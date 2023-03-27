Bitgert (BRISE) Now Available on Global Crypto Exchange KoinBX

Bitgert has amassed a suite of solutions for managing and securing digital assets ownership. The Bitgert team has introduced a number of innovative solutions that will find widespread acceptance in the Indian market.

Crypto exchange KoinBX announces the listing of Bitgert (BRISE), the native token of Bitgert, a crypto engineering firm that pioneers in powering a highly scalable and zero-fee blockchain ecosystem.

Trading for Bitgert (BRISE) spot pairs will begin on March 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM (UTC). The trading pairs KoinBX will offer are: BRISE/USDT and BRISE/INR. Furthermore, BRISE withdrawals and deposits are scheduled to start on the same day.

The zero gas fee blockchain used by Bitgert BRC20 is expected to lead to widespread adoption of the product. Bitgert also offers Audit Solutions with Leaderboard Support, the BRISE dApp Wallet, BRISE staking, the BRISE Swap, and the Bitgert Bridge.

Moreover, BRISE is the native token built on the Bitgert blockchain, also known as the Brise Chain. This BRC-20 token has a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000. Initially, the Bitgert platform was launched on the BNB Chain in 2021 with BNB as its native token. In 2022, this DeFi protocol deployed its native BRISE token.

Primarily, users utilize BRISE to stake and earn rewards. Through the BRISE dApp Wallet, users can send, receive, swap, and store BRISE along with other BRC20/ERC20/BEP 20 tokens. Significantly, the platform features a buyback mechanism that in turn aids the token's price and its deflationary nature. The token is primed to transform into a global payment system and a legit store of value.

About Bitgert (BRISE):

BRISE is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a trustless and transparent financial ecosystem that allows users to lend, borrow, and trade cryptos with ease. Its smart contract technology ensures that transactions are secure, transparent, and tamper-proof.

About KoinBX:

KoinBX is well known as a leading crypto exchange because of its main mission to broaden people's access to digital currencies. KoinBX's main goal is to give its customers a simple and intuitive cryptocurrency trading platform.

Media Contact:

Website: https://koinbx.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/koinbx

Official Announcement: https://twitter.com/KoinBX/status/1638804799830253568

Media Contact:

Website: https://bitgert.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitgertbrise

Telegram: https://t.me/bitgertbrise