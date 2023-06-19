Breaking News
BJP National President Sh. J.P. Nadda Metentrepreneur Dr. Sanjeev Juneja At His Residence

Updated on: 19 June,2023 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
By reaching out to 1,000 eminent personalities, the BJP President will make them aware of the achievements of the BJP.

India's well-known business tycoon and investor, Sanjeev Juneja, is popularly touted as the "brand machine". Juneja has introduced big household Ayurvedic brands like Dr Ortho, Kesh King, Pet Saffa etc.


BJP NATIONAL President J.P. Nadda on Thursday met Arjuna awardee and inter-national shooter AnjumMoudgil, entrepreneur Dr Sanjeev Juneja and the party workers during his visit to Chandigarh. They have initiated a movement to meet 1000 renowned personalities across India under the "Sampark Se Samarthan" campaign.


Owing to this, Shri Nadda reached the residence of the famed businessman and founder of SBS Biotech II, Group of Companies, Dr.  Sanjeev Juneja.  Several dignitaries, including Saudan Singh (National Vice President), Anil Jain (Rajya Sabha MP), ArunSood (State President), and Srinivasan (General Secretary), were also present along with Nadda.


J.P. Nadda was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Sanjeev Juneja and his mother Usha Juneja, Juneja’s sister Radhika Cheema welcomed everyone by felicitating them with the shawls.

During the meeting, Sanjeev Juneja said that today all the big investors in the world want to invest in the Indian economy. In the last month, in May 2023 itself, foreign institutional investment of Rs 28,000 crore has come to India. He said that PM Modi's $10 trillion GDP dream is showing signs of being fulfilled before the deadline. At the same time, all the investors are excited about the unprecedented collection of GSTs. Juneja also hailed the efforts undertaken by the concurrent government under the “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” initiatives.

Dr. Juneja emphasized that he represents the zenith of the possibilities and opportunities in Indian democracy and how his business, which started in a small village in Ambala, has today spread across the country and abroad. These opportunities are possible only in a strong democratic country. BJP President J.P. Nadda praised the achievements of first-generation entrepreneur and said that the country needs honest & hardworking business-men like him. Along with this, Mr. Nadda also discussed the development works of the country and states, the GST role model, as well as other initiatives undertaken during the successful tenure of 9 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party. J.P. Nadda said that they know how a businessman plays an important role in the welfare of the nation thus, their main objective is reaching out to 1000 distinguished personalities accomplished in different areas to make them aware of achievements of the BJP. Juneja told J.P. Nadda and his team that every month, 15 lakh families use the products of his company. Juneja also openly praised many policies of the Government of India, especially the recent unprecedented collection of GST. Sh. Nadda also had a conversation with Sanjeev Juneja's children, Divita and Divam Juneja, about digital India. Divita & Divam, who will vote for the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2024, were pleased to meet Sh. J.P. Nadda.

Sanjeev Juneja is also a motivational speaker who has delivered lectures at prestigious institutes like IIM Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, TIE, ABP Idea of India, the Indian Institute of Management etc. He has made a significant contribution by introducing India to the modern form of Ayurveda. He is a pioneering figure in Indian FMCG Industry with his business acumen and brand strategy. He also supports the campaigns "Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

