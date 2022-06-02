Bollywood Bliss Harnesses the Power of Social Media and Bollywood

Entertainment news brand Bollywood Bliss has amassed over 3 million followers across social media platforms.

Bollywood Bliss

Social media has become a behemoth for content delivery and distribution, and Bollywood is a favourite amongst Indians across the world. Bollywood Bliss has successfully combined the power of social media and Bollywood, now serving over a staggering 100 million+ monthly impressions to audiences across multiple platforms.

Why does Bollywood align perfectly with platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok YouTube? Because social media operates in real-time (think Instagram), embodies brevity (think Twitter and Tik Tok) and uses transient features (think Instagram Stories and Snapchat) to engage audiences. Gone are the days when Entertainment news coverage was dependent on solely big red carpet events, television broadcasts, movie premiere nights or celebrity interviews. “Now that audiences can consume Bollywood content all day, it’s all about Reels, gym looks, salon runs, makeup routines, dinner night outs, Insta lives with fans – content that shows a slightly more spontaneous side of celebrity life, much of what Bollywood Bliss broadcasts to audiences.”

The power of social media is not limited to serving existing followers but also in acquiring new audiences. “Everyone with a smartphone can access news in real time and social media makes it happen. The distribution is unparalleled and unprecedented” she adds.

Will there be something after social media? Will audiences tire of scrolling through their feeds on Instagram? “Time will tell. Today we’re harnessing the power of social media, tomorrow it could be a different kind of platform. Which is why, the idea is to keep evolving.”

Bollywood Bliss has featured marketing campaigns and collaborations with leading OTT players in India, top movie production houses and FMCG brands among others. It also has a powerful celebrity quotient amongst its followers.