Blogging on Instagram : 5 proven ways to attract an audience

A Google query on how to get readers on Instagram is kept at the top of the most popular questions. And this is not surprising, because more and more people want to create their own blog and work online.

But few people know how to do it correctly. Insta is a great platform for promoting business and author's pages. However, you need to understand that the larger the audience of the platform, the more competition and it becomes more difficult to attract attention to yourself.

IG is a rapidly changing social network with unpredictable algorithms. To become a popular blogger, it's not enough to buy Instagram followers and publish beautiful useful posts. Of course, this is important, but if you don't follow the changes, new functions and formats, you will not succeed. You need to be flexible and quickly master new mechanisms to always be on trend. Those who don't adhere to these rules quickly leave the field of view and lose the audience.

In this article, we will tell you how to get the first few hundred followers and motivate potential readers to subscribe to your account.

Targeted advertising. This is one of the most popular and effective ways to attract an audience. With the help of a target, you can reach only the audience that will be interested in the account and content. If the algorithms themselves decide who to show your publications to, then in this case you configure all the parameters yourself. In addition, targeted advertising is automated, so you will only need to configure it 1 time. To get the desired result, it's important to do it correctly, so if you're not confident in your abilities, contact a targetologist so as not to waste money.

Reels. With the help of such short videos, there is a chance to gain a large number of subs . Since this format is relatively new, the competition is not so high yet. Reels promotion has a big advantage over posts and stories. If your posts and stories are seen only by subscribers, then short videos can get into recommendations, and then the coverage will grow many times. Another plus is durability. Stories disappear after 24 hours, posts are shown for several days, and Reels continue to spin even after a while.

Commenting. Don't confuse this method with the same spam messages under the posts of popular bloggers. It also does not make sense to use automatic commenting, it will not add new readers to you, but only anger potential viewers. Comment thoughtfully, communicate in a friendly way and express your thoughts. Don't try to promote your account by calling to subscribe, it's better to attract attention with your unusual statements.

Hashtags. Many influencers underestimate this method and say that it's useless. In fact, using tags will not give you a large number of subs at one time, but it will attract some part of the audience. Insta has a separate hashtag search and subscription to them, users quite often use tags to search for interesting content. Put thematic, but not high-frequency marks under the photo or video so that as many users as possible can see your publication.

Mutual PR. This method is not suitable for those who want to promote an account from scratch. The profile for the cross-promo should already have an audience. If you don't have the right number of viewers, you can buy instagram followers cheap or use this method a little later. In order for PR to work effectively, you need to find a blog author who has a similar topic with you and about the same number of viewers. You can conduct live broadcasts together, make guest posts and launch an online marathon. In this way, you change the audience with each other and both remain in the black.

Each blog has its own unique specifics, so not all of the listed methods may be suitable for your account. But in order to understand this, you need to start working on promotion. Experiment, combine methods with each other to achieve the best result. Good luck!