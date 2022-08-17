Bladder Control Problems- Dr. Anurag Khaitan

Millions of people experience bladder control problems (BCP) and unfortunately many of these people feel like it is simply a part of getting older.

Dr. Anurag Khaitan- Chief of Urology Paras Hospital, Gurgaon

The good news is that you are not alone. This is a medical problem and nearly everyone can be helped.

What are bladder control problems?

Among the problems of bladder control are urinary incontinence, frequency and urgency of urination and difficulties emptying the bladder. Difficulty emptying the bladder involves conditions such as a weak flow of urine, frequent urination and not emptying to completion.

What can be done for BCP?

Despite the high rate of BCP, it is also known that a small number of patients with BCP seek medical attention. Although not clearly known, it is believe that most people view BCP as tolerable or a normal part of life. Nonetheless, it is clear that effective therapies (both medical and surgical) now exist which could make BCP more bearable for the majority of patients. You should talk with a urologist to learn about what treatment(s) may work best for you.

How can I tell if I may have BCP?

The common symptoms of BCP are: leakage of urine resulting from a cough, sneeze or physical activity, or urgency and lack of desired control to hold urination. In addition, symptoms such as frequency of urination (more than eight to ten times per day) or waking up to go to the bathroom more than twice a night, have been considered as "abnormal urinary habits." Given the fact that the symptoms of BCP could signal the presence of other conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and diabetes, attention should be paid to such symptoms.

