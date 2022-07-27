Blueheights Aviation Founder Rajesh Singh gives a detailed insight on ‘Char Dham yatra tour package by helicopter’

The Char Dham Yatra is a well-known four Hindu pilgrimage site, located in Uttarakhand among the majestic Himalayan ranges.

Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a journey to four sacred locations that are tucked away in the Himalayas: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Hindu religion holds high regard for all of these places. Every Hindu seeks redemption above all else by making at least one pilgrimage to the holy sites during their lifetime (Moksha).

Traditionally, the Char Dham yatra is undertaken from the west to the east; as a result, the journey begins in Yamunotri and continues through Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The holy waters from the Yamuna and Ganga river sources are brought by pilgrims to Yamunotri and Gangotri first, where they offer abhishekams to Kedareshwara.

Blueheights Aviation is one of the major service providers in Char Dham Yatra who holds expertise in delivering professional Helicopter Charter Services. As Char Dham yatra is quite challenging, therefore ‘Char Dham yatra by Helicopter 2022’ has been solely designed to keep in view the comfort and convenience of the devotees. Founder of Blueheights Aviation Rajesh Singh has presented his thoughts and beliefs on the Char Dham Yatra and the services their brand provides.

Ques 1. What is ‘Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter’ and how is it helping the pilgrims?

‘ Char Dham Yatra by helicopter ’ is the most convenient way to worship at holy shrines, and to have darshan of Deities abiding in ancient sanctums. Blueheights Aviation, a leading airline company, is a one-stop solution for all your private chartering jet, executive airlines, and private helicopter services requirements. Whether it's a private leisure trip with your loved ones or a spiritual Do Dham Yatra by helicopter, a charter flight to India with Blueheights Charter Services guarantees the best of services to maximise your time efficiency.

Ques 2. How has Blueheights Aviation become a renowned name in the aviation industry?

Founded in 2018 by industry experts with over 15 years of combined expertise in the aviation and airline industries. Our mission is to provide clients with highly qualified ground and uniformed, skilled, and professional ground handling people. We ensure that the services we provide are effective and of the highest caliber. For quick personal travels, far-flung business journeys, or any other trip when a direct air-transport option is not accessible, our convenient and reasonably priced helicopter services are available. Explore our specialised helicopter rental plans if you're curious about how much a helicopter hire will cost. These things combined have assisted us in becoming a pioneer in the aviation industry.

Ques 3. Explain in detail the ‘Char Dham Yatra tour Package by helicopter’

The packages that are available for helicopter charter include 1 night, 2 days, 5 nights, and 6 days. Additionally, one can customise their packages by choosing a certain Dham, such as Ek Dham Yatra, Do Dham Yatra, or teen Dham Yatra. Customers can choose to visit one or both of Badrinath and Kedarnath at their convenience because charter flights are also available for these locations. Some of the significant things that are included in the package are a complimentary stay at Dehradun on your date of arrival (Dinner & breakfast included), Airport & hotel transfers at Dehradun, Local transportation, and Accommodation for 4 nights on an AP basis (all meals included) at each Dham, Shri Kedarnath Ji shuttle services, Local Sightseeing with BHAPL guides at all four destinations, and VIP Darshans.

Ques 5. What aviation services does your brand provide?

Blueheights Aviation offers a wide range of Charter Helicopter services to choose from. The platform offers customized, personalized services that ensure a comfortable journey to your destinations. All one has to do is select one and Blueheights Aviation will customize it further to meet their expectations. Some of the popular services availed by the valued customers so far are Election Flying, Pilgrimage Charter, Heli-Skiing, VIP Charter, Aerial survey, and Corporate charter. Additionally, we also provide private jets for domestic and international destinations alongside providing chartered planes for groups. For the convenience of people who are looking for rapid transportation of patients from one place to another, Blueheights Aviation also provides Air Ambulance from all the airports across India.

Ques 6. Brief a quick 5N/6D itinerary to Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter

The Char Dham Yatra starts from Dehradun where the guests get a complimentary stay on their date of arrival with dinner and breakfast. Moreover, the guests are also rewarded with pickup facilities from Dehradun airport. The official start of the Char Dham Yatra begins on the second day. Devotees are asked to get ready and check out early from the hotel and head to Sahastradhara Helidrome. After breakfast, the guests are taken to Yamunotri darshan. On the arrival of day 3, guests are taken to Gangtrai Dham darshan after breakfast which is followed by the next day where one has to head to Sersi early morning to reach Kedarnath Dham. The very next day, devotees are taken to Badrinath temple after lunch and on the last day of the yatra, guests can participate in Maha-Arti early in the morning.