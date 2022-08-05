Breaking News
BJP Tamilnadu Leader SG Suryah launches “NaMo Meal” initiative on his Birthday!

BJP Tamilnadu Leader SG Suryah launches “NaMo Meal” initiative on his Birthday!


BJP Tamilnadu State Secretary SG Suryah on his Birthday yesterday launched "NaMo Meal" program to provide food to the poor and needy people across Tamil Nadu. NaMo Meal project aims to provide high-quality, highly nutritious food to the poor, especially 200 grams of sambar rice per person, to variety of other rice varieties.

 

NaMo Meal project launched in Sholinganallur, Chennai yesterday is set to expand throughout the state. Pradeep Gunasekaran, Coordinator of the project, said, "This project will work with the main objective of providing food to the economically backward poor people. Soon efforts will be made to implement NaMo Meal program all over Tamil Nadu. Our team has taken this initiative with a lofty objective to ensure that all the people in Tamil Nadu get food."


 

“Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is implementing many noble schemes to create a hunger-free India and to improve the health of the poor and needy people. To fulfil his dream, we have started this project in his name. Soon, we plan to provide at least one meal to lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu every month" said BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah.

 

This project is being rolled out by Suryah and Pradeep founded Sixth Sense Foundation.

