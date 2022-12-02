BNI Taj 8th Anniversary Celebrations

BNI Taj celebrated its 8th Anniversary on 16th September 2022 with leading business leaders of India at Swabhumi, Kolkata.

BNI Taj, one of the most popular chapters of BNI Kolkata CBD(A) and North is helping business owners to grow their businesses with its powerful network. The anniversary was conceptualized, initiated, and managed under the leadership of President Avinash Kothari, Vice President Vishal Tibrewala, Secretary-Treasurer Vikash Lohariwal, and hosted by Smita Modi.

Supported by Mr. Ravi Shankar Agarwal of Swaraj Shares & Securities Limited who distributes Mutual Funds and Mrs. Sakshi Singhania of Singhania Enterprises who manufactures Furniture, the celebrations were all about rejoicing the journey of the business leaders all from different business categories, generating awareness about their entrepreneurial journey among the larger business community, create opportunities for other business owners, SMEs & startups and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation to represent their ventures more

aggressively by accessing the global business network and get into strategic collaborations for faster growth.

The celebrations were graced by distinguished guests from the City of Kolkata who are all leaders from different industries. Popular FM Radio Channel 91.9 Friends FM has come on board as an official radio partner to carry the message of entrepreneurship to the young and young-at-heart entrepreneurs of Kolkata.

Business Leaders of BNI Taj have generated business of Rs.424 Crores through a massive 40,000+ referrals. The team consists of one of the best Business Minds across different business sectors and would be welcoming more business leaders in its fold on the occasion of its 8th Anniversary. BNI Kolkata CBDA & North has given a platform to 1650+ Business Owners from Kolkata to do business with each other and with almost 43000 Business Owners across India and 290000 Business Owners from 75 Countries across the world.

In its 8 years journey, BNI Taj has achieved many milestones including being one of the first to have all its members in Green signifying great business networking; Rs.100 Cr., Rs. 200 Cr., Rs. 300 Cr. and Rs. 400 Crore Business Done Milestones with its network relationship strength of 3160 which surpassed 5000 on 16th September. With open networking opportunities and technological advances, the platform created a new growth trajectory unsurpassed and unparalleled in the business world. Executive Director of BNI Kolkata CBDA & North, Mr. Bimal Samal has conveyed his best wishes to the chapter and has recommended entrepreneurs who are still not a part of BNI to come and explore the massive opportunity BNI provides.

Executive Director Mr. Rahul Mohata shared his gratitude to all the business leaders of BNI Taj and stated that these celebrations brought a positive transformation in the way business is done in Kolkata. This big festival of business and collaboration was celebrated on 16th September 2022 at Rangmanch, Swabhumi, Kolkata. BNI Taj welcomes business owners to join the extraordinary fusion of transformational leadership, exceptional global network, and collaborative zeal fuelled by “Givers Gain”.