoin is only just becoming freely embraced in many major cities and countries of the world – Rio de Janeiro and El Salvador being recent adopters.

WHAT IS TATIANA’S ADVICE FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO INVEST IN BITCOIN?

“I tend to seek out early-stage deals with companies who are laying the foundations for their financial infrastructure – this means there is room for flexibility and the ability to withstand changes,” Tatiana says. “The kinds of companies I find it great to work with include bridges, wallets, and L1/ L2 protocols.”

The former venture capitalist for bands Linkin Park and The Chainsmokers also shares her advice on how to keep your cool while seeking out the best long term crypto investments .

“I always advise my clients that it is vital they invest in what makes sense for their own investment profile. Crypto is enormously significant, but it is not something to follow blindly – make your investment with as much understanding as you can and then leave it to work its magic because, in the end, every investment has its risk, and its payoff.”



ABOUT TATIANA

Other work Tatiana has done includes being an angel investor, an author, and curator of her newsletter MythOfMoney.com. She works from her family office, investing in digital assets and equities – and she is a board member of CoinMARA, an African crypto platform.

Her written work has been used as teaching material at UCLA, Oxford, and Sorbonne University.